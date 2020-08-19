Its size and scale enables it to attract properties onto its 3rd party-management platform, and gives it strong operating margins.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) has had a decent bounce since hitting a 3-year low back in March. However, its performance still trails that of the overall market by a fairly wide margin. As seen below, EXR’s share price has underperformed the broader market by a wide 30% on a one-year basis.

In this article, I evaluate whether EXR’s share price and valuation are justified, and whether the shares present an attractive long-term investment at the current price, so let’s get started!

A Look Into Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is one of the largest self-storage REITs in the United States, and is a member of the S&P 500. What’s attractive about this sector is that it’s generally recession-resistant, with high operating margins and low-Capex requirements. This results in a higher FAD (Funds Available for Distribution) on a per revenue basis compared to other REIT sectors.

Additionally, EXR is the largest third-party manager of self-storage properties. This is highly beneficial to the company’s bottom line, as it has the scale and operating leverage to manage properties on behalf of a large and fragmented population of independent private owners. Currently, EXR’s third-party platform manages 500+ properties, with 920K customers.

As seen below, EXR has had an impressive track record of growing its revenues, from just over $1B in 2016 to $1.35B for the trailing 12 months. This represents a 9.5% CAGR for the 2016-2019 time frame. This growth has been aided by the fact that the self-storage industry is largely fragmented, with just 18% of facilities being owned by the six largest REITs, and 73% of facilities owned by small operators. This gives the large REITs such as EXR a strong runway to consolidate the industry.

What I also like about EXR is its track record of consistently solid operating margins (excluding depreciation). The 65% operating margin for the trailing 12 months compares favorably to its smaller peer, CubeSmart (CUBE), which has a 61% operating margin over the same time period. It should be noted, however, that operating margin has declined by about 200 bps since the 2017-2018 time frame.

In addition, shares outstanding increased slightly, by 6% since 2016. These factors have resulted in slower FFO/share growth than revenue growth. As seen below, FFO/share has grown at a 7.6% CAGR in the 2016-2019 time frame, from $3.93 to $4.90. Meanwhile, the dividend has grown at a slightly slower rate. This has resulted in a safer payout ratio, which currently stands at 70% of FFO, and compares favorably with the 75% payout ratio in 2016. I view this as a net positive from a growth perspective, as it makes EXR less reliant on equity markets to fund future growth.

Recent Performance And Valuation

The most recent quarter’s results showed that management was able to grow FFO in spite of a difficult quarter, with occupancy sitting at an all-time high. While this is impressive, especially compared to other REIT sectors, the company doesn’t come without risks. For example, auctions of units with delinquent rents have been put on hold in several markets, due to limitations on gatherings.

This reduces the auctions revenue stream, and prevents those units from being re-leased. Additionally, it seems that the reduced vacates could be attributed to limited consumer movements during the current pandemic. Management believes the vacancy rate could tick up in the near future, as noted in the last conference call:

“Occupancy has also benefited from lower-than-normal vacant. I do not personally believe that, the moderation in vacates represents a permanent behavioral shift of our customers. Instead, at some point, more historically normal activity will resume and we will see vacates increase, putting further pressure on occupancy, when we may not have our full set of tools available to optimize returns, due to government state emergency orders or regulations.”

Meanwhile, the risks from additional supply in the self-storage space continue to be a headwind, as management noted during the same call:

"Also the non-COVID headwinds that we had coming into 2020 are still present. While we believe the pandemic has delayed new deliveries and may reduce new projects and planning, properties are still being delivered, and there is still excess inventory leasing up in many markets, which is depressing rate growth."

Turning to valuation, I apply a modified PEG ratio formula, in which I replace Earnings with FFO.

Utilizing the modified formula, I apply the following inputs:

Price: $105.09

$105.09 FFO: $5.12 (based on trailing 12-months)

$5.12 (based on trailing 12-months) FFO Growth: 9.5 (based on the 9.5% CAGR from 2016 – 2019)

This results in a Price-to-FFO Growth Ratio of 2.16, which tells me that the current share price is not as overvalued as some investor favorites, but not undervalued, either. As such, I don’t see a sufficient margin of safety at the current price, especially when considering the aforementioned risks.

Investor Takeaway

Extra Space Storage is one of the largest self-storage REITs in the United States, with a demonstrated track record of growing its revenues and creating shareholder value. Its large scale enables it to attract a large number of privately-owned properties onto its 3rd party management platform. Additionally, its size gives it additional operating leverage, as demonstrated by its favorable margins compared to its smaller peer. Impressively, EXR was able to continue its FFO growth in the latest quarter, despite the current recessionary environment.

However, headwinds such as reduced auction activity, and increased consumer mobility, which could increase vacancy rates, are risk factors. Also, shares appear to be fairly valued from a Price-to-FFO Growth standpoint. Lastly, as seen below, the current Blended P/FFO ratio of 21.4 stands at about where shares have traded at over the past 10 years. As such, I have a Hold rating as I believe the shares are fairly valued and would prefer a better margin of safety.

