Why, In The Face Of The Worst U.S. Economy Since The Great Depression, Is The Stock Market Near Record Highs?

1. Background longer-term fundamental factors for the economy are very positive.

The most important longer-term leading indicator for the economy is interest rates. Low interest rates and easy money power strong growth. Higher interest rates and limitations on credit strangle growth.

And on that score, interest rates are the lowest they have ever been, whether we measure in terms of corporate bonds (blue), US Treasurys (red), or mortgage rates (gold):

We would expect this to power growth, and it has already made an impact on the housing market, as shown when we compare mortgage rates (gold, inverted) with housing permits (green):

Lower mortgage rates cause more people to buy houses. Housing permits have already made back about half of their pandemic losses as a result.

Add in easy credit, as shown by the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Index (below), and you’ve got the basis for a healthily growing economy as soon as the pandemic is contained (Note: In this index, a negative number is good):

As a result, Wall Street believes that the worst in corporate profits is behind us, and that over the next year, profits will gradually grow towards a new record: