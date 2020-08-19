Overview

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) recently pre-released their Q2 financial summary results and also disclosed new data as part of their latest new equity raise, allowing us to make an updated assessment of the company's growth and profitability. Based on this, I've updated my fair value estimate for NexTech which comes to CAD $0.57/USD $0.44 per share, implying 90% in downside.

While this amount of downside may seem flippant, I will show how NexTech's 500% share price surge from mid-June to mid-July (adding CAD $535M in market cap) was all based on enthusiastic press releases touting "exponential growth" from new business wins. We now know that the sum of revenues associated with all these press releases came to a measly CAD $360k in revenues and were largely one-time in nature (a nearly 1,500x gain in market cap for every dollar of reported sales during that time period). This kind of share price increase is completely artificial, and I see no reason why it shouldn't just as easily be given up now that we have a more lucid view of the company.

Investors have also long been holding out hope for a NASDAQ uplisting since NexTech initially announced that they had submitted an application on July 3rd. They can put their enthusiasm on hold for the simple fact that NASDAQ requires that a majority of board members are independent, and NexTech would need one additional independent board member to meet this requirement. NexTech's CEO even confirmed this fact on their latest Wall Street Reporter town hall on August 17th. There is no immanent uplisting.

Before diving into the details, I would highly recommend for anyone who is new to NexTech to read my previous article on the company. The company's origins and business model are highly suspect, but all of this has been discussed previously. Following the publication of my original critical article, the stock traded down roughly 60% over the next two days before NexTech halted the stock to pre-release Q2 summary results. The stock subsequently rallied only to be halted again for nearly two days so that NexTech could hastily announce and price a new equity issuance used to raise cash.

New Equity Capital Raise

NexTech is aiming to issue 2.3M new shares and warrants (each convertible into 0.5 common shares at the strike price of $8.00) as part of their latest equity capital raise, which is estimated to close this week. The offering is priced at $6.50 per unit with the goal of bringing ~$14M of new cash into the company. Their final short form prospectus contained a wealth of interesting information (which we will come back to). According to the prospectus, roughly 72% of the capital raised will go towards paying company salaries and consultants, while 19% will go towards general corporate expenses as the company expects to continue to burn through cash and expand headcount.

Combining this capital raise with NexTech's reported balance sheet cash as of Q2 of $6.4M gives the company more than $20M of liquidity. A massive amount of cash compared to their YTD revenues of $6.0M and their FY revenue guidance of $15M - $20M. It seems they expect to burn through a lot of capital.

Putting Together the Financial Statement Puzzle

Now, we can move on to trying to understand NexTech's financials and recent revenue growth. One of the major challenges in analyzing NexTech's financials is the fact that they changed their fiscal year from ending in May to December. As a result, it can be a challenge to properly assess their growth and performance on a quarterly basis prior to the start of 2020. We do, however, have many different puzzle pieces of information that we can connect together to form a picture of the company:

Quarterly financials for 3 months ending August 2019

Monthly revenue and gross profit for December 2019 from a press release

Financials for 7 months ending December 2019

Quarterly revenue and gross profit as of December 2019 from a press release

Monthly revenue for January, February, March 2020 and gross profit for January and February 2020 from press releases

Quarterly results for 3 months ending March 2020

Revenue and gross profit for May 2020 from a press release

Quarterly summary results for 3 months ending June 2020

When we piece all of this information together, we can get a sense of how revenue is growing. In the below chart, the brown colored bars are revenue figures from specific press releases, while the blue bars are the average revenue for months that were not specifically called out.

Note the increasing inventory balance as revenue rises (more on this to come). In fitting this puzzle together, some glaring questions arise when comparing financial results to NexTech's press releases.

Where did September 2019's revenues go?

NexTech issued a press release on Q4 2019's results announcing $2.58M in revenue for Q4 2019. Unfortunately, we do not have a quarterly financial statement for Q4 2019, but we do have the 7 months ending December 2019 and the 3 months ending August 2019. If we subtract August's figures from December's, we should have the results for the 4 months of September through December of 2019. Oddly, we arrive at revenues of only $2.49M over this four-month period, $100k less than what NexTech reported in their press release for Q4, which only encompassed three of these four months!

