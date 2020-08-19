Given the level of disruption in the restaurant industry following the pandemic, I would shy away from companies without a proven history of internal growth.

While the company has a variety of brand assets, it has an over-reliance on Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, two brands that have likely declined over timee.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has continued to trade at depressed levels since Covid-19, but is doing so for good reason. In my opinion, this is a company that has seen its business model get extremely disrupted, but is not in a strong position to deliver growth that justifies buying the stock.

After Covid-19 hit, the company had to temporarily shut down a significant portion of its stores, develop new safety protocols, and adapt to an environment in which consumers are hesitant to to eat out. The company has been able to adjust on the fly, and has seen growth in online ordering. Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse have seen increases in online ordering of over 300% and 400% respectively. Moreover, to keep its luxury brands afloat, such as The Capital Grille, Darden is accelerating the roll out of online ordering.

In the short run, the company expects to recover as lock-down restrictions ease and people start to return to restaurants. The company expects revenue to be down about 30% YoY next quarter, and for earnings to break even. Most of my valuation, though, will focus on the company's fundamentals in the long run.

Despite this flexibility, and the cheapening in its stock price, the company does not look very compelling on a go-forward basis given 1) its concentration of revenues in two depreciating brands (Olive Garden and LongHorns Steakhouse) 2) lack of innovation relative to its peers and 3) changes in consumer behavior after Covid-19.

Investment Philosophy:

In my previous article on Tyson Foods (TSN), I outlined my philosophy for how I think about equity valuation. Much of my process is inspired by professor Aswath Damodaran of New York University, who simplifies the analysis of a given company down to a few factors including: cash flow, growth, and risk. I will thus outline some of my assumptions regarding these factors, which anchors my valuation.

Drivers of Valuation:

Growth: A key driver of a company's value is its ability to grow both revenues and operating income. In the 5 years before fiscal year 2020, Darden grew at about 6% per year, a very healthy pace. The company grew both by opening new restaurants and increasing same-store sales. For example, the company purchased Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in 2017 as a way to diversify its portfolio.

In the immediate term, I expect Darden's revenue to contract about 15% between FY 2020 and FY 2021. The company's first few quarters of FY 2021 will be significantly affected by the ongoing crisis, but hopefully the company could see some recovery as we get later into FY 2021. Darden has suspended guidance, but stated that they expect first quarter 2021 sales to be down about 30% YoY. This translates to a quarterly revenue in the $1.5bln range. Assuming we see a pick-up from this level of growth as the year goes on, I believe sales for the company should be in the $6.6bln range for FY 2021. The reality is consumers are not rushing back to restaurants any time soon, and we still are in the middle of an economic crisis.

Mechanically, the company should see a big bounce in revenue during FY 2022, which I modeled at +15%. After 2022, I assumed that Darden could continue to grow at its pre-pandemic pace of about 6% per year (years 3-5). My model then adjusted the company's growth downwards each year towards an assumed long term growth rate of 2% in perpetuity.

It's hard to see a compelling reason for this company to deliver growth better than it had in the past. Why?

1. This is not a company that is particularly adept with adapting to this new, post pandemic world. Its competitor Brinker International has used Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants as ghost kitchens and offered completely delivery brands on apps like DoorDash. This type of growth is very interesting in this environment, but Brinker has not found creative ways to expand its reach besides creating online ordering for its existing brands.

2. Brinker is not a company that has excelled in developing brands from within, but rather has relied on acquisitions to drive future growth. For this company to thrive, they will have to diversify their revenue past Olive Garden and LongHorn, which account for nearly 3/4 of the company's revenue. The rest of the company's portfolio is pretty unexciting and probably does not leave the door open for major outlets of growth.

Source: Latest 10K

So in sum, this is a company that probably will be in an environment that will be less conducive to same store sales, is not a company that has exciting internal or inorganic growth prospects, nor is a company that has outlined an plan to adapt to the modern restaurant industry. That combination is probably not great for growth in the long run.

Margins: Prior to Covid-19, Darden had a solid operating record. I do agree that this is a company that has scale, is solid at planning, and can improve efficiencies given its strong history in the industry. I estimated that their operating margins in 2019 (before Covid-19), adjusted for the capitalization of operating leases, was about 13-14%. I think this company can carry this level going forward, especially since the global industry average is about 15% (Source: Damodaran online). While I am weary of this company's long term growth prospects, I do believe that they have the critical scale necessary to continue to be a strong operator.

One can argue that the company's margins will probably compress in the long run given 1) increase costs after the pandemic and 2) depreciation of two brands which account for most of the company's revenue. However, I did not want to bias my valuation downwards even further as I was already pretty pessimistic on the company's growth prospects. Thus, I left its historical operating margin unchanged on a go-forward basis.

Efficiency & Risk: The last two legs of a valuation model are how efficiently a company can reinvest and what discount rate you can use to discount your cash flows. In terms of efficiency, Darden is a relatively efficient company. I believe this should be rewarded with a premium over the global industry sales to capital ratio of 1.83 (Source: Damodaran Online). Thus, I assumed that the company could reinvest at a sales to capital ratio of 2.

In terms of risk, I utilized a bottom up beta to create my cost of equity. U.S. restaurants have an industry beta of 0.75 (Source: Damodaran Online), which I levered up for the company's debt ratio. I also assumed the company could maintain its credit rating of BBB. In sum, this translated to a WACC of 4.80%, assuming that operating leases were treated as debt.

As of the latest 10K, the soonest due date on long term debt is in 2027, so I do not have any immediate term fears about the company's debt load. Using a market value of debt ratio, along with the capitalization of operating leases, I arrived at a debt to capital ratio around 35%. The industry average at the beginning of the year was about 30%, so the company does not seem too over-levered. If the company's debt load were to rise too much, it could increase the company's WACC. However, I believe my WACC is reasonable given the average for the restaurant industry in January 2020 was 5.65%, months before rates bottomed in the US.

Conclusion:

My valuation for Darden Restaurants was fairly close to its current trading price. My value was about $80.64/share while the stock was trading at $84.55.

Source: Author's assumptions I use valuation as a tool to ground my beliefs and to provide a solid framework for how I should think about a business. Generally, this is helpful at telling me what not to invest in. In this case, based on my assumptions, Darden is trading at a price reasonably close to fair value.This company is thus almost at a level that could be worth buying. However, investing isn't always just about whether the numbers make sense. I will never invest in a company based on the output of a spreadsheet if I do not believe in its long term growth prospects.

At the end of the day, this is a company that does not have exciting growth prospects and holds two brand assets that are losing value every single day as consumer habits change. On top of this, we are in a midsts of a crisis that may change the restaurant industry forever. I am not sure that this is one of the companies that makes it out as a winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.