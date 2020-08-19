We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and the most recent name to report is Americas Gold and Silver [G&S] (USAS). Unfortunately, while we've had a pretty solid quarter across the sector in terms of managing expectations regardless of COVID-19, Americas G&S is one of the few names to disappoint. The company noted in Q1 that its Relief Canyon Mine was expected to be in commercial production by Q3, but we've since seen this timeline pushed out to Q4. While this, usually, wouldn't be an issue, the delays combined with an illegal blockade at Cosala placed the company in a tough position financially, and we've now seen the third capital raise in just six months, a massive dilution to shareholders. While Americas G&S is relatively cheap from a valuation standpoint, if this is the last of the issues, I see more attractive elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Americas G&S released its Q2 results this week and reported minimal gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production across its operations, with the only mine contributing in Q2 being the 60% owned Galena Complex. This is quite disappointing as we were supposed to see 65,000 GEOs this year based on guidance, and we're currently sitting at less than 10,000 GEOs six months into the year. While annual production was expected to be back-end weighted and some short-term issues have been out of the company's control, the effects are long-lasting as they've inflated the share count for the worse. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Website)

Beginning with Americas G&S' Relief Canyon Mine in Nevada, there's been minimal relief to speak of, due to operational challenges which have delayed commercial production. The first issue is ore leaching taken longer than anticipated due to the characteristics of the initial ore stacked on the pad. Things have been further complicated as the radial stacker used to stack ore suffered a structural failure. Unfortunately, the temporary stacker brought to the site with a throughput capacity of 8,000 tonnes per day is a significant downgrade. Americas G&S noted that waste stripping has been moving ahead of schedule, and the higher grades being mined is more in line with the average reserve grade of 0.75 grams per tonne gold.

While there are always hiccups in early operations, the significant change in the timeline has had adverse effects on the investment thesis. This is because the lack of production from Relief Canyon combined with the illegal blockade at Cosala has forced the company to raise capital for the third time this year at unfavorable prices. Therefore, while these are short-term issues that are easily fixable, the damage has already been done to the share structure. Let's take a look at how this has affected the company's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, we've seen a significant revision lower in current annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates (green line) vs. the previous estimates from February (blue line). If we look at the FY2020 estimates, they have dropped from $0.14 in February to $0.04 currently, a plunge of more than 70%. Meanwhile, FY2021 forecasts have fallen from $0.54 to $0.44 or a more than 15% drop, with these weaker estimates weighing on valuation. I generally avoid stocks with negative earnings revisions. The worst part about these revisions lower is that they're occurring while many other companies are seeing their earnings estimates revised higher due to the increasing metals prices.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at how this fits into the overall earnings trend above, we can see that Americas G&S has been posting net losses per share from FY2014 to FY2019, and FY2020 was expected to be the first year of positive annual EPS. While this is still the case based on current estimates, the delay in commercial production combined with material dilution has put a massive dent in forecasts. The current estimates for FY2020 are $0.04 per share, but annual EPS is expected to spike in FY2021 and grow by 1000%. This would be one of the top earnings growth rates in the sector and quite impressive; however, I would discount some of this growth as it's effortless to grow earnings from sub- $0.05 levels. Therefore, this growth is a massive improvement from the previous earnings trend; it is worth noting that the company is up against very easy year-over-year comps as current annual EPS estimates for FY2020 have been more than halved.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As we can see above, this massive revision lower in earnings estimates has left Americas G&S overvalued vs. other gold producers. If we look above, we can see Americas G&S is currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 40 vs. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) at a forward earnings multiple of less than 15. Besides, Kirkland Lake's multiple has been dropping over the past two weeks as the higher gold price has pushed estimates even higher. Therefore, while the recent weakness in the share price for Americas G&S and rising gold (GLD) price should have made the stock more undervalued, the recent $35 million capital raise and continued delays have actually weakened the value proposition.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to revenues, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, as revenues are expected to hit a new high in Q4 2020. As the above chart of quarterly revenues shows, revenues have been in a steep downtrend since last year due to the Galena recapitalization and the more recent issues with the illegal blockade at Cosala. However, given that we'll see minor contributions from Galena, a restart at Cosala by the end of Q3, and the first material gold contribution from Relief Canyon later this quarter, revenues are expected to spike from $4.6 million in Q2 to $18.8 million in Q3. Assuming these estimates are correct, this would represent 26% growth year-over-year, a substantial improvement from the 69% drop in revenue year-over-year saw in Q2. Meanwhile, Q4 revenues are expected to double year-over-year, and this is a bullish development that confirms the massive improvement we should see in annual EPS in FY2021.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While this is good news, it doesn't change the fact that the negative working capital balance (shown above) forced significant share dilution this year. In the first half of 2020, the company used its At-The-Market Offering in Q1 to sell 9 million shares for $1.66, and it also sold 10.2 million shares at $2.02. This was already a nearly 20% share dilution at very unfavorable prices relative to the 2-year average in the share price being $2.40, and the stock trading at double these levels in Q3 2016 at $1,500/oz gold. However, the most recent raise this year has increased the year-to-date share dilution to nearly 30%, with another 9.1 million shares sold at $2.90. This has pushed the share count to 115.1 million shares, up from 81 million shares just nine months ago. Few explorers in this sector are diluting shareholders at this rapid pace, let alone producers, and I prefer to avoid companies with excessive share dilution at unfavorable prices.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Drawing)

So, what's the good news?

The good news for Americas G&S is that the worst is likely behind the company operationally. The cash balance of over US $35 million following the most recent capital raise should ensure that we don't need to see further dilution again anytime soon. However, while some investors have noted that these are short-term issues and they absolutely are, these short-term issues have had long-term effects unless the company plans to buy back the 30% of the share count it just issued. This is because the old share price of $4.00 is now the new $3.00, given that we have seen share dilution of 40% since the end of Q3 last year. This also means that earnings are being divided over a larger share count, hence the negative revisions in annual EPS.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As the technical chart above shows, the market seems to be confirming this view, as Americas G&S is one of the only companies in the gold sector that is not breaking out to new multi-year highs. Things could change dramatically in the next nine months if Relief Canyon is firing on all cylinders and based on the company's expectation of annual production of 100,000 GEOs in FY2021. Still, I personally do not like owning laggards. I've found that the best returns are achieved by holding the strongest stocks in the market with the sharpest earnings revisions higher, and this is not the setup we currently have with Americas G&S. This does not mean that the stock can't go higher; it simply means that it doesn't come remotely close to fitting my criteria for a buy at $3.12.

(Source: Company Website)

Americas Gold and Silver has had a very tough start to FY2020, and the share dilution as a result of short-term issues weighs significantly on the upside potential for shareholders. While most of this is not the company's fault, it doesn't change the fact that we have a sector laggard with negative earnings revisions and a new mine that is not yet performing as planned. Obviously, Americas G&S could look very different 12 months from now, and the earnings trend is undoubtedly pointing higher. However, when presented with the choice between buying stocks breaking out to multi-year highs at 12-15x forward earnings, or buying a laggard at 40x forward earnings, the former generally generates better returns over time. Therefore, while I do see Americas G&S as cheap if they can start meeting their goals, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