How does NexTech explain this? Did they include September's revenues when issuing a press release on Q4's favorable revenue growth? The SEC and CSA may want to know.

Huge drop in profit margins for March 2020

Another anomaly that emerges surrounds NexTech's Q1 2020 gross profit. For each month in Q1, they issued press releases that highlighted monthly revenues and gross profits, but for some reason did not quantify March's gross profit, but simply referred to it as "record breaking". If one simply takes the quarterly totals and backs into March's gross profit, they will find that it would be far from record breaking and that it represents a huge unexplained drop:

What happened to March's profit margin? Was management's statement that March experienced "record breaking" gross profit false? Did the company utilize huge discounts in March to hit their revenue targets for the quarter? The SEC and CSA may want to know.

A history of erratic profit margins

If we piece together the same data used on revenues above for gross margins, we'll see that wild swings in gross margins are nothing new.

Third-party distribution is not a high-margin business. How does NexTech go from a 45.9% profit margin over a 3-month period to 69.3% over the next 3 months? To truly pull this off, NexTech would have needed to raise their prices on vacuums and supplements by +40% or have obtained a nearly 30% price cut from their suppliers. These figures simply do not make any sense.

Where is revenue growth coming from?

Moving past all of the unexplained questions raised by NexTech's financial reporting, we need to try and form an idea of what is driving NexTech's reported revenue growth.

Management continues to refuse to break out sales from vacuum cleaners and pet supplements (their e-commerce division which should merit a much lower valuation) from augmented reality and virtual conferencing. Their CEO has stated that their auditor has advised them not to break out these business units because it is simply too difficult to separate sales of vacuum cleaners from augmented reality services. I find this response highly unsatisfactory. Therefore, we will have to do our own analysis in order to estimate NexTech's revenues by segment.

What we do know is that, as of August 2019, 99.8% of NexTech's revenues came from vacuums/supplements per their quarterly financials. NexTech did not close their Jolokia acquisition (which added their web conferencing line of business) until the end of April 2020. Therefore, as quarterly revenues grew from $1.5M in August 2019 to $2.5M in March 2020, the growth had to come from some mix of e-commerce and AR. We have several reasons to suspect that virtually all of this growth came from e-commerce with minimal from AR.

Our first tell comes from NexTech's rapidly rising inventory balance which more than doubled over 7 months from $760k at August 2019 to $1.6M in March 2020. This inventory should be entirely composed of vacuum cleaners and pet supplements. A rapidly rising inventory balance should be accompanying an equally strong increase in sales volumes.

We get a second hint from two key hires that NexTech announced in July of 2019, an eCommerce Managing Director and a Brand-Product Sales Channel Director. While these two new hires were only at NexTech for 9 months and 7 months, respectively, their LinkedIn profiles highlight serious growth for the e-Commerce segment:

If e-Commerce was generating $6M in annual revenues by December 2019, this would be almost the entirety of NexTech's revenues at the time.

We again see big growth numbers here being attributed to Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), inventory, infitepetlife.com, and vacuumcleanermarket.com

NexTech contract data

Finally, our largest tell comes from NexTech's prospectus released in conjunction with their latest capital raise. This document went into great detail on the nature of revenues derived from every single one of their press releases that they've issued to date in 2020. An odd departure from NexTech's typical disclosures... almost as if a regulatory body was applying pressure on them to disclose the figures behind their flamboyant press releases. Below are the complete details for revenues associated with all of NexTech's press releases:

Source: Compiled by author from Sedar

As suspected, NexTech's revenues earned from their AR business are absolutely paltry. While NexTech's original press releases were touting their exponential revenue growth associated with AR, we now see that they were issuing press releases on contracts that were executed for as little as CAD $150. A landscaping company might as well notify the world every time they cut someone's grass.

Before NexTech's Jolokia acquisition, we see that they had less than $100k worth of contracts announced related to their AR line of business. I would be willing to venture that, before NexTech completed their Jolokia acquisition, +95% of their revenues were still coming from vacuum cleaners and pet supplements.

