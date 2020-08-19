Coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange are rolling from September to December contracts. The roll period can create price volatility as some longs and shorts exit risk positions, and others establish new ones. Under ordinary circumstances, coffee futures experience a high level of price variance. When they roll from one active month to the next, it tends to exacerbate the volatility.

Before 2018, coffee had not traded below the $1 per pound level on the active month futures contract since 2006. In 2018, the price dropped to a low of 92 cents per pound. In 2019, the low at 86.35 cents was the lowest level since 2005.

Coffee was back above the $1 level on August 18, and the trend has been leaning higher since the April 2019 low. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) follows the price of coffee futures higher and lower.

A rally and correction in the coffee market

After trading to a low of 96.90 cents per pound in mid-June, the price of the new active month December ICE coffee futures contract moved to a high of $1.2890 on August 5.

The daily chart of December futures highlights that coffee ran out of upside steam in early August and the price corrected to a higher low of $1.1215 on August 11. The correction came as September futures were rolling to December contracts. The decline caused price momentum and relative strength indicators to fall from overbought conditions to neutral readings. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market has been steady between 260,000 and 280,000 contracts since early June. At 261,731 contracts on August 17, the metric was close to the low end of the range. Daily historical volatility at just below 36% has been steady since early July. Coffee futures tend to be volatile and trade in wide daily ranges.

Constructive price action on the long-term charts

The price of coffee futures has been consolidating since reaching a long-term low at 86.35 cents per pound in April 2019.

The monthly chart illustrates that price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral territory. However, the slow stochastic crossed higher, which tells is the metric is signaling that the path of least resistance for prices is higher.

The trend on the quarterly chart also shows that the technical indicators are pointing higher. December coffee futures were trading above the $1.20 per pound level on August 18, with the first level of technical resistance at the recent high of $1.2890 per pound. Above there, the late March high at $1.3065 and the December peak at $1.3840 stands as resistance levels. From a long-term perspective, the target on the upside sits at the November 2016 high at $1.76 per pound.

The Brazilian real has the potential to add support

The US dollar is the pricing mechanism for Arabica coffee futures on that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, since Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the Arabica beans, they are highly sensitive to the foreign exchange relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar. Production costs in Brazil are in local currency terms. A weak real allows Brazilian growers and processors to sell coffee into the global market at lower prices in dollars, but a rising real requires them to increase their export prices.

The monthly chart of the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar highlights that the real fell to a low of $0.1673 in May, and recovered to the $0.18175 level as of August 18, a rise of over 8.6%. While the Brazilian currency remains near its low versus the dollar, it reached a high of $0.2073 in June. Price momentum and relative strength indicators in the currency pair were in oversold territory on the monthly chart.

Since Brazil is a significant commodity-producing country, a rise in raw material prices would increase tax and business revenues for South America’s leading economy over the coming months and years. A bull market in commodities would likely boost the Brazilian real against the dollar, leading to higher prices for Arabica coffee beans.

Meanwhile, the US dollar has been under pressure against other world currencies.

The chart of the US dollar index, which measures the value of the world’s reserve currency against other leading foreign exchange instruments, shows that it has been falling steadily since March. On August 18, the index fell to a new low at 92.110, the lowest level since May 2018. A falling dollar is bullish for the prices of all commodities, and coffee is no exception.

Coffee is a highly volatile commodity

Since the 1970s, coffee futures traded from a low of 41.50 cents in 2001 to a high of $3.3750 in 1977. The most recent low was in 2019 at 86.35 cents with the high at $3.0625 in 2011, the year that most commodity prices hit multiyear or all-time highs. The 2011 peak came in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. Low interest rates and central bank and government stimulus contributed to the commodity bull market from 2008 through 2011.

The global pandemic in 2020 caused commodity prices to drop earlier this year. The level of stimulus this year is far above the amount that followed the 2008 debacle. From June through September 2008, the US government borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, the US Treasury borrowed $3 trillion. When the politicians in Washington DC finally agree on the next package, the Treasury will need to borrow even more.

The bottom line is that the stimulus weighs on the value of the dollar and all fiat currencies. As deficits and government borrowing increase, the potential for inflationary pressures rise. The decline in the purchasing power of currencies is likely to lead commodity prices higher.

The quarterly chart shows that historical volatility has ranged from a low of 9.04% to a high of over 90% since the 1970s. At below 30%, the potential for another period of increased price variance is high. Volatility tends to spike to the upside during bullish periods in the coffee futures market.

JO is the coffee ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the coffee market without venturing into the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

JO has net assets of $62.86 million, trades an average of 91.400 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of December coffee futures rose from 96.90 on June 15 to $1.2890 on August 5 or 33%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the JO ETN product rose from $29.20 to $39.09 per share or 33.9%. The JO product did an excellent job tracking the price of coffee futures.

I am a buyer of coffee and the JO ETN on price weakness.

I believe it is just a matter of time before coffee tests the 2016 high at $1.76 per pound on the nearby ICE futures contract.

