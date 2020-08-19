Comcast has appreciated significantly since I wrote my last article on the company in April. Today, I revisit the Comcast thesis and see whether the company is a good investment.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was a company I began investing and pushing capital into on a frequent basis when COVID-19 materialized more and dropped markets in quick succession. Since my first article back in April of 2020, I've expanded my position in the media/communications company to a decent size, and part of the thesis of the company being drastically undervalued has already materialized in 20-25% gains.

In late July, the company reported 2Q20 results. These results should be considered somewhat indicative of where the company goes for the remainder of the year.

While the picture seems positive, let's do a deeper dive into results and company valuation.

Comcast - How has the company been doing?

I'm quick to remind people, particularly non-Americans, that Comcast is in fact the second-largest broadcasting and cable television company on our blue & green planet - and that's not even mentioning that they're the largest ISP in the USA, as well as the largest pay-TV operator.

A quick reminder for Comcast business areas, which include:

The mobile service provider Xfinity Mobile.

The broadcast network channels NBC, Telemundo, TeleXitos, and Cozi TV.

Cable channels such as MSNBC, CNBC, Syfy, USA Network, NBCSN, and E!

The film studio Universal Pictures

Universal Parks & Resorts

The European Sky Group, making it the largest European media company in terms of subscribers in five countries.

I view it as crucial to remind of this, because at least non-American readers don't often know what Comcast actually is - or if they've heard the name, they don't know that they own things like CNBC, Universal, Sky, etc.

In my initial article, I pointed out that all three of the company's reportable segments are working well and delivering profitable, impressive results despite the initial impacts and expectations of a pandemic. So are the trends which have continued into 2Q20. In fact, we're seeing:

The best second quarter ever , in terms of customer adds in mobile/business, with 5.5% EBITDA gains due to high-speed internet adds/gains.

, in terms of customer adds in mobile/business, with 5.5% EBITDA gains due to high-speed internet adds/gains. Reopening parks across the world after COVID-19 closures, as well as launching the much-awaited Peacock service, with 10M subscribers to date.

Sky offerings have returned, with the relaunch of both the German Bundesliga and British Premier League. Additionally, Sky has lost no more than 1-4% of subscribers since COVID-19 began.

4.1% customer relationship growth YoY.

5.5% Adj. EBITDA growth in terms of average monthly results per customer relationship.

11.1% improvement in YoY net cash flow, with an 8.9% in CapEx (in part due to COVID-19).

So, the results were excellent. While there were some YoY drops in revenue and EPS, these were not completely unexpected given the quarterly trends, movie studio closures, theme park closures, and the lack of sports. Yet those that expected Comcast to suffer significantly as a result of COVID-19... well, it hasn't. Nor seems it likely to do so on more than a very short-term basis.

A common misconception when looking at these companies is that the company must be suffering on an EBITDA basis based on the fact that advertising revenues/spend are down in the light of COVID-19. While spend is down, it's also the fact that the company operating costs overall are down significantly due to the lack of activity in multiple segments, and employees being furloughed/home.

This creates an interesting trend wherein the NBCUniversal segment, for example, we're looking at significantly lower revenue, but significantly improved YoY EBITDA numbers in the sub-segments. The one exception here is, of course, theme parks, which suffered an over 100% drop in adjusted EBTIDA YoY since it was nearly almost without income. Broadcast programming and filmed entertainment, however, actually saw 20-25% YoY EBITDA growth, given the lower expenses. Again, interesting trends.

These are important trends to keep in mind when considering a company like Comcast. Unlike other companies, Comcast has also maintained its tradition of stellar dividend increases during the year of COVID-19 and shows no sign of skirting or planning any sort of reduction here.

All of this resulted in nearly $9.3B in free cash flow during YTD 2Q20, which spells a fairly decent continuation of the year, especially with the company's expectation for the rest of the year. I find myself agreeing with the company CEO's words, however, when looking forward.

From a broader perspective, Comcast is truly in an enviable position. We have an amazing portfolio of companies that are each successfully taking advantage of the evolving ecosystem, and together, creating complementary capabilities, technology platform and a global footprint. All of this is led by our extremely flexible and robust broadband network, which is the foundation of our connectivity-centric relationship with residential and commercial customers and heavily supports our other services, including video aggregation and mobile. (Source: Comcast 2Q20 Earnings Call Transcript, Brian L. Roberts, CEO)

The fact is that Comcast has performed what I view to be an excellent quarter in the light of the challenges faced by segments such as NBCUniversal and Sky, which are essentially dependent on the world NOT being affected by a pandemic for optimal performance.

Only Xfinity can be said to be relatively unaffected or enjoy some advantages here. The fact that Comcast now owns around a third of Hulu is another advantage to the company, not even mentioning the Peacock launch.

Comcast's focus during the quarter or going forward won't be content or films - it will be broadband/internet, in its position as the nation's largest ISP.

There is a huge potential for growth here for Comcast, as only 50% of current customers are actually using Comcast data products. The pandemic and surrounding troubles are, therefore, giving Comcast the opportunity to leverage its position and trying to get new customers - and CapEx is being planned for broadband investments.