And finally, we see that, despite NexTech billing themselves as a SaaS/recurring revenue business model, +60% of these revenues are one-time arrangements. How many more virtual conferences will these companies want once we are past COVID-19? Once you factor in the fact that vacuum cleaners and pet supplement sales are not exactly recurring, you will conclude that this company in no way deserves a SaaS-like multiple.

Breaking Down the Segments: E-commerce and InfernoAR

Since we are valuing the company based on their two primary segments, it is worth taking a closer look at each of them.

Vacuum cleaners

Starting with e-commerce, vacuumcleanermarket.com seems to be a fairly straightforward operation. They look to be selling third-party vacuum cleaners and accessories through their website and likely through other third-party e-commerce companies (e.g. Amazon). They have a physical presence in Gilroy, CA including a warehouse with a small team of roughly six individuals.

We should expect this to continue to be the cornerstone of NexTech's sales. They issued a press release on August 17th announcing that they will be partnering with additional vacuum and home appliance brands. I will cut through the rote buzz-words that typically litter their press releases (e.g. "augmented reality", "AR learning applications", "exponentially increasing" revenue potential, trillion dollar industries, etc.), and highlight the only pertinent statement in the release:

In the past 60 days the company has signed new distributor deals with major brands such as; Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, MetroVac, Breviel, and Cusinart.

Source: NexTech press release

The key word here is distributor, and this is the true business that NexTech engages in and derives the vast amount of their revenues from. Simply put, NexTech is a middle-man that buys goods from consumer appliance companies (vacuums, coffee makers, blenders, etc.) and then sells them through various online channels. This is a mundane, low-margin business that almost anyone could get into and puts NexTech in competition with the likes of Ambar Distributors (just to cite one example):

Types of appliances Ambar offers (look familiar?):

And unfortunately, for investors, the distributor business carries very low margins. Below are some estimates on margins from export/distributor advisory firm, Alliance Experts:

Source: allianceexperts.com

I expect NexTech's inventory balances to continue to grow and soak up capital while profit margins deteriorate. Public comparables for appliance distributors are hard to come by, but a business like this should typically trade at a P/S ratio of less than 1.0x.

And before anyone starts hyperventilating about how NexTech's augmented reality will be integrated into consumer appliance sales and revolutionize e-commerce, maybe they should check-in with Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), which has "been investing in AR and 3D experiences for the past three years, using technology from SeekXR, a firm that specializes in web-based AR capabilities". And that is a quote from over a year ago. Here is another press release from Overstock.com from Q1 2018, mentioning their use of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ARCore technology and how they've been using ARKit since 2017. It seems Wayfair (NYSE:W) is also way ahead of NexTech too, but you don't hear them making ridiculous claims about how augmented reality is the key driver for their growth and leading to exponential increases in revenues. And for anyone wondering, Overstock.com and Wayfair trade at TEV/S ratios of 2.0x and 2.6x, respectively versus NexTech's near 49.1x.

Pet Supplements

It is much more difficult to find background information on infitepetlife.com, and this is likely by design.

Source: Amazon listing

Their product labeling and their business records show the firm to have been based out of Glen Cove, NY. But when you navigate to Infinite's "about us" section of their website and take a close look at the Infinite team, you will see that this is the same group of folks from vacuumcleanermarket.com. The backdrop of the photo even includes posters for Gilroy California's Annual Garlic Festival. If you look further into Infinite's address in Glen Cove, you will see that it was simply a post office box and not a supplements manufacturing facility.

It becomes clear that, despite the flowery language on Infinite's website about the quality, safety, certifications, etc. of their manufacturing facilities, they likely do not actually have any manufacturing facilities and are not producing their own supplements. So, where are the supplements coming from? If they are from a cheap international source, this would be very problematic for NexTech, given their "made in the USA" labeling and the statements on their website touting the product as made in America. I think the most likely case is that the supplements are simply mass produced by one of the many generic third-party drop-ship suppliers (Superior Supplement Manufacturing being one such example). Once again, NexTech is likely following the same business model of filling the shoes of the middle-man distributor.

