Based on the current market cap of US$627 million, the stock remains relatively undervalued given that it's expected to be one of the lowest-cost gold producers in the sector.

We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the newest gold producer to enter the ranks is West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF). Despite one of the most challenging quarters ever to begin production, the company has navigated COVID-19 exceptionally, with only one employee testing positive after arriving in Burkina Faso. While many miners struggle in their first quarter following their initial gold pour, West African has come out of the gates strong, with quarterly gold production of 32,600 ounces. Based on the relative undervaluation to peers at a market cap of just US$627 million, I would view any pullbacks below A$0.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.

West African Resources released its Q2 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of 32,600 ounces and year-to-date gold production of 40,500 ounces. This is an excellent start given the unique environment the company has had to deal with, graduating to producer status amid a global pandemic. Meanwhile, while most producers were busy drawing down on their credit facilities and curtailing unnecessary spending, West African made the bold move to pounce on B2Gold's (BTG) Toega deposit. This added 1.13 million ounces of gold to West African's inventory less than 20 kilometers from its new mine at Sanbrado. I believe the solid performance both operationally and from a strategic standpoint has emboldened the investment thesis here. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the chart above, West African Resources has seen a steady ramp-up since pouring its first gold in with mill throughput increasing in two of the past three months. Meanwhile, head grades have also improved consistently, with head grades increasing materially in June to 1.78 grams per tonne gold. If we look at the June results, the company processed 242,000 tonnes, 5% below May levels, but gold production hit a new monthly record. This was because head grades jumping massively from 1.40 grams per tonne gold to 1.78 grams per tonne gold, more than offsetting the slightly lower throughput. This is exactly what investors want to see from a new mine, and it's even more impressive that we're seeing this despite the challenges the sector is facing related to COVID-19.

As noted by the company, these solid operating results contributed to 736,000 tonnes of ore being milled at a head grade of 1.50 grams per tonne gold in Q2, mill throughput rates have been coming in above design. While most ASX-listed gold producers are hedged for at least 15% of their production, West African is one of the few that is entirely unhedged, meaning that it saw the full benefit of higher gold prices last quarter. During Q2, the company sold 22,200 ounces at an average realized price of $1,727/oz, which helped the company to finish the quarter with $83 million in cash, lots of breathing room in case COVID-19 does cause a temporary shutdown at the mine.

The most exciting development at its Sanbrado Mine was the news that high-grade underground stoping ore should finally hit the mill in a big way next quarter, and this should lead to another increase in feed grades. This is because the ore is much higher-grade than what we're seeing coming out of the M1 South and M5 pits (1.40~ grams per tonne gold). During Q2, we did see some high-grade ore processed, but it was relatively inconsequential with just 20,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 8.9 grams per tonne gold. However, as we can see from the massive spread between the higher-grade ore and low-grade ore, a more significant contribution from M1 South would have an enormous impact on gold production. This is because we'd be seeing similar throughput at ~750,000 tonnes per quarter but at significantly higher grades.

As noted earlier, while it was an outstanding quarter operationally, it was an even better quarter from a big picture standpoint, with a strategic acquisition of B2Gold's Toega deposit just 14 kilometers from Sanbrado. Even though most ounces in the sector are going for over $60.00/oz in all jurisdictions, West African Resources managed to pick up Toega for $40.90/oz, a nearly 30% discount to the average. This not only increased West African's total resource base to 4.22 million ounces with the 1.13 million ounces added from Toega, but the Toega deposit is quite high-grade, and now has the potential to replace the relatively lower-grade ore from M5.

If we look at the table above, while M1 North and M3 have decent grades of 2.0 grams per tonne gold, there are currently just 60,000 ounces in the indicated category. Meanwhile, most of the resource comes in at 1.2 grams per tonne gold for 1.47 million ounces. This is a very respectable grade when blended with the high-grade M1 South Underground ore, but Toega's open-pit ore is nearly 80% higher (2.1 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.2 grams per tonne gold) and can be hauled to site very easily given how close Toega is to Sandbrado. Therefore, this acquisition should bolster West African's production profile, and also extend the mine life for up to 12 years.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, what's so special about another African gold producer like West African?

For those unfamiliar, West African is expected to be one of the lowest-cost gold producers in the sector, taking over the throne from Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). Based on the company's most recent Feasibility Study, Sanbrado is projected to produce 217,000 ounces of gold per year for its first five years, at all-in sustaining costs of US$563/oz. These are unheard of costs in a sector where the industry average was $970/oz last year, suggesting that West African should be valued at a premium to other producers, regardless of its jurisdiction.

However, West African's current market capitalization is just $627 million based on a share price of US$0.72 and 871 million shares outstanding. This works out to a valuation per ounce of $148.58, well below the average price paid for ounces for gold producers with industry-leading costs. Therefore, while West African is up over 100% this year, I would not consider the stock overvalued at all.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the above chart of the price paid per gold ounce in acquisitions compared to that company's cost profile, we can see that the average all-in sustaining costs in the past four acquisitions were done in the sector of $735/oz. Meanwhile, the average price paid per ounce for these companies was $152.31/oz. Given that West African's costs are 23% below the average ($563/oz vs. $735/oz) of the past four acquisitions, and the average gold price in the previous four acquisitions was below $1,500/oz, I would argue that West African should be trading at a healthy premium, not a discount.

If we apply a 15% premium to the average price paid per ounce of $152.31/oz to adjust for a 20% higher gold price and costs more than 20% below the average, we come up with a fair value of West African's ounces of $175.16/oz. Therefore, it is clear that West African remains undervalued here, suggesting that any sharp pullbacks would provide a buying opportunity and a margin of safety from a valuation standpoint.

While many investors might have scratched West African Resources off of their potential shopping list given the huge run the stock has had, I believe that the stock is still undervalued even after its strong advance. This is because there are less than ten gold producers in the sector with costs anywhere near West African's projected costs, and high-margin producers tend to be the best performers in the industry over the long run. Currently, I see West African Resources as a Hold with a price target of A$1.40, but if we were to see a pullback below A$0.90, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity. This would place the stock more than 30% below my price target, and bake in enough of a margin of safety to make the stock attractive.

West African Resources trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the safest way to buy the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange and there is significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

