REET provides investors with diversified exposure across the sector, as well as healthy international exposure. This will help if U.S. conditions do not improve in the short term.

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I recommend back in May, and that play has worked out fairly well. Looking ahead, I see merit to hanging on to positions, but feel it wise to lower total return expectations as we move closer to the end of the year. The Real Estate sector continues to feel the brunt of the impact from COVID-19, and state lock-down orders are hampering the ability for the sector to get back to prior levels. While retail sales suggest a resilient U.S. consumer, the shift to e-commerce has been accelerated, and which means retail REITs will probably continue their pattern of under-performance. While REET is diversified, across the Real Estate space and across the world, the retail exposure will limit total returns heading in to 2021.

First, a little about REET. The fund's stated goal is "to track the investment results of an index composed of global real estate equities in developed and emerging markets". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by BlackRock (BLK). REET is currently trading at $21.79/share and yields 6.24% annually. I had a modest outlook on REET at the start of the year, but recommended it in May after the fund experienced a sharp sell-off. Since then, REET has performed pretty well, offering a double-digit return, as shown below:

As I begin to plan my investments for a post-election world, I am taking another look at the major funds I cover, to see if I should alter any ratings. After reviewing REET, I continue to believe this is a solid option for playing the Real Estate space. However, I also see multiple headwinds on the horizon, which tempers my enthusiasm for the sector as a whole. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating for REET is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

What I Like About REET - Diversity and Yield

To begin, I want to do a quick overview of why I like REET, as opposed to alternative ETFs with exclusive U.S. exposure. As I noted, I am getting more cautious on the Real Estate sector as a whole. However, the sector has a history of strong long term performance, so I believe it makes sense to hold on to some positions even when the outlook is clouded. However, there are many different ways to play this sector, with diversified ETFs being my primary choice. But there is a wide range of ETFs to choose from, and I landed on REET because, while I mostly prefer U.S. exposure, this fund offers a healthy international weighting as well. I view this as a "U.S. light" fund, as the composition is mostly U.S.-focused, but it offers investors exposure to a variety of other developed countries. To illustrate, consider the geographical make-up of REET, as shown in the chart below:

Essentially, I view this fund as a way for investors to get an introductory lesson in global exposure. It provides mostly American companies and is heavily reliant on strong domestic performance. But it also allows investors to get their feet wet with global investing, by having exposure to eight other countries across three continents. The end result of this exposure is it helps limit country risk, which I view positively right now considering the challenges facing the U.S. economy, particularly in the Real Estate sector.

Beyond the simple benefit of diversification, REET's international exposure also helps to boost the yield. When I compare REET's current yield with the domestic funds I cover, such as the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) and the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH), the divergence is clear:

Fund Current Yield REET 6.24% IYR 3.26% SCHH 3.29%

My takeaway here is investors who want Real Estate exposure may be wise to consider REET. With the equity market looking frothy, in general, and the Real Estate sector disproportionately impacted by state lock-down orders, looking outside the U.S. order has plenty of merit. For investors most comfortable with domestic exposure, REET offers a limited introduction to foreign holdings, which also work to boost the yield as well. This offers a nice risk-reward balance, in my opinion.

Does Diversity Matter? Right Now, Yes

As I noted, I think REET's global holdings are an attractive attribute right now. To understand why, I want to highlight what is happening in the commercial Real Estate sector more broadly. Not surprisingly, commercial property prices are under pressure, in the U.S. and globally. But the key point to keep in mind is that not every city/region is being impacted the same way. While commercial space is likely going to face headwinds in the short term, we need to look past some of the shorter term COVID-19 noise and consider that prime real estate in fast growing urban hubs will continue to attract investment in the years to come. This outlook extends beyond the U.S., and in to major cities around the world, which are attracting tenants and dollars for a variety of reasons. For example, Canada continues to see high levels of immigration, the German, French, and other central European economies are taking market share away from a post-Brexit Britain, and Eastern Asia continues to grow at a fast rate. Therefore, the global real estate market is extremely diverse, and includes many markets that have been holding up very well, despite pandemic pressure. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which details the price changes in commercial property in major cities around the world:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

As you can see, performance varies widely, with cities like London and territories like Hong Kong facing enormous pressure, while cities in central and Northern Europe, Japan, and South Korea are seeing property values rise.

