The COVID Crisis Vs. CEFs - Author Interviews

This year's Author Interviews were directed at how closed-end fund portfolios have fared during the COVID crisis. Among those who participated in this discussion, there was a fairly good consensus in the key things they learned by going through this black swan event.

Interviewees were asked to briefly answer the following questions:

Do you use closed-end funds for growth or for income? How did the COVID crisis affect your CEF portfolio? What is a key takeaway you learned about CEF investing during this volatile time?

(Please note that some of the following responses have been edited for clarity and/or brevity.)

Nick Ackerman is a regular contributor to the SA advisory service CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

1) I primarily invest in CEFs for both income and growth. My strategy is to collect the income to purchase even more CEFs to grow my income, to create a snowball effect. This compounding then grows my portfolio value. It is just reinvesting manually in something that looks like the best opportunity at the moment. This is an even easier strategy now as commissions have come down to $0.

2) Like many CEF investors, mine was not immune to the volatility that we get with CEFs. To be fair, though, that wasn't solely related to CEFs as it was everything investment-related. However, as many funds use leverage, this can increase the volatile periods. Of course, the discount widening played a huge role at the significant drops in value too. Throughout most of 2019, it was actually pretty hard to find great values to put money to work in the CEF space since discounts were so tight. The market we got in March and April of this year was a dream for CEF investors. Mid-March specifically, we saw solid funds showing 20% or more discounts.

3) My takeaway: I guess it just reinforced my belief that a diversified portfolio of CEFs is the way to go. All sectors crashed quite similarly, although every sector is rebounding at a varying pace. Just staying invested, as you never know how promptly a recovery will take place. To be certain, this was the fastest sell-off and recovery ever, so that would have been a difficult one to predict.

Guido Persichino is an investor who has been writing about CEFs on Seeking Alpha since 2018

1) I invest in CEFs both for income and for growth. At the end of 2019, the CEFs I selected for my new Cupolone Income Portfolio had beaten the 10- and/or 5-year S&P 500 Total Return, ensuring consistent (or growing) distributions across the years and a positive NAV since inception – a combination of factors that I firmly believe can conjugate income and growth.

2) I began to build my new portfolio at the end of February. That means that all of the CEFs I bought since then (except GGM from my previous portfolio) were bought during the COVID crisis and especially during the March sell-off. Of course, GGM is still suffering, but my portfolio on the whole is today in positive territory.

3) My takeaway: Do your homework, study and select the CEFs you want to invest in, wait for the right moment to buy them, build your portfolio and stick to your strategy. If you choose good funds, turn off the background noise, hold on, and in the long run, you’ll be rewarded.

Steven Bavaria is the author of The Income Factory: An Investor’s Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns (McGraw-Hill, 2020) and produces the service Inside the Income Factory

1) I invest in CEFs for total return, but I emphasize income in doing so. The essential element of Income Factory investing is that “math is math” and 10% yield plus 0% growth equals a 10% total return just as much as 0% yield and 10% growth, or 8% and 2%, or 5% and 5%, etc. Once you embrace that reality, it opens a lot of alternative ways of thinking about how to achieve your long-term goals.

2) I have several portfolios in my book and here on Seeking Alpha, as well as personally. My more aggressive one, unfortunately, held a number of MLP funds that got crushed in what I think of as a “double black swan” event – with the energy meltdown occurring at the same time as the pandemic-induced economic shutdown. So that created major losses to a portion of my own portfolio, which tracked my “aggressive” model. I also held a number of CLO funds that also dropped substantially. But I expect that they will repeat the experience of CLOs in the great crash of 2008/2009, which suffered big price drops while their underlying assets (corporate bank loans) continued to perform, and ultimately rebounded nicely.

Our more moderate portfolio (what I whimsically call our “Widows & Orphans” model) performed much better with a market price drop that was reminiscent of what we experienced back in late 2018, where the cash earnings remained pretty strong and the entire portfolio bounced back in 2019. Whether that will happen this time or not is the big question that faces not only those of us who follow an Income Factory strategy, but the entire investment community as well.

3) My takeaway is that we need to stay humble, no matter how successful we’ve been in the past, or how smart we may think (at times) we are. As an investor, I thought I was well prepared for another 2008/2009 crash, when corporate defaults hit about 10% and we had the worst recession since the great depression of the 1930s. But a pandemic that threatens to shut down the entire country and for an indeterminate period? How do you model that? Even now we don’t know what the next few months or next year will hold for us: medically, economically and politically. What is the answer, especially for investors who can’t afford to move to the sidelines (even if that were a prudent move), because they need the income?

