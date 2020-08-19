Investment thesis

Robinhood's stated mission is to "democratize finance for all" and judging by the vast number of active users, they have done a "lights out" job in attracting new investors to trade stocks, options and ETFs. More than half of Robinhood customers are opening their first brokerage account, and the median customer age is 31 years old, according to the company. That may put them higher on the depth chart than the "pajama traders," a derisive phrase that Jim Cramer, the bombastic host of "Mad Money has used to describe "clueless people who sit around in their pajamas and do no work." Assigning labels to groups of people isn't my style, but I will say that I believe new investors' lack of "battle readiness" may cause them to become "blind to their own blind spots" which is detrimental to becoming a successful investor. I must admit that I was stunned to learn that they also bought and sold 88 times as many risky options contracts as Schwab customers, relative to the average account size according to a recent analysis. You can call me "old school" but I subscribe to The Motley Fool advice that for most investors, buying option contracts is a bad idea. And that should be a caveat to newcomers to the challenging investing arena.

The Robinhood trading platform

The following key developments over just the past 3 months underscore what an absolute behemoth the Robinhood trading platform has become since its' Occupy Wall Street (OWS) roots in 2013:

So it goes without saying (but I just did, right?) that the company is on a roll, and I believe it's just a matter of time before they IPO, which would likely add another digit to the 2 co-founders' present billionaire status. I doubt that I'm alone in noting that it is the irony of ironies that Robinhood's "payment for order flow" business model enriches Citadel, which is one of the high- frequency trading firms that the OWS movement has so vehemently railed against given since their inception. Only in America, right?

10 of the 100 most popular Robinhood stocks (a/k/a the top 10%)

Let's take a look at 10 of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood as of 8/11/20:

Company Name Symbol Price YTD % Beta Ford Motor Company F $ 7.23 -24 1.32 General Electric Company GE $ 6.73 -40 0.90 Apple Inc. AAPL $ 437.50 54 1.23 Microsoft Corporation MSFT $ 203.38 32 0.90 American Airlines Group Inc. AAL $ 13.73 -51 1.64 Disney Company DIS $ 130.49 -11 1.10 Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL $ 29.64 -50 1.18 Tesla, Inc. TSLA $1,374.39 239 1.30 Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL $15.82 -70 1.86 GoPro, Inc. GPRO $4.61 10 1.47

The cumulative YTD performance of the hedge-podge group of (largely) epicenter stocks above is 8.9%, which is deceptively impressive since absent the 239% YTD increase of outlier TSLA, there would be a loss of 15.9%. Granted, AAPL, MSFT and TSLA are among the top holdings of the Vanguard Group and many other institutional investors and have outperformed the S&P 500 by ~600% YTD. But there is a noticeable underweight of the FAANG stocks (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX); and Alphabet (GOOG) (formerly known as Google), all of which have outperformed the S&P 500 Index by at least ~130% YTD. There is an over overweight of the beaten-down airline sector whose 2 portfolio stocks (AAL & DAL) are both down ~50% YTD. CCL is the worst performer and has decreased ~70% YTD. F is a classic turnaround story, and may have some upside since there is speculation of a dividend hike in 2021 which may appeal to "swing traders." GPRO is a single-digit stock with declining revenue and earnings which I believe has limited potential going forward. In my view, only AAPL, MSFT and TSLA qualify as core holdings for beginning investors. But when many "Robinhoodies" (a word that I just coined) may be taking their investing advice from David ("Davey the Day Trader") Portnoy, who has openly admitted that he does not do any research, this is likely falling on deaf ears. For those who may not be familiar with Mr. Portnoy, he was the founder of Bar Stool Sports, the "rowdy Boston sports blog" which was sold earlier this year to casino gambling company Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for $450M. Presumably he has more than spare change to fund his Robinhood account.

Me vs. Them (a/k/a 1 GE bear vs. 860,703 GE bulls)

My first reaction to discovering that GE was #2 on Robinhood's list of 100 most popular stocks was WHY?? Isn't Robinhood the turf of high volatility stocks? Which GE definitely isn't since it has a beta of 0.90, and therefore less volatile than the market. And GE surely is not to be confused with a "hot" disruptive high technology startup since the company was incorporated in 1892. But alas, I finally realized that trying to come to a definite answer to this enigma was basically an exercise in futility. So perhaps the simplistic explanation is that there are 860,703 Robinhood customers who are attracted to GE because it is a recognizable name and is a low-priced stock. As the saying goes "it is what it is," right?

