Coffee Turnaround Is Finally Underway

Coffee has finally confirmed the intermediate-term bottom we’ve been waiting for since the spring. In this report, we’ll examine the latest fundamentals which suggest that a new (and sustainable) java bull market is now underway. I’ll further show that persistent dollar weakness will likely push coffee prices higher in the coming months.

In my previous commentary, I made the case that the technical and fundamental weight of evidence supported a coffee market turnaround by later this summer. I noted at that time (July 11) that while the coffee futures price had technically confirmed a bottom per the rules of my trading discipline, I needed to see the futures price make a higher peak before making a renewed long commitment. As it turned out, the turnaround occurred sooner than I anticipated and the coffee market bulls have been in control of the market ever since the middle of July.

After soaring 34% in just under three weeks, coffee futures pulled back sharply from its summer high of 127 to 110 earlier this month. However, prices have since rebounded to the 121 level and back above the 15-day moving average, which I regard as the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trendline.

With the bulls back in the driver’s seat, traders are wondering what’s next for the java market? Is the July-August rally a mere “flash in the pan” short-covering reaction against the falling prices of the last several months? Or do the fundamentals truly support a continuation of the recent rally? My interpretation of the current data argues for the latter outcome, as I’ll explain here.

Let’s begin with one of the biggest considerations behind coffee’s recent strength, namely the currency factor. I noted in a report earlier this year that before a coffee turnaround could begin, it would require “significant and sustained weakness” in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) in which coffee is domestically priced.

The greenback has been conspicuously getting weaker by the month since March. One of the biggest reasons for the dollar’s weakness is easy enough to see, namely continued runaway spending on the part of state and federal governments in response to COVID. Moreover, the Federal Reserve, by opening the liquidity spigot in an unrestrained fashion, has also contributed to a weaker dollar. Indeed, the Fed shows no sign of tapering its loose money policy anytime soon.

But runaway spending and easy money policies aren’t the only explanation for the dollar’s weakness. Goods and services have been created at a much lower pace since March when the lockdowns began, and even today many businesses remain either completely shut or else half-open. You’ll recall from Economics 101 that inflation is classically defined as, “Too much money chasing too few goods and services.” And that’s precisely the condition that prevails right now; hence, inflation is — for the first time in many years — a very real threat.

While inflation isn’t good news for consumers, it’s good news for most commodities which are priced in dollars. That includes coffee, and it should be abundantly clear that the sustained downward trend in the dollar index (below) has emphatically contributed to the rebound in coffee prices.

The dollar’s persistent weakness since March also implies that the U.S. economy isn’t living up to its full potential. Since it’s obvious that the economy won’t be fully re-opened anytime soon, I anticipate a continued weak dollar for the remainder of 2020. And that should put some additional upward pressure on coffee prices.

Speaking of the underperforming economy, one consequence of COVID-related shutdowns (and subsequent underemployment) is that an increasing number of consumers have turned away from the more expensive Arabica coffee to the cheaper, but more caffeinated, Robusta beans. This can be seen in the following graph of the September ICE Robusta Coffee futures.

After falling 25% from last December’s high, Robusta prices bottomed out in April — just as the economic effects of the shutdowns were first beginning to manifest. Since then, Robusta prices have soared nearly 30% as demand for instant coffee (which is typically made with Robusta beans) has dramatically increased in the last few months. (Incidentally, Zero Hedge published an interesting article over this shift in consumers’ coffee preferences last month. It’s worth checking out here.)

As shown in the graph above, Robusta futures haven’t yet fully recovered their losses from last December’s high. But the forward momentum behind the rally looks sufficiently strong enough to justify an effort at reaching the December 16, 2019 closing higher of 1,501 before petering out. However, it should be noted that hedge funds have reportedly been taking profits and reducing new long positions lately, resulting in lower trading volume even as prices edge higher (a sign of vulnerability). Thus, participants should be prepared for another pullback in the next couple of weeks as the December 2019 peak is approached in the Robusta market.

From a fundamental perspective, Brazil’s coffee harvest is nearly complete by now, so the market has presumably factored in this year’s Arabica supply from that country. However, the bean harvests in the major Central American growing countries are approaching, so there will likely be some additional futures price volatility in the coming weeks as traders position themselves for potential surprises. However, there is still the possibility that COVID-related labor shortages could impact the upcoming harvests there, as noted in the latest S&D Coffee & Tea Report. This would obviously provide the bulls with another feather in their cap.

It’s also worth mentioning that a recent Reuters poll of industry traders and analysts revealed that most of them see the coffee market — both for Robusta and Arabica — higher between now and the end of this year. Of note, a broker in Europe said currency market dynamics would likely be a key driver for prices going forward (which harmonizes with my outlook). According to Reuters, the unnamed broker believes the “Brazilian real has touched a bottom during the pandemic and should recover, which would limit future coffee sales from the No. 1 producer and support prices.”

In summary, a combination of U.S. dollar weakness, potential shutdown-related labor shortages in Central America and increasing demand for Robusta beans should contribute to push coffee prices higher in the coming months. In view of the factors discussed here, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) market posture is justified in my opinion.