The second focus is the company's digital applications which Comcast can, once again, focus on more during COVID-19 and expand as people are focusing on digital solutions for things like online help and support and other potentially online/digital transactions. The company has already seen a 15% increase here (Source: 2Q20 Earnings Call).

So, it's actually Comcast's last and final focus when considering things like video offerings and content. Unlike its peers which have content as either their only offering or core offering, Comcast does consider it part of its packaging, but it's clearly subservient to the company's ambitions in actual customer connectivity - at least for the moment. Comcast doesn't chase, as the CEO puts it:

from what I see today, the trends at work as we remain focused on connectivity and not chasing unprofitable video, together with a consistent discipline on expenses, to be confident in our long-term ability to drive margins higher. Margins may ebb and flow depending on programming renewal cycles, but the factors at play are all moving in the right direction

The company also has plans to launch its broadband business in secondary markets, such as the UK, which already has Sky television/offerings. The entire European market remains a region where Comcast is significantly underdeveloped to its peers, but where it has incredible growth potential due to customer exposure to its television offerings. Once Comcast starts developing Europe, we can expect impressive growth here.

The company expects to, in fact, double its Sky EBITDA over the next few years as a result of its ambitions - and the brand has the market position to do just that.

Summarizing, Comcast is focusing on improving its customer connectivity and broadband speeds, which frankly across most of the USA are very lacking. In Sweden, I can call 7 ISPs and have a 50-150 Mbit downstream connection even in the midst of a fairly rural area, whereas, in the city, I can easily have a 1 gbit connection if this was something I was interested in. From what I see, some areas in the US are still struggling with very basic connectivity enabling efficient streaming of content. Comcast is partially addressing this, and this is a good trend.

Secondarily, the company seeks to tack-on its streaming and on-demand offerings as a part of this ambition as the connectivity gets better. Peacock goes into this. Hulu goes into it, and the on-demand deal with AMC (AMC) goes into this.

We could go deeper into each of the sub-segments, such as Sky Studio plans, plans for Peacock as well as other things - but the purpose of this article is a more broad-based 2Q20 article with an overall thesis update - so I'll try to keep things trimmed and concise as much as possible.

The fact is that Comcast delivered a stellar second quarter during a pandemic. I consider the company's focus to be entirely accurate, with connectivity as the primary goal and video to be secondary/subsequent to that. Current earnings trends do suggest a YoY lower result for FY20 compared to FY19, and valuation will show the potential impact of this, but longer-term trends do suggest a significant upside when Comcast is delivering this sort of quarter during this sort of problematic macro situation.

Let's look at company valuation.

Comcast - What's the valuation?

As I said - this is more of a macro view on Comcast. When I previously viewed the company, it was easy to see a potential 20%+ rate of annual return based on the valuation at the time.

This is no longer the case.

As Comcast's valuation has returned to what I would consider being more normal ranges of valuation multiples - especially in the light of a slight EPS drop in 2020 - the potential upside becomes more limited. A 12% annual potential rate of return based on relatively fair value is good. I'm also disregarding the company's typical historical premium - Comcast typically trades around 17X P/E, which would give the upside almost 15-17% annual rates of return, but this would be too exuberant.

Nonetheless, there is, I view a potential investment opportunity here. A return to more normal valuations does mean that Comcast needs compete against other investment opportunities such as Omnicom (OMC), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and ViacomCBS (VIAC), all of which I view as interesting at this juncture. Granted, they have a different structure, and Omnicom is even in a different sub-industry (still in the communications sector), but it does point to a problem where Comcast isn't as appealingly valued at a mere ~10% undervaluation, compared to say AT&T, which yields almost 7% and is undervalued 27%. The comparative upside on the part of Comcast is in jeopardy.

Comcast's strengths lie in its conservative nature. Having an A-credit rating, a wide moat, and only 29% EPS payout for this type of company puts it as a class 1 stock. It's the only drawback is its relatively modest 11-12 year dividend streak history, which could present a problem for some investors. However, few companies in the sector offer the sort of fundamentals that Comcast does.

Few companies in the sector also give us the same sort of forecast accuracy potential. FactSet analysts have over the course of the past 10 years never been "negatively" wrong about Comcast - meaning the company has beaten or hit estimates with a 10% margin of error 100% of the time. Given the 2Q20 performance, it seems dubious that this track record would be going to change in any major way going forward.

Forecasting a company like this isn't an easy task. The company's strengths, as I view them, are focused on connectivity as opposed to content. Where pure content-based companies (or for the most part) could be and are negatively impacted by a lack of profitability here, Comcast's core business operations continue to chug along like a trustworthy diesel locomotive, producing FCF that not only funds the content segments during poor times but also offers a continual buffer against bad times for the company overall.

We'll conclude the valuation portion with the fairly simple statement that I view Comcast as being undervalued despite the issues presented in the subsequent segment - and currently holding a 10% upside, at the very least.