GEs 2020 Stock Performance

I've been bearish about GE since my 12/31/17 article when the company was trading at $16.90, and has since decreased to $6.73 as of 8/11/20. The stock has declined ~40% YTD and I suspect that many people do not realize that the company's lackluster performance started pre- COVID-19, as the stock decreased 29.2 % in Q1. GE went down another 14.6% in Q2. Thus far in Q3 GE stock has traded between $6.06 and $7.07, and in my view, there is more downside risk going forward. Without question, Larry Culp has been a Godsend to GE since he became CEO as of 9/30/18 but the fact is that the stock has declined ~27.5% during his tenure. In my 6/22/20 article, I expressed the view that GE will continue to be severely challenged throughout 2020, and probably beyond as well due to a myriad of financial and operational issues. Culp himself has acknowledged that the company is facing a multi-year turnaround effort. Given GE's "new reality," how the company fits the profile of the short-term mentality of the 806,703 Robinhood account holders who have GE in their portfolio is beyond quizzical to me. As a point of information, since I accessed this information from robinhood.com, the company has discontinued providing this data because it wants to shed the perception that its service is mostly used by day traders. Adh mór with that Vlad and Baiju

The Dark Side of the Moon (let's cue up some Pink Floyd, shall we?)

Some readers may consider the above caption hyperbole but I wanted to emphasize that it is not all "butterflies and rainbows" for Robinhood as chronicled by a 7/8/20 New York Times article entitled "Robinhood Has Lured Young Traders, Sometimes With Devastating Results." I consider this real-world "cautionary tale" required reading for all current and prospective "Robinhoodies." Another potential ticking time bomb involves Robinhood vs. the Twitter World and more specifically Zero Hedge, a highly controversial independent news outlet. Here is a link to their beaucoup brouhaha regarding the impending demise of robintrack.net. Although this "war" may not rise to the level of the epic Taylor Swift/Kanya West battle, I believe that Robinhood risks serious reputational damage if this feud goes ballistic. Time will tell.

Robinhood's freakish free stock promotion and marketing schtick

Source

Let's be real here, the word "free" attracts people in much the same way that iron filings are drawn to a magnet. And since I am no exception, I became the proud owner of 1 share of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) when I recently became a Robinhood customer. Whether I decide to keep AM or perhaps buy a ~7/319,380 fractional share of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BKR.A) remains to be seen. More importantly, will I be eligible to attend the annual meeting? Perhaps I should call Robinhood customer service but -wait for it- the company does not offer live phone support except for "Gold" customers. I wonder if my ~$7 portfolio qualifies? And who can I call to find out? Here is a link to "How to Start Investing For As Little As 1 Dollar" which is a clever promotion for fractional shares which Robinhood says are "like a component of a spaceship." I will be sure to remember this if I do convert my free share of AM to that ~7/319,380 fractional share of BKR.A In any event, I believe that these 2 brilliant and innovative initiatives were successful in growing the user base and advancing brand loyalty.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing discussion, Robinhood has made great strides in developing, refining and executing their business plan. However, although they have increased their customer base by 3M in 2020 amidst this chaotic COVID-19 environment, a survey found that most of Robinhood's customers held $1,000 to $5,000 account balances, and a portion of them may have funded their accounts with their $1,200 stimulus check and/or $600 extra unemployment benefits. What I am suggesting is that new investors should first establish core positions in quality companies like AAPL, MSFT, TSLA and the FAANG stocks. High-beta stocks and options are high-risk and better left to professional and seasoned investors. My concern is that things may eventually end badly for many of these newcomers, and their investment experience will be short-lived. Regarding General Electric Company, I am more bearish on the company now mainly because of the meltdown of the Aviation unit. In my view, GE's former "crown jewel" will continue to be hamstrung by a myriad of COVID-19 challenges going forward. This will further impact their FCF, which as a former CPA is a metric that I consider sacrosanct. I am flummoxed why so many of the Robinhood user base is bullish on GE, and I would sincerely appreciate input from readers in this regard article- whether you agree or disagree with my thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE AM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.