In my view, this highlights the difficulty in finding the right countries or regions to invest in at the moment, from a Real Estate perspective. This brings me back to REET, which lets investors pick up holdings across the spectrum, without having to pick and choose for themselves where the next gains are going to come from. With the global market seeing massive divergence, a passive, global approach through REET makes a lot of sense.

Risks Abound - Especially In Retail

Now that I have highlighted some reasons I like REET, I want to emphasize that I am cautious on new positions currently. Yes, I think the fund has some long term merit, but I am obligated to manage expectations, especially for the short term. While REET has seen a strong move since my last review, the reality is it is still down for the year. Further, the short term outlook for Real Estate as a whole is not particularly rosy, so I find it highly unlikely recent gains are going to continue at the same pace.

With this in mind, I do want to mention I generally find REET's make-up attractive. Similar to the geographic diversity, REET offers investors exposure across numerous sub-sectors, none of which dominate the fund in isolation. This means investors are getting a complete Real Estate fund, with holdings in REITs of all stripes, as shown below:

Source: iShares

In general, it is hard to argue against diversity in most climates, but especially now. With so much uncertainty surrounding the world economy, spreading out the risk among eight different sub-sectors is a smart move, in my view. However, it also means investors are getting the good and the bad, and that can limit total return. The one area I would want to avoid right now is retail and, unfortunately, this is REET's second largest sector by weighting.

On the one hand, investors may view this exposure positively. Retail stocks have been hit especially hard, so it may entice value-oriented investors who want to buy in to a beaten down sector. Further, retail sales figures for July came in strong, with levels above pre-crisis numbers, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this is good news, and illustrates that stimulus measures are working to a degree. For investors interested in the retail space, they may view this as support for buying in if they believe the worst has passed.

In fairness, there is merit to that line of thinking, but I am not personally convinced. An important point we have to consider here is retail REITs rely mostly on in-person shopping, especially in mega malls and shopping centers. Therefore, while total sales may be rising, what is really most important (for investors in REITs) is whether these sales are actually occurring in-store or online. Unfortunately, our current environment is drastically accelerating the online spend trend. In fact, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales have now hit over 16% of total retail sales, which is a sharp increase from where we started the year:

Source: Census.gov

I believe this is an important point to emphasize. While the consumer is holding up relatively well and retail sales are on the rise, the primary beneficiaries have not been physical stores. They continue to grab a shrinking size of the total pot, which explains why leasing volume is down dramatically in the retail sub-sectors, compared to other corners of the market:

Source: National Association of Realtors

My takeaway here is investors need to recognize that REET holds the good, the bad, and the ugly, and retail REITs are definitely the ugly in 2020. This is weighing on overall performance, and I don't see that changing heading in to 2021. I do expect stronger performance in office and industrial space heading in to the new year, which will balance out weakness in retail. But REET's retail exposure is not something I view positively, and that remains an important consideration for investors looking to buy the fund at this time.

Income Stream Under Pressure

My last point touches on REET's income stream. I mentioned in a prior paragraph how the fund's foreign holdings help boost the yield, which compares favorably with solely U.S.-focused ETFs. However, this is another metric that we need to examine a bit more closely, as the 6% yield on the surface may not be as good as it sounds. The reason for this is that while the yield is "high" on the surface, the current level may not be sustainable. In fairness, REET's current yield is high enough to incur a bit of a drop and still be attractive. But we need to consider that a decline in dividends from the underlying holdings emphasizes the challenges in the space. Unfortunately, this pressure has indeed impacted REET, causing the June distribution to decline markedly on a year-over-year basis, as shown below:

Q2 Distribution 2019 Q2 Distribution 2020 YOY Change $0.273/share $0.181/share (33%)

Source: iShares

My view on this is simple, the income decline was sharp and this is absolutely a negative sign. I do expect this metric to improve in future quarters, but it shows just how delicate the income stream within REITs can be. For income-oriented investors, keeping a keen eye on the distribution in the months ahead will prove invaluable in determining if this investment choice is right for them.

Bottom Line

REET has seen a nice short term gain, and I see merit to using this vehicle as a way to gain some international Real Estate exposure going forward. However, my outlook is tempered by a difficult economic environment, which has challenged the Real Estate sector in multiple ways. With a declining income stream and heavy exposure to the retail sub-sector, investors will want to manage expectations going forward with this fund. Therefore, while I see REET as a preferable way to play this space, I think a neutral outlook makes the most sense at this time.

