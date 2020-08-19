Given this favorable combination with a very high yield, it should not be surprising to see a bullish rating assigned.

When all three of these core fundamental considerations are combined, it certainly appears that their distributions are sustainable.

Unlike many of their peers, they are able to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow and still have a margin of safety remaining.

Following my latest article on Shell Midstream Partners, it seems timely to follow up with an equivalent analysis of BP Midstream Partners who currently offer a distribution yield of over 12%.

Introduction

After publishing my latest article on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX), it feels timely to review one of their closest peers, BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) that as the name suggests is the recently formed midstream Master Limited Partnership for the British oil and gas supermajor, BP (BP). This Covid-19 downturn has been tough for many in the industry, but BP Midstream Partners has managed to actually increase their distributions year on year and still offer a very high yield over 12% that also appears sustainable.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Unlike their peer Shell Midstream Partners, they have not been choked by their IDRs since their distribution coverage averaged a strong 134.18% during 2018-2019 and has held up well during the first half of 2020 at 121.41%. This indicates that unlike many master limited partnerships, they are able to fund the entirety of their distribution payments from free cash flow and still have a margin of safety. There are reasons to remain optimistic when looking ahead, once again unlike many of their peers, their guidance has remained unchanged along with their distribution growth of 5%, as the slide included below displays.

Source: BP Midstream Partners' Second Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Importantly, it appears that their strength is not lost on their management, who recently made the comment quoted below. Whilst they claim to have confidence in their financial strength, it always pays to independently consider their capital structure, leverage, and liquidity as no management team has ever expressed a lack of confidence publicly.

Our ability to hold the second quarter distribution flat further demonstrates the confidence we have in our financial strength and cash flow stability."

- BP Midstream Partners' Q2 2020 Conference Call.

Source: Author.

The massive change from the results from the end of 2017 should be ignored as these are skewed due to being within the early stages of their partnership being formed. Following the end of 2018, their capital structure has remained essentially unchanged, which is positive and logical given their free cash flow and resulting in strong distribution coverage.

Source: Author.

The positivity from their capital structure is carried over into their financial metrics, with their leverage being low and thus providing an additional safety net in protecting their distributions from being reduced. Normally, their net debt-to-EBITDA above 2.00 would indicate moderate leverage, however, since their net debt-to-operating cash flow is only 1.85 and their interest coverage is very strong at 18.53, it seems more appropriate judge on the low side.

The observant reader may notice that their gearing ratio is clearly in the very high territory at 58.96%, but this is not particularly concerning considering the strength of their other financial metrics. It may not be the best absolute situation, however, their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to the accounting value of the equity on their balance sheet. Given this situation, their liquidity is the final aspect to consider since they could easily handle significantly higher leverage if required given the stability of midstream earnings and cash flows.

Source: Author.

Very similar to Shell Midstream Partners, their current and cash ratios are extremely high at almost never seen levels of 14.82 and 12.77 respectively. Apart from these results being so high that they almost feel like a calculation error, it thankfully is simply an open and shut case of very strong liquidity. Given their obviously extremely close relationship with BP, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot continue finding support in the debt markets to provide liquidity and refinance any upcoming debt maturities. When this is combined with their low leverage, it certainly appears that their management is justified in their confidence, as they offer a very solid financial safety net to help sustain their distributions.

Conclusion

The future will always inherently remain uncertain, but their desirable combination of low leverage and strong distribution coverage sets them up well to at least continue their current distribution well into the future. Given they currently offer investors a distribution yield of over 12%, it should be quite obvious that I believe their units are worthy of a bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BPL Midstream Partners' Q2 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K, and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.