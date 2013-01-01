We are now in the second half of August, which means that the summer is coming to an end. The final days of summer are the last chance for vacations and enjoying the warm weather in the United States. In early September, the grilling and driving seasons wind down as barbecues go back into storage, and the number of pleasure trips declines. In the agricultural markets in the northern hemisphere, farmers prepare for the fall harvest.

Over the past weeks, all signs pointed to the eighth consecutive year of bumper crops that would satisfy global demand requirements. On August 12, the US Department of Agriculture released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Report, the gold standard for producers and consumers of grains and other products. The farmers and leading food manufacturers often make hedging decisions based on the USDA’s monthly report. The latest WASDE was mostly bearish for the prices of agricultural products, but the prices took off on the upside in the days following its release. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) holds futures contracts in a diversified portfolio. The Teucrium Corn (CORN), Soybean (SOYB), and Wheat (WEAT) ETFs reflect the price action in a collection of specific contracts.

The August WASDE was not bullish for grains

The August 12 WASDE report was not supportive of grain prices. The USDA reported that while US wheat stocks dropped, world ending inventories rose to a record 316.8 million bushels. US corn stocks were higher, the crop yields were at a record level, but foreign corn stockpiles edged slightly lower from last month’s level. Soybean ending stocks rose, with a slight rise in global inventories. The full text of the August WASDE is available via the link above.

Soybeans, corn, and limped into the monthly report, last week, but the three leading grains that trade in the futures market on the CBOT took off on the upside in the days following the report.

Derecho send the grain markets a curveball

In Spanish, derecho means right. In the world of weather, a derecho is a large fast-moving complex of thunderstorms with powerful straight-line winds that cause widespread destruction. Derechos can produce hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, heavy rainstorms, and flash flooding.

On August 10, a derecho raced across Iowa in the heart of the US farm belt with wind gusts over 90 miles per hour and sustained winds of over 70 mph. The weather event damaged grain bins, blew semi-trucks off highways, and caused numerous power outages, and flattened crops. The derecho traversed 770 miles in fourteen hours with wind damage from eastern Nebraska to western Ohio. The weather event came as farmers in the US prepare for the 2020 harvest season.

Grain traders had expected a 3% downgrade in crop progress, but the latest weekly report on August 17 continued to report excellent crop levels. Corn and soybeans rated excellent, and good was only down 1% each, and lower ratings only fell by 1%, which turned out to be far below expectations in the wake of the derecho. However, prices did not pull back all that much in a sign of strength for the leading grains.

In my August 12th article for Seeking Alpha, I explained that the demand side of the fundamental supply and demand equation for grains and the potential for a weather event means “Risk reward favors the upside on August 11 for the 2021 crop year and beyond.” The derecho was a reminder of the potential fury of Mother Nature and its impact on prices where the fundamental equation remains tilted to the upside because of rising global demand on the back of fundamentals. The derecho was a late-season curveball for the agricultural markets, but it was also a harbinger for prices.

Soybeans, corn, and wheat prices rally post WASDE

In the aftermath of the bearish WASDE, grain prices rallied. After a mostly negative crop progress report at the beginning of this week, they did not give up much of their gains.

Source: CQG

New-crop November soybean futures fell to a low of $8.6525 on August 10 and made a higher low at $8.67 on August 12, the day of the latest WASDE report. The weather conditions across the grain belt lifted the price of the oilseed futures to its latest high of $9.175 on August 17. On August 18, the price was still above the $9.10 level.

Source: CQG

New crop December corn futures put in a triple bottom at $3.20 per bushel on August 4, 7, and 12. The price rose to a high of $3.46 on August 18 and was above the $3.40 level after reaching the latest peak.

Source: CQG

September wheat futures hit the latest bottom at $4.88 per bushel on August 12. The price of the primary ingredient in bread rose to a high of $5.175 on August 17 and 18 and was at over the $5 bushel on Tuesday.

The prices of the three leading grain futures on the CBOT rose in the aftermath of a less than bullish WASDE report. The derecho ignited a bullish spark and was a reminder that the slightest bullish event that impacts supplies can push prices appreciably higher as the demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-expanding factor.

Levels to watch in the grains

As we move into the 2020 harvest season, grain and oilseed traders will begin to shift their attention to the 2020/2021 crop year in the southern hemisphere and the 2021 crop in the US and northern hemisphere. Risk-reward continues to favor buying on price weakness to accumulate long positions in the agricultural products for the medium to long term.

Source: CQG

The weekly soybean futures chart shows that technical support now stands at the recent low of $8.695 and the April 2020 bottom at $8.0825 per bushel. Resistance is at the late 2019 high of $9.49. Above there, the 2018 high at $10.71 comes into play in the soybean futures market.

Source: CQG

The weekly corn chart illustrates that support is at $3.0725 and $3.0025 per bushel. Short-term support at the triple bottom at the $3.20 level could provide a formidable area where buying should emerge. On the upside, the early July high at $3.5650, and the 2020 peak at $3.94 are targets for rallies. The 2019 top at $4.6425 is critical resistance from a medium-term perspective.

Source: CQG

Weekly support in the wheat futures market is at the August low at $4.88, and the late June bottom at $4.6825 per bushel. The targets on the upside are at $5.5175, the high from mid-July, $5.87, the late March peak, and $5.9250, the 2020 high on CBOT soft red winter wheat futures.

Demand is an ever-present factor - Investing in agriculture with ETF products - DBA versus the concentrates Teucrium ETFs

As I wrote in my latest article before the August WASDE report, “The 2020 crop year will end with another bumper harvest. The USDA WASDE will likely point to enough supplies to meet the global requirements. However, the years ahead are likely to see the fundamental equation tighten as the population continues to grow, and supplies are a year-to-year affair.” In that piece, I highlighted the Teucrium family of grain ETF products, including the CORN, WEAT, and SOYB ETF products. The Teucrium products allow investors and traders to take risk positions in the specific grains and oilseeds without venturing into the futures market on the CBOT division of the CME.

Another alternative for those looking to participate in the agricultural markets is the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA). The fund summary and top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $328.7 million, trades an average of 650,565 shares each day, and charges a 0.85% expense ratio. DBA has a 20.27% exposure to the soybean, corn, and wheat futures markets. The balance of the ETF product is invested in other agricultural products sensitive to weather conditions and have similar demand considerations.

I believe that agricultural commodities offer some of the best opportunities for price appreciation over the coming months and years. However, I would only look to accumulate long positions during periods of price weakness.

The recent derecho was a reminder that Mother Nature is a powerful force on the supply side that can present surprises in the blink of an eye.