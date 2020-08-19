Even though the stock appears expensive looking back, it's still cheaply valued looking ahead.

Fiverr's business model has strong tailwinds to its back as it grows into its rapidly expanding freelance market.

Fiverr is growing at a very rapid pace and revises its full year guidance upwards by 30%.

Investment Thesis

Fiverr (FVRR) is a very fast-growing company with strong tailwinds to its back.

The freelancing marketplace revises its full-year revenue guidance upwards by 30% to 68% growth rates for 2020.

Assuming its growth rates rapidly decelerate in 2021 back down to mid 30%, this would still leave the stock trading for less than 17x its 2021 sales.

Accordingly, this rapidly growing company with an attractive business model is actually cheaper than it appears on the surface. This stock is worthwhile considering. Here's why:

(Source)

Fiverr's Very Attractive Growth Rates

Fiverr is a global marketplace, headquartered in Tel Aviv, connecting freelancers and entrepreneurs (and small businesses) for their digital services needs.

Fiverr's business model is attempting to disrupt what has traditionally been a cumbersome task. Indeed, the idea of reducing customer pains is very attractive.

One may have considerable qualms that Fiverr incentivizes a race to the bottom line, but ultimately, the gig economy has already embarked on that journey long ago.

Fiverr's appeal for buyers on the platform is that for entrepreneurs or small companies, the ability to pay for just the product you want is very attractive. The buzzword heavy Fiverr calls its business a Service-as-a-Product ('SaaP') platform.

If you have read my work before you hopefully know that I'm not a bullish cheerleader of just any opportunity. I prefer to let something go, rather than to stretch myself to 'make it' work.

However, Fiverr's business model may work out positively. Although there are ample areas to be concerned about too when it comes to investing here (more on these later).

For now, what positively attracts me most towards Fiverr are its growth rates:

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

The obvious aspect that hits you first is that Fiverr's growth rates are astonishing. The second aspect is that its operations are not showing any sign of slowing down, at least not just yet.

Thirdly, and incredibly attractive, Fiverr's original guidance for 2020 was for 38% y/y growth rates at the high end. Together with its Q2 results, its full year outlook was revised up by 3,000 basis points at the high end.

Source: Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

This obviously has dramatic implications for its profit margins.

Analyzing its Gross Profit Opportunity

Fiverr is essentially a brokerage website.

There's more to the business model, of course, but its business model is driven towards its core platform's take rate of 25%. This is a very high take rate for connecting buyers and sellers. Moreover, during Q2 2020 its take rate actually increased by 60 basis points y/y to 27%, driven by value-added services.

(Source)

Considering this high take rate, it is perhaps unsurprising why Fiverr's non-GAAP gross profit margins reached 84.4% in Q2 2020.

Given that Q2 2020 was such an unexpectedly strong quarter, investors should not expect this high level of profit margin to be sustainable.

Having said that, if we compare its gross profit margins to the same period a year ago, its non-GAAP gross profit margins were still very attractive at 81.4%.

In summary, currently, investors should not obsess over its lack of GAAP profits but instead be guided by its high gross profit margins.

Skin in The Game

Moving on, for my investment style, I passionately seek out opportunities where management has huge incentives to deliverer strong shareholder gains:

Source: Investor's Prospectus

Even though CEO Micha Kaufman doesn't hold the most amount of shares, as other VCs have more ownership in Fiverr (data not shown), Kaufman certainly holds enough to positively incentivize him.

Now, let's focus on its valuation.

Valuation -- Significant Margin of Safety

On a trailing basis the stock trades for 27x trailing sales.

Having said that, in the present stock market environment, any company that has visibility on growth rates of plus 30% trades at very high multiples.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Consequently, even though this appears to be a high multiple we should take Fiverr in this context.

Consider this, if we look out to full-year 2021, assuming it grows its revenues at mid 30%, which would be a marked deceleration from the high 60s% expected in 2020, then its valuation doesn't appear all that expensive.

Specifically, this would imply that its stock trades for less than 17x its 2021 sales.

I follow many companies, and this doesn't strike me as particularly exuberantly priced. However, Fiverr is not without risks.

Investment Risks

A few online check and you will immediately come up with the fact that many buyers of Fiverr's products are not enthused with the product. For their part, Fiverr's investment presentation shows that its buyers have an NPS score is 66.

(Source)

However, without happy buyers, Fiverr's business model could face significant troubles ahead, because buyers are the drivers of revenues here.

The next big risk is that buyers will migrate towards Fiverr's competitors just as quickly if Fiverr's take rate or price of the product doesn't suit them. The large obvious competitor being Upwork (UPWK).

Upwork has been growing its revenues steadily in the 20% to 25% range of growth rates. Hence, a few characteristics stand out.

1) As we can see, despite operating in the same space as Fiverr, Upwork's business has not benefited from 'shelter-in-place' and the 'world's digitalization'.

2) What's more, looking ahead over the next few quarters we can see that Upwork's revenue growth rates are actually expected to slow down further. The last thing Fiverr wants is its larger peer acting irrationally as it seeks to reignite its revenue growth rates.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Also, bear in mind that Upwork is priced at just 5x trailing sales (and less than 5x its 2021 sales) compared with less than 17x Fiverr's 2021 sales. This reminds investors what Fiverr's multiple could compress down to in time, once its revenue growth rates start to mature.

The Bottom Line

Tel Aviv headquartered Fiverr is growing at very fast rates.

On the surface, the stock appears expensive. However, I contend that once we factor in its rapidly expanding market, high take rate, and very high gross profit margins, this stock is not that expensive after all. Investors would do well consider this investment as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FVRR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.