What has changed is the interpretation of these rules, as a recent series of kickback-related lawsuits reveals.

Reading the original lawsuit document we can find out that Teva was actually not hiding anything and fully abided to the then-current rules.

A stricter interpretation of anti-kickback rules

Yet another kickback scheme allegation hit Teva (TEVA) yesterday, sending its stock down over 10%. - New about this umpteenth lawsuit, however, was that it related to Copaxone, i.e. Teva's own drug, so this time Teva could not point to its unfortunate Actavis acquisition as the origin of all evil.

Unfortunately, there can be little doubt that Teva actually did what the lawsuit alleges.

First of all, the described scheme is similar to many out there: Teva is accused of having set up foundations to avoid co-pay expenses for Copaxone patients on Medicare. This scheme helped the company to avoid losing patients despite enormous price increases. (Co-pays were originally intended to make sure patients did not use overly expensive drugs without dire necessity.) Part of the increases were basically paid by Teva itself, but the other part by the government.

I guess almost every co-pay assistance program in the U.S. is set up in a similar way. Actually, Sanofi (SNY) used one of the two foundations in the Teva lawsuit as well and has recently settled related claims of anti-kickback rule violations. Overall, the government has collected close to $1B from the pharmaceutical industry in similar proceedings. Defendants included heavyweights like Pfizer (PFE), Amgen (AMGN) and United Therapeutics (UTHR).

So this seems to be an easy source of money for the government. However, given the extent of the issue, it is hard to imagine all these large drug makers were trying to hide what they did. In fact, they did not.

Actually, in 2005 Teva itself explained the scheme publicly in a Wall Street Journal article (as noted in the law suit documents on page 23) and stated that it had even considered to openly set up a charitable assistance foundation itself.

"Market research told us early on we needed to do a patient-support program" because some people wouldn't be able to afford their co-payments, says Denise Lynch, director of customer management. Teva donates to the National Organization for Rare Disorders to provide co-payment assistance. Ms. Lynch says Teva didn't calculate the profit it could receive when making its donation, "but from a common-sense perspective, you can get there." She says Teva takes a tax deduction for its donation. Teva considered setting up a foundation on its own, she says, but concluded it was "cleaner from a regulatory point of view to work through a third party."

The anti-kickback laws forbid drug companies from giving financial assistance to Medicare and other federally insured patients. They do not apply to privately insured patients. In 2002, the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued an opinion which clarified that, as long as a patient-assistance program interposes an independent charitable organization between donors and patients in a manner that effectively insulates patients and doctors from making prescribing decisions based on the donations, there is no violation of anti-kickback rules.

Today, evidently the government looks at these patient-assistance programs very differently.

Potential damage

Usually similar accusations end in settlements far below the initially requested amount of damages.

Teva is accused of paying over $300m of kickbacks over a decade and the law allows to request three times the damage done.

As noted on page 29 of the lawsuit, Teva calculated that an expense of $28m would generate $114m in net revenue. Hence, $300m of expenses would generate ~$1.2B of revenue, most of which however was perfectly legitimate, since Teva was not supposed to give away these drugs for free. So the net damage is more likely in the $200-300m range at worst, which means a potential worst-case fine around $600-900m.

I would expect the parties to settle on much less. As Reuters notes, the involved specialty pharmacy and the foundations "previously agreed to pay a combined $9.5 million to resolve related charges". Since the foundations took a 9% cut of all Teva payments to them, a simple extrapolation tells me Teva probably won't suffer much because of this lawsuit.

Even the total amount of damages and settlements extracted so far by the government from a long series of small and large drug makers should tranquillize Teva investors. Sanofi settled a very similar issue related to its MS drug Lemtrada (competing with Copaxone) for less than $12m. If all these lawsuits against all these drug makers together result in a total payment of just below $1B, Teva should not be afraid of any really frightening amount of cash outflow.

As a note aside, the changed attitude towards patient-assistance programs shows some similarities to the infamous opioid issue: After letting things run loose for a long time, after thousands of lives had been destroyed, opioids suddenly became an issue. Forget about the doctors that prescribed them or the FDA that authorized their use - those who printed the pills are suddenly the bad guys.

The things Teva is accused of were happening right under everybody's eyes. The WSJ article mentioned above actually highlights how difficult the situation sometimes is, as in some cases the required independence of the charitable foundation is simply impossible, for example if there is only one expensive drug for a specific disease. Any foundation set up to help affected patients will automatically deal only with one major donor and inevitably its co-pay support will look like kickbacks.

What it means for the stock

For us as investors this story comes with a few caveats:

First, we need to understand that this was not an occult, fraudulent scheme, but something set up in accordance with Teva's understanding of the rules (as they were interpreted back then).

Second, given the many recent precedents, this lawsuit is highly unlikely to cause exorbitant cash outflows.

Third, unfortunately there are likely more to come. Despite direly depending on pharmaceutical progress to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, cash-strapped local governments seems eager to extract dollars from drug makers. The frightening maze of regulations governing the industry can easily lead to re-interpretations, mis-interpretations, over-interpretations resulting in legal proceedings with uncertain results. Usually, especially publicly traded companies prefer to settle to put these issues to rest. This, however, induces zealous prosecutors to find more ways to extract even more money from them. So it becomes a cost of doing business. (We could consider all these settlements to be a sort of price discounts or "kickbacks" to the government.)

In the case of Teva, the high debt load exacerbates these problems, as the company simply doesn't have the financial flexibility to deal with them as easily as, for example, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This weakens its bargaining position and for many investors this makes the stock uninvestable.

Personally I believe that, once the largest of all these issues, i.e. the opioid-related one, will have been settled, the stock has room to run. Its business has stabilized and solid free cash flow should reduce leverage to a very sustainable level within a few years. Since Teva trades for just 5x FCF, a lot of very bad things have already been priced in - probably more than what will actually materialize.

Full Teva coverage is just one click away If you want to continue following the story, full and timely coverage of Teva and much more detail can be found in my subscriber service Stability & Opportunity. S&O is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investment ideas. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I am/we are long Teva. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.