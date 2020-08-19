The company expects to deliver another $700 million in savings, over the 2019 base, with help from ramping K3 operation and cost improvements at North America as well as Brazilian operations.

Even now, it is easy to get lost in the cacophony of sell-side reports and varied reasons offered by them to either buy or sell the stock.

Besides rising commodity prices and inflation expectations, Mosaic is benefiting from favorable demand, supply and inventory dynamics seen in a decade, for both phosphate and potash.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stock has mostly traded down over the last ten years, but there are signs that this might be up for a change. Yes, there have been many head fakes before but this time we are seeing a unique confluence of improving macro environment, both short-term and long-term, a lean cost structure that is lean enough to allow value flow down to shareholders.

Like any other commodity business, top-line growth for Mosaic is largely driven by macro factors, i.e. economy, agricultural commodity prices, weather, local government policies, etc., and it's the management of the cost structure that differentiates the execution finesse of the management.

Very rarely, there is zero slack in the company's cost structure when the macrocycle turns favorable, which leads to earnings and cash flows growing at a disproportionately higher rate because most costs are fixed in nature. We believe these are one of those rare times for Mosaic.

Please note that the stock was included in our weekly list for the last two weeks and we are long The Mosaic Company in our portfolio as well.

Over-analysis adding to the confusion

Over the last nine years, the stock has declined by almost 75-80%, not pleasant for any investor, including long-term focused institutional investors, and during this 'lost decade,' different sell-side firms must have touted the stock more than a hundred times.

Even now, it is easy to get lost in the cacophony of sell-side reports and varied reasons offered by them to either buy or sell the stock, ranging from monthly sales data, quarterly numbers, acreage trends in the U.S., ethanol prices and demand, weather patterns, to inventory.

We believe this 'over-analysis' has led to more noise and confusion among investors.

So what matters for the stock? Good macro tailwinds

Soybean Prices. Purnha's Source: Trading Economics Wheat Prices. Purnha's Source: Trading Economics Corn Prices. Purnha's Source: Trading Economics

As the charts above show, the stock price decline was not much different from the decline in the prices of major soft commodities - corn, wheat, and soybean, all of which are down 50-70% over the last nine years.

And what is different this time? Inflation expectations for one

Inflation Expectations. Purnha's Source: Trading Economics

As the above chart of inflation expectations in the U.S. shows - inflation is finally here and the data looks similar for most of the G20 nations.

Although rising lumber (up 97% over last year), silver (up 67%) and gold prices (up 34%) have attracted the market's attention, most commodities are up, including wheat that is up more than 10% over last year and soybean which is up 6.5% over last year.

But we want something that sounds fancier than that? Ok.

Besides rising commodity prices and inflation expectations, Mosaic is benefiting from favorable demand, supply and inventory dynamics seen in a decade, for both phosphate and potash, which is improving utilization rates at manufacturers like Mosaic.

Phosphate Dynamics. Purnha's Source: Mosaic Results Potash Dynamics. Purnha's Source: Mosaic Results

The company has moved from inventory buildup in the U.S. and higher than normal inventory in Brazil last year to low inventory in phosphates, with help from strong shipments in Q1 and full order book till Q4 of this year. Potash is somewhat of a similar story, even though expected demand is at steady 3%, prices are expected to increase due to slower ramp-up in Russia and higher utilization rates in North America

Geographically, the Brazilian market is experiencing volume growth on the back of improving economics for the farmers. On top of that Mosaic is benefiting from market share gains with farmers towards higher-value products like Mosaic's MicroEssentials.

On the legal front, market observers expect the U.S. to change import duties on Russian supplies, which may increase the landed price of imports in the U.S. Mosaic, having filed a trade complaint against imports, will benefit from any sanctions or duties imposed.

Why Mosaic can monetize these favorable macro tailwinds? Lean operation and brave investments

"You don't develop courage by being happy in your relationships every day. You develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity." Epicurus

One of the reasons stocks of commodity businesses entering a 'supercycle' are great is because the businesses during the downturn shed off every ounce of fat in the operation. This 'lost decade' has taught Mosaic how to run a truly lean machine.

The company has already achieved five of the seven cost targets set for 2021 and managed to generate $800 million in cash from operations last quarter, even though potash prices were down $20 per tonne and phosphate prices improved by merely $13 per tonne during that time.

But cost improvements are not done yet. The company expects to deliver another $700 million in savings, over the 2019 base, with help from ramping K3 operation and cost improvements at North America as well as Brazilian operations. For a business with less than $9 billion in revenue, this is no small change.

With improving demand and prices of potash, the company has accelerated the development of K3 mine and given the company owns two of the seven mines in the world, with 3 million tonnes capacity and one of the lowest cost structures in the industry, margins are bound to see further improvement from here.

Mosaic is successfully monetizing an improving Brazilian market, with increasing sales volumes, gross margins doubling from levels seen two years ago, increasing share of specialty products to 48% of shipments, and fast-growing MicroEssentials' shipments.

How much to pay? No clue.

One thing we have learned studying commodity businesses is getting direction right is easier and much more important than getting the earnings number right. The company has already generated $1 billion in cash flow from operations during the first quarter, significantly higher than 2018 that saw peak revenues of the recent past and gross margins close to 16%.

Disclosure: We are long the shares of The Mosaic Company. Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.