On balance, looking at the long term, this company has a strong moat, a proven leader in the region, and has tailwinds from rapid expansion in eCommerce and fintech.

We are vigilant of the operational risks evident in the compression of margins, and macro risks in the region's economy and political landscape.

Even with the accelerated adoption of online consumption driven by COVID-19, eCommerce in Latin America remains underpenetrated.

The company resembles Alibaba in the early years and is our bet in eCommerce and Fintech for the long term.

MercadoLibre started as an eCommerce marketplace and has now built an ecosystem with reinforcing products and services, notably Mercado Pago, the financial arm.

Investment thesis

Every investor wants to own an Amazon (AMZN) and a Google (GOOGL). But they only act once these company's leading position is 100% confirmed. There is nothing wrong with this line of investing. Winners keep winning! But investors have to make do with much higher prices.

Sadly, we are also one of these investors! Hence, we are here to make amends. Today, we leave the conventional, first-level thinking, and valuation-first at the door.

We believe we found a potential Amazon or at least an Alibaba (BABA) in MercadoLibre (MELI) 'Meli'. And we won't wait until this company explodes further to start a position.

We think that Meli resembles Alibaba in the early stages. Both started as an eCommerce marketplace. Founded in 1999 in Argentina, today, like Ant Financial of Alibaba, Meli has a separate fintech arm, Mercado Pago. It has been exploding of late, posting record total payment volume and transaction on and off-platform.

The meteoric rise is partly thanks to the accelerated transition to a cashless economy. And the trend is likely to stay. As of Q2 2020, Mercado Pago generates 65% of total revenue.

Why start a position in MercadoLibre?

As expected, Mercado Pago is one of the reasons. It kick-started online purchases for consumers in Latin America, where at the time credit card usage was still unpopular. More importantly, the reason to invest is about the ecosystem around its eCommerce marketplace we have.

MercadoLibre - eCommerce marketplace

Mercado Pago - Fintech that includes payments solution, mobile Point-of-sales (MPOS), mobile wallet, merchant services - off-platform payments solution.

Mercado Envios - Logistics

Mercado Fondo - Asset management with $500M AUM and 11.4M users

The ecosystem enables a holistic consumption / eCommerce experience from payment services, logistics, website builders, mobile POS, mobile wallets, etc.

We will focus on the most significant segments, MercadoLibre marketplace and Mercado Pago payment system because they provide the largest long-term tailwind to the business.

Huge long-term tailwind

The long-term runway for growth is enormous. Pre-COVID-19, eCommerce retail sales in Latin America trailed the US by 3x (est. 12%, 2019), China 10x (est. 50%, 2019).

Similar to the global eCommerce sales growth of 20%, Latin America expects to grow at least at that rate.

However, it's not.

COVID-19 has put eCommerce growth on steroids, shortens the market penetration from years to months. As the CFO mentioned at the Q2 2020 conference call

The pandemic generated significant changes in consumer behavior, which translated into a new milestone in the penetration of e-commerce and online payments in the region.

A study by Kantar confirms the trend as online retail grew almost 4x in a matter of four weeks after March 16th, 2020.

With a host of eCommerce firms reporting Q2 results, the trend is identical around the world. Consumers flocks to the web and are getting comfortable with shopping on their sofa. As a result, the upward trend will continue pushing MercadoLibre's top-line for the foreseeable future.

With regards to Mercado Pago, its payment arm, unsurprisingly, the surge in online consumption has a direct correlation. TPV on and off-platform grew triple digits (more on that in the next section). And the reason is due to the increased adoption of online financial services. Users in the survey saw massive increase in adoption within just 10 weeks. See the slide below.

Post-COVID-19, we would imagine the trend likely continues as seven out of ten people in Latin America said they would continue to choose online payment methods.

Financial scorecard - Q2-2020

So, the long-term macro and industry tailwinds are compelling. Let's turn the focus to Meli's financials and operational status from Q2 2020 results.

Operational

GMV was $5B, up 102% YoY

Total payment value was $11.2B, up 142% YoY, comprises of

Total payment on-platform was $5.2B, up 111% YoY

Total payment off-platform was $6.1B, up 175% YoY

Financial

Net Revenues of $878.4 million, up 123.4% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, but up 61% in USD

Gross margin was 48.6%, down 1.4% YoY, from 50%.

Net margin was 11%, up 13% YoY, from -2%.

As seen above, COVID-19 puts growth across the board on steroids. GMV and TPV both exploded, posting triple-digit growth YoY.

But these achievements weren't without costs. By offering more support services, and free shipping, margins have suffered. This is evident since 2016.

The chart below shows gross and net margins dropped to 47% and negative 5.7%, from 75% and 20% respectively.

Thus, it's very encouraging to see that the net margin decline reversed to positive territory in Q2 2020, posting an 11% operating margin. To us, this is just as an essential milestone as growing the platform, proving Meli's long-term growth is sustainable.

In hindsight, the trade-off is well worth it as revenue quadrupled and the past 5-year growth averages 35% CAGR. As a result, the company's market valuation expanded 8x.

The development also confirms that at this stage of growth, the market cares more about the long-term growth potential than worrying about margin expansion.

Not quite Amazon but the new Alibaba of Latin America

The pattern is remarkably similar to Alibaba, who also experienced margin compression as the company focused on growth.

Today, at a monstrous size of $800B market cap and $74B in annual sales, the Asian eCommerce giant is still growing at 28%! The market is impressed and rewards investors with steady capital appreciation, not quite the same with the level of Amazon, however, the achievement still outperforms most indexes.

In the short term, margins will remain compressed and volatile. However, Meli has a long runway of growth until it reaches the Alibaba's 28% growth rate. We expect margins to expand and market valuation to follow Alibaba's footsteps.

Valuation and risks

Investment in MercadoLibre comes with real risks in an unstable economy and execution risks as Latin America's geographical size and heterogeneity of systems and cultures make economies of scale tougher to achieve.

Additionally, FX risk is common. Financial results can show a very different picture depending on which currency is being reported.

As seen below, the disparity in the growth rates in USD and the local currency is enormous; in most cases, growth rates are reduced to half if presented in USD.

Finally, the stock trades richly at 20x EV/Sale, double that of Alibaba's. However, we believe it deserves the premium as the runway for growth is much larger than Alibaba.

Meli has also established as an eCommerce leader in Latin America and doesn't have as much competition as Alibaba in Asia. Thus, Meli is in a strong position to protect its foothold. The only worry is if one of these eCommerce giants partner with Meli's local competitors.

Summary - Buy today and forget

Meli has been a steady performer pre-COVID-19, however, within a few months, Q1 and Q2 results have caught the market by surprise. Operational and financial metrics have all exploded at triple-digits. As consumption and payment behaviors are likely to stick around, Meli is poised to keep growing.

Nonetheless, currency volatility and economic instability in the region can be significant uncertainties for Meli's business. Coupled with the stock at an all-time high, we won't be rushing into building a large position.

Is Meli already in your portfolio? Will you add to your position at the current market cap? Will it be able to keep Amazon / Alibaba off Latin America? Leave your comments below.

