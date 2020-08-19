Summary

Slack isn't just an instant messaging platform, it's a baseline collaboration tool that integrates deeply within employee workflows.

Slack should be able to stand its ground despite competition from Microsoft Teams; network effects, integrations, and cross-organization channels are driving its long-term moat and pricing power.

COVID-19 has led to a surge in customer growth and accelerated adoption; sales growth and retention rates are on an impressive trajectory.

Investors should focus on market capture and exercise patience for FCF margin expansion; Slack is foregoing profits and heavily investing in its future.

At a Fwd EV/S of 16.3x, there's significant upside potential. WORK is a Buy in my opinion.