My point here is not to beat a dead horse on the embarrassing fact that a company billing themselves as a sexy augmented reality firm gets nearly all of their sales from vacuum cleaners and pet supplements. Rather it is to make the fact clear that these are very mature, very low margin, very low barriers to entry businesses. More power to NexTech if they can grow revenues here, but these are businesses that deserve a 0.5x - 1.0x P/S ratio while NexTech trades at ~50x.

Video conferencing: InfernoAR

Now that we've examined e-commerce, this leaves us with NexTech's crown jewel and their most promising opportunity to capitalize on virtual conferencing: InfernoAR. As part of NexTech's Jolokia acquisition which closed in April 2020, they acquired Jolokia's virtual conferencing platform Inferno and attached an "AR" to the end of it.

InfernoAR's most notable recent win has been a $250k contract announced on July 30th with Toronto-based Ryerson University. This contract, however, should largely be considered a one-off win and taken with a grain of salt. NexTech's President is an alumnus of Ryerson with close ties to the University. Furthermore, one of NexTech's most recent sales/consultant hires is currently an Executive Director at Ryerson. So, this win is a situation where a NexTech employee is also an Executive Director at the customer. Quite a competitive advantage when trying to secure business at a high sales price. It is also notable that this is NexTech's only disclosed contract as part of the often hyped virtual learning business (the DISD contract was for a conference, not learning). School is resuming online and in-person as I'm typing this. The window on additional virtual learning business is closing.

How much more revenue growth should we expect from InfernoAR going forward? Datanyze conducted an analysis on industry market share that included 96 companies in their list of market participants. Neither NexTech or Jolokia made the cut:

Source: Datanyze

The industry is already dominated by a small group of winners. When you get to the 66th ranked company and beyond, these firms all command a less than 0.01% market share. This is not to say that InfernoAR cannot grow with the industry, but they are going to be competing for market share against the most cut-throat tech firms in a very crowded field. Don't count on Jolokia's $1M in revenues going to $100M, and certainly don't count on a big tech company paying a +50x P/S ratio to buy out NexTech.

Updated Valuation

In my previous NexTech article, I took the stance that massive cash burn and management's questionable history meant that there was essentially zero value for the stock. I will acknowledge their recent wins in the video conferencing space and the fact that, while they still have a net loss, there may be some value to their e-commerce and virtual conferencing platforms.

NexTech has reported $6M in YTD revenues for 2020. They have some work to do in order to hit even the low end of their 2020 annual guidance of $15M to $20M, but I'll be generous and assume they can achieve the middle of their guidance at $17.5M.

I am confident that virtually all of NexTech's revenues were from their e-commerce division prior to the Jolokia acquisition. Jolokia reportedly did ~USD $1M in revenues in 2019, or ~CAD $1.3M. They reported on contracts worth ~CAD $700k through the first 3 months of the acquisition (this included the one-off Ryerson contract). I'll continue to be generous and assume that they book an additional CAD $700k through the rest of the year all while retaining Jolokia's 2019 revenues. This would bring the Inferno share of revenues to CAD $2.7M. I will attribute the residual revenues to the e-commerce business.

For comparable multiples, I am assigning an NTM TEV/S ratio of 1.0x for NexTech's e-commerce business. This is higher than what a typical distributor company would trade at and is much higher than what NexTech actually acquired these businesses for.

Comparable TEV/Sales ratios for distributors:

Source: compiled by author

I am using Enghouse's (ENGH) (OTCPK:EGHSF) NTM TEV/S ratio of 7.2x as a comparable for NexTech's virtual conferencing business. Enghouse is the owner of Vidyo, a successful middle market competitor in the video conferencing space. My valuation based on peer comparables comes out as follows:

Source: Compiled by author

My fair value for NexTech is estimated at roughly CAD $0.57/USD $0.44, representing 90% downside and a return to where the stock traded before the recent wave of speculative fervor that was fed by unbounded hyperbole.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NEXCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.