The company’s mobile business and digital services have been developing most rapidly compared to other company’s businesses, showing double-digit growth.

Rostelecom is a state-run provider of digital and other services on a federal scale, such as broadband internet access, TV, mobile communications, local and long-distance telephone services. Rostelecom is a leading market player in terms of data storage and processing and cybersecurity, it has recently purchased Tele2, the most actively developing mobile operator in Russia.

Revenue structure

Mobile services and a broadband internet access account for the largest part of the company’s revenue. The company also generates profit through VPN, the transit of traffic and the rent of communications channels, as well as digital services and fixed-line telephone services.

As for its clients, Rostelecom mostly offers services for individuals, but it has corporate clients, governmental entities and other operators as its subscribers as well.

Mobile communications

Rostelecom closed a transaction to purchase mobile provider Tele 2 on March 17. Notably, Tele2 is the fastest growing telecom in Russia.

Tele2 revenue has been increasing at the largest pace compared to peers (). The earnings have surged 54.2% since 2016, or over 14% each year over the period. This is 5-6 times more than that of its rivals: Beeline revenue has jumped 11.5%, Megafon has seen a 10.3% increase in revenue, while MTS revenue has climbed 8.5% over the same period.

Tele2 subscription base has been expanding at the highest rate in the Russian telecom area. It has increased 14.4% since late 2016, while Tele2’s rivals have lost their clients instead: the number of Beeline’s clients declined 6.3%, while Megafon and MTS saw a 0.5% and 1.1% drop in the subscription base, respectively. Tele2 has added 5.6 mln subscribers in absolute terms, while the total amount of subscribers on the market has grown by only 0.6 mln. This means Tele2 has captured a market share from its competitors, and the situation persisted in the second quarter. The amount of Beeline’s clients shrank by 8.28% in Q2. If this trend continues, the amount of Tele2 clients may grow by another 4.1 mln by 2Q21.

In addition, Tele2’s ARPU has been the quickest to rise. Despite the subscription base growth, Tele2’s ARPU was 43% higher in 2019 compared to early 2019. Tele2 is already getting more profit from each client than Megafon.

In addition, Rostelecom develops mobile virtual network operators on the basis of Tele2’s network. Rostelecom ranks first by the amount of subscribers of such operators, notably, it provides services to all banking mobile telecoms – Sberbank, VTB and TCS. The volume of these services keeps growing as shown by the increasing traffic.

Broadband internet access and fixed-line communications

While more and more clients use FTTx broadband access solutions, other technologies have been losing popularity. Rostelecom’s subscribers tend to opt for modern technologies, a trend witnessed by other telecoms as well. These changes signal that the company is developing and successfully following high-tech trends.

Wholesale services

Earnings from wholesale services have been rising due to higher income from VPN and infrastructure services. That said, the transit of traffic has seen a decline, and the rent of communications channels has been stagnating.

Digital services

Digital services are the major driver of Rostelecom’s growth. Notably, the company processes data, ensures informational security and runs the Smart City project.

Rostelecom has started to strengthen its positions in the data processing area. It has launched the construction of a new data processing center that may become the first center to receive the Tier IV certification in all 3 areas: project documentation, a ready object, and operation. The data center featuring this certification ensures an uninterrupted power supply and cooling of IT equipment in case data center systems fail.

The development of digital solutions is included in Rostelecom’s long-term strategy. The company plans to start the operation of two data processing centers in Moscow, as well as several facilities in Russian regions, including Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk, in 2020. Rostelecom has recently purchased another supplier of solutions to digitalise its infrastructure.

Earnings from digital services skyrocketed almost 70% in Q2, and it is likely to continue growing. Revenue more than doubled in many areas of the segment. If things do not change, earnings will jump 7.2% in 1H21 thanks to this segment alone.

TV

The total amount of clients using subscription-based television services has been on the rise as more users switch to IPTV. The amount of clients that prefer to use cable television services has remained unchanged at 4.8 mln.

Conclusions

Rostelecom may pay out dividends that considerably exceed RUB 5 per share (one adr is equal to 6 shares) over the coming years thanks to higher revenue and business efficiency that were already witnessed in 1H20.

The company’s dividend payments may total RUB 7 per share based on 2020 results, and this amount will grow together with earnings, especially thanks to the development of mobile communications and digital services and a rise in the net income margin (it jumped from 5.2% to 6.1% in 2Q20).

Thus, the DDM model shows that the fair value of Rostelecom’s common stock is $8.77 per adr with ROE totaling 9.37%. The upside potential is 8.1%.

