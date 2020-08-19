Based on gross rent the yield looks impressive, yet the smaller properties induce lots of management and general costs, too much to create very compelling yields.

NetSTREIT (NTST) has gone public in an offering which has not been a major success with shares trading around the offer price in the days following the public offering, which was lower than the preliminary offering range. While I am typically not in the habit of covering REITs a great deal, let's have a look if some opportunities exist here, as after all this is a somewhat beaten down sector.

The Business

NetSTREIT is an internally-managed real estate company which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties from a diversified group of tenants. The company claims that it has defensive properties which are less prone to the disruption of e-commerce with properties let out to discount stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, home improvements stores and quick-service restaurants, among others. The company currently has a portfolio with 163 properties across 34 states and 53 brands.

With a 100% occupancy and a WALT in excess of 11 years the headline numbers look good. In terms of diversification, the largest tenant makes up 12% of revenues and the top 10 collectively about 57%. Top tenants includes 7-Eleven (the largest), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), CVS, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Dollar General, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

NetSTREIT and underwriters sold 15.5 million shares at $18, roughly $2 per share lower than the preliminary trading range of $19-$21 per share. Some 15.2 million shares are sold by the company, and a small portion by selling shareholders, as the company generated $274 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

With 27.3 million shares outstanding following the public offering, equity of the REIT is valued at $491 million. With net debt pegged at $166 million ahead of the offering, I peg net cash holdings at around $100 million on a pro-forma basis.

The financials are a bit complicated with pro-forma revenues pegged at $39.1 million in 2019 on which a net loss of $0.7 million was reported. This is not completely representative of the realistic performance as it includes a $4.0 million impairment charge as well as $6.9 million in interest expenses. If we adjust for the net cash position currently, no net interest expense are due if these loans are repaid. This suggests realistic earnings of around $10 million, or about $0.37 per share, and we have to acknowledge that net cash stands at nearly $4 per share. This reveals that equity valuation of $18 translates into a valuation of $14 per share, approximately at 38 times realistic earnings.

For the first half of 2020 revenues were flattish at nearly $20 million, at least compared to the 2019 run rate, although net income on the adjusted metric is a bit lower compared to the 2019 numbers. This is in part driven by high general and administrative costs as the administrative burden of a public trades group of assets is higher than in private hands, especially with many real estate objects, certainly if they are a bit smaller on average.

Of course there is also the complication of Covid-19, as collections averaged roughly 90% in recent months, indicating that the top-quality portfolio might be quality, just not 100% quality with some tenants certainly impacted by this environment (thinking of Kohl's here, among others). Furthermore, the company claims that it operates on the defensive side of retail, yet even automotive shops, drugs stores, pharmacies are not only not just insulated form e-commerce, they are ripe for transformation by the same e-commerce as well, at least to some extent.

Final Thoughts

With an operating asset valuation of roughly $400 million, the gross valuations look reasonable at basically 10 times gross rent. That said, the net yield is not very high but this is the case as depreciation and G&A charges on these properties are quite high while average rents come in at just over $200k a year, resulting lower net yields for investors.

To sum it up I am not that impressed with the proposition, even if the company aims to pay out a $0.80 per share annual dividend, which actually exceeds realistic earnings. On the other hand, it is lower than the reported cash flows because a great portion of expenses comprised out of non-cash depreciation charges.

While this dividend yield might attract many investors and certainly be very safe given the solid net cash balances following the offering, undoubtedly some of these cash holdings might be used to grow the portfolio in the years to come. Despite the near term dividend safety, I have some reservations about this REIT. Other than some concerns touched upon above, the timing is a bit odd with retail real estate valuations being depressed in this market, as there was no need to go public at this point in time, and hence it suggests willingness to sacrifice interest of shareholders, not a great sign.

The small size of objects and relative high costs of managing them means that realistic earnings do not appear that impressive if you ask me, and with dividends far surpassing the realistic earnings of the REIT, I fail to see great value here even if the optics, that of the gross yield in relation to the enterprise value of the REIT look relatively compelling. That said, happy to provide an update on the thesis once the first quarterly numbers post the IPO come in, yet I do think not think that spectacular developments might be seen anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.