Comcast - Bulls & Bears

The bullish side for Comcast can best be explained by pointing out the company's extremely conservative fundamentals, both in terms of payout as well as in terms of operating areas and recession-resistant segments related to fairly basic connectivity. This may not have been crucial 50 years ago - but it is as necessary to most humans as sustenance today.

Add to that the fact that CMCSA carries only 3X net debt/EBITDA, which is fairly low when compared to peers, as well as looking at the still-low valuation compared to historical valuation levels, the company's tendency to beat estimates, and current forecasts pointing to fairly good results in the near future. Comcast has plenty of growth potential in its Sky segment in the EU, as well as growth potential in the US through adding more data users across its user base, with an only 50% adoption rate at this point. Comcast is a vast organization that carries everything from connectivity to content and theme parks, with a very strong core in its connectivity base and very linear business model. This makes it the perfect company and platform from where to launch further content strategies while being bolstered by "safer" incomes.

And while constantly driving home that Comcast's focus isn't on streaming - because let's be honest, $2B isn't really anything in today's world where the streaming giants are spending many times that - Peacock, Hulu, and ABC means that Comcast isn't ignoring the streaming space. It's just doing it in its own way.

Given the amount of capital destruction that's been going on in the space - and let's be clear, by that I mean Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) tendency to not be able to generate positive FCF since at least 2014 while increasing both content spend on absolute terms, but also CSPU (Content Spend Per user) - I'm not sure if it's wise for Comcast - or anyone - to follow Netflix's footsteps. Frankly, I'm fearful that Netflix will spend itself to death, as reining in content spending will dry out the libraries with subscribers having grown used to newer content, more content, etc. Net profit means little when you're not generating positive FCF. I wouldn't subscribe to Netflix if they decreased content releases - would you?

These are the things bulls, including myself, would point to for Comcast.

Meanwhile, Comcast Bears would make some of the following arguments.

First and foremost, Comcast isn't spending enough on content and streaming. Owning one-third of Hulu isn't enough, the Peacock investment is absolutely pathetic compared to what the company could and should be doing, and investing in AMC is little more than a death trap. They say that if Comcast doesn't want to produce content or be in the content business, then Sky and NBCUniversal should be considered little more than spin-offs to bolster the company's cash flows and enable it to increase spending on connectivity, thereby lending the company a laser-sharp focus, instead of running between Connectivity - Content - Theme parks, as one might argue they are doing today.

For Peacock to essentially rely on licensed content from third parties means that it'll be very hard for the service to gain any real traction, unless it's somehow bundled into other offerings to CMCSA subscribers. It's not only a missed opportunity, it means that Peacock will never seriously take off as more than a "bundled" sort of option appealing only to users who won't subscribe to anything else or who barely use streaming services.

Secondly, this shows a problem specific to Comcast - namely wanting to do everything, yet ending up doing a so-so job in everything. These sorts of businesses have been shown to not work all that well. Massive industrial conglomerates from the '80s and '90s are splitting up, spinning off various sub-segments into their own companies to avoid this sort of double standard. Can you try to compete with the streaming giants while also maintaining the sort of business model Comcast is used to? This is a question Comcast hasn't been answering, nor really giving enough indications of where it wants to ultimately go.

The lack of streaming strategy while trying to do everything is what Comcast bears point to - and there is a point here.

Thesis

Quick notice: This is the first article where I try out my "Bulls & Bears" structure, wherein I try to present both the bearish and bullish view on the company I write about. Let me know if this is something you'd like to see more, or if you think it silly/unnecessary.

While I would personally like nothing more than having virtually every game, piece of literature, or product potentially made into a TV-series, movie, or entertainment product such as The Witcher TV series or Game of Thrones, I realize, as an investor, that such ambitions are not necessarily profitable at this time.

Where the profit (profit/cash flow, not "money") lies in this business, at least for the moment, is at least for the most part, in the actual connectivity of things. That's the reason for, despite loving Netflix content, I don't invest in Netflix. I don't want to own Hulu. I consider the streaming and content divisions of my communications companies to in fact be "less" than their connectivity, ISP/Broadband, and mobile divisions, and this is honestly a sad fact.

I would love nothing more than for these investments into actual content to be profitable - the result of them not being is, after all, less content in the long run, which I would find quite depressing. The fact, however, is that this is still much in its infancy, and the companies currently active solely in the content aren't necessarily the most profitable businesses generating ridiculous amounts of free cash flow.

Comcast, however, does generate ridiculous amounts of free cash flow - and my capital goes to where that free cash flow is generated, given this is what pays me my dividends. Comcast has proven to be an excellent investment, and I believe that, even as the upside has slimmed considerably, it'll still prove to be a safe and reliable generator of dividends and capital appreciation going forward.

Will you double or triple your money? No - that seems to be extremely unlikely unless you're looking in the 10-30 year perspective. What does seem likely, however, is copious amounts of excellent and safe dividends based on the very technology and services that bind our modern society and media together. This has now been affirmed by an excellent 2Q20. And you don't need to invest in a company without any positive FCF.

That, I believe, is worth investing in, even at a mere 10.3% undervaluation.

Comcast is still a "BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, OMC, T, VIAC, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.