One answer, I think, is to look for funds (1) from really experienced, highly respected fund families that (2) made it through the last crash successfully and (3) have been reasonably successful at maintaining their distributions through the current crisis. I would focus on funds that hold major utilities and other blue chips, preferred stocks, senior loan and bond funds that are higher up the corporate balance sheets, and funds that have big discounts to help cushion any further shocks. In our Inside the Income Factory service, we are currently creating a “Hunker Down” portfolio that emphasizes funds like this.

But there are no guarantees because none of us has a crystal ball about what lies ahead. However, our nation and our economy has managed to “muddle through” many periods of crisis and challenge. With a well-diversified portfolio, we are “betting” that corporate America, the millions of people working at all levels in the companies whose stock, bonds and other securities we own, will manage to muddle through our current crisis as well.

Stanford Chemist is the founder and editor of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

1) I invest primarily for income, which leads to growth through reinvestment and our powerful CEF rotation strategy to gain "free shares" of our favorite positions.

2) The speed of the COVID crisis drawdown hurt several of our positions in more speculative sectors, but overall, the income stream has been very resilient despite isolated distribution cuts, with steady or higher income compared to the same period a year ago.

3) My key takeaway is that opportunities to exploit CEF volatility have to be grasped with both hands! For example, while CLO equity funds like Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) have taken it on the chin, by rotating between OXLC and ECC, we've managed to turn a loser into a winner with performance even superior to the S&P 500 from March, and far better than buy-and-hold.

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who writes for Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps

1) In IRA accounts, I invest for total return. In taxable accounts, I would look at after-tax total return. Tax loss harvesting is an important strategy here.

2) The COVID crisis affected CEFs along with most other investments. In some cases, it provided opportunities to add to positions when discounts widened in March/April. Closed-end funds are really just wrappers around many other asset classes, so performance differed widely.

3) One key takeaway is what happened to some of the MLP CEFs that used excessive leverage. Many were forced to deleverage at the worst possible time and missed out on much of the bounce back rally. CEF investors need to track leverage very closely during bear market corrections.

Faithful Steward Investing is the author of the e-book Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds

1) I primarily invest for income, with long-term growth via portfolio management as a secondary objective.

2) For me personally, the COVID crisis didn't affect my primary portfolio much because I just happened to have moved us to cash in order to roll from our 401k to an IRA. It was purely providential that our rollover happened right at the end of February, giving us the ability to miss much of the nosedive, but then we were able to take advantage of low prices getting back in.

That said, I also manage a couple smaller portfolios that were invested through the crisis. The fallout in the markets really didn't scare me because I've been through corrections before and was ready to take advantage of those extremely low prices with some cash on hand. I did, however, take a heavy hit to MLP funds which never recovered, so I sold them to find better opportunities. I had to take quite a lesson in deleveraging during this crisis! My mother's portfolio fell drastically but recovered much of it pretty quickly. Her balance is still below where it was in February, which is not unusual after a severe correction, but we continue to rebalance and reinvest where we can to bring it back up. She took some hits to her distributions, so we have maneuvered her into better opportunities that should help ensure growth of her portfolio base and her income.

3) One thing I have adjusted in my approach since the crisis is that after doing a lot of study and testing of theories, I decided to incorporate S&P growth and long-term treasuries ETFs into my portfolios. I am still an income investor and predominantly use CEFs to achieve my investment goals. But after the pain many CEF investors felt during this recent crisis, I feel it is prudent to diversify 20% of my portfolio into these broad ETF investments. This should bolster the portfolio while still generating significant income from the CEFs.

Another thing I learned coming through the COVID crisis is that I never truly understood the risks of deleveraging with CEFs. Thankfully, diversification among the funds we owned lessened the impact that deleveraging could have had on our portfolios. I will be more aware of this risk going forward.

Conclusion

What I appreciated about this exercise is that it highlighted the fact that long-term rewards are worth the short-term pains. In all, sticking to your strategy but being willing to adapt as necessary is part of the process of long-term investment success.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this survey. I look forward to more discussion in the comments thread.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this material should be taken as a recommendation or financial advice. Your situation will be different from those of the contributors to this article. Please do plenty of due diligence before embarking on any investment strategy.