To boot, the Street expects Alphabet to grow EPS and cash flow at a faster clip than Apple.

However, Apple valuations continue to skyrocket beyond business performance, while Alphabet share prices better reflect company fundamentals.

Both companies are premier tech titans within their respective industries.

I'm in the process of scaling out of Apple Inc. stock, and scaling into Alphabet.

For several months, I've been of the opinion Apple Inc. (AAPL) is trading above fair value. Don't get me wrong: I believe Apple may be the best manufacturing and distribution company on the planet. However, as an investor, valuation matters. A good company's stock isn't a buy or hold at any price.

Indeed, I've owned AAPL shares for over 10 years. It's been one of the largest positions in my portfolio. Nonetheless, I've been slowly scaling out of the stock. Within a few weeks, I'll will be out of it altogether.

Meanwhile, I've been scaling into Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG).

My reasoning on the matter is found below.

Apple Shares Are Dear

It appears the price has got out-of-whack with the fundamentals. Given the addition of post-3Q earnings clarity, my view hasn't changed.

As usual, headline numbers were bright. The company recorded an outstanding top-and-bottom line beat. Services revenue improved 13 percent. Nine-month operating cash flow improved 21 percent.

On a per-share basis, Apple earned considerably more operating cash flow than profit. That's tremendous.

Checking a little deeper, year-over-year Services margins expanded 310 bps to 67.3% versus a year ago. In isolation, this is a good thing. However, overall corporate margins ticked up only 50 bps. That's because year-over-year Products margins fell some 60 bps. So, it appears while Services revenues and margins are growing rapidly, Products margins are easing a little.

There wasn't much not to like.

So, what's the problem?

Well, very little in terms of company performance. It's all about stock prices.

Prior to earnings, AAPL traded about $377 a share. Post-earnings, the stock is now ~$460. That's a 22% bump in less than three weeks; and I contend that's off a valuation that was already stretched. No forward guidance was provided, either.

The stock likely got a boost from the announced 4-for-1 split. Incidentally, I think the split was a very good move by management.

So, let's look at post-earnings valuation:

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

The 11-year F.A.ST. graph above notes earnings grew by about 14% a year through the period. That's roughly aligned with current Street forecasts through fiscal year 2022. However, the long-term P/E averaged about 15x. Now the P/E is 35x.

Another 11-year F.A.S.T. graph shows operating cash flow grew 13% a year through the period. That's better than the most recent Street projections. Likewise, on price-and-cash flow, the shares also look quite pricey.

On its face, both charts scream the stock price has outstripped expected earnings and cash flow; at least when compared with previous price ratios. So, what's changed?

I suppose one could argue Apple will continue to provide investors with incredible “beats” on the top and bottom lines, eclipsing the Street forecasts. That's a tall order for a widely covered mega-cap stock.

Maybe go-forward Services revenue will explode versus Products growth. However, while the nine-month Services top-line has improved 16%, Products has grown, too, albeit by 6%. If nothing else, the “law of large numbers” would seem to work against the Services segment growing at 20% ad infinitum.

Importantly, pre-earnings full-year 2020 and 2021 profit projections were $12.75 and 14.73, respectively. Post-earnings, the Street now forecasts Apple to generate $13.02 and $15.01 over the next two fiscal years. That's a ~2 percent bump.

Yet, the P/E blew out over 5 turns in a few weeks.

When I last wrote about Apple, some readers responded by noting P/E isn't a valid valuation metric. Fair enough. Perhaps P/OCF isn't any good either. If you fall into this camp, in the comment section below please provide what measures or methodology you believe estimate AAPL fair value validly.

Enter Alphabet

Apple Inc. is a great company. Nonetheless, I believe the stock is overvalued. As an investor, part of my portfolio management process thinks about the market as a sort of “Wall Street beauty pageant.” There's a lot there to compete and from which to choose. Importantly, there are cases whereby one great company may become more appealing versus another great company... on valuation.

For 2Q 2020, Alphabet recorded a solid top and bottom line beat: just like Apple. However, earnings per share decreased versus a year earlier. Much of this may be attributed to an 8% decline in total advertising revenues; that's Google's bread-and-butter. Clearly, ad revenue was affected significantly by a worldwide COVID-19 business contraction.

In conjunction with the revenue decline, margins decreased across the board. Operating income (a key Alphabet financial metric) fell hard.

On the other hand, six-month operating cash flows rose to $14.0 billion from $12.6 billion in 2019. That's an 11 percent pop. Year over year, YouTube and Google Cloud revenues increased 6% and 43%, respectively. Not bad.

Research & Development spending bumped up as a function of revenue, and in absolute terms, while capital expenditures eased. The net result washed out even.

Yet post-earnings, GOOGL stock price rose to $1,534 from $1,498; that's 2.4 percent. Indeed, investors haven't abandoned the shares; though the price gains lagged the NASDAQ by about 4 percent.

Let's turn to valuation:

Here's a 17-year F.A.S.T. graph. I picked this time frame since I wanted to approximately match the past earnings growth rate with the expected forward growth rate. As part of the thinking, I acknowledge GOOGL earnings will likely decline in 2020. In response, it seems more appropriate to match 2021 and 2022 growth when considering the future earnings/growth trajectory, and look beyond 2020.

courtesy of fastgraphs.com

The chart indicates Alphabet shares aren't cheap. Indeed, these appear to be rich if focusing solely upon 2020 expected EPS. However, the Street forecasts rapid recovery and profit growth in the out years.

The current P/E is 33x. The long-term historical average is 28x.

Here's another chart, highlighting price and operating cash flow. Personally, I believe this is a better valuation measure for a stock like GOOGL or AAPL. Alphabet and Apple spin off incredible cash flows; capex demands tend to be relatively light.

Here we find on P/OCF, Alphabet appears to be undervalued; in spite of a flat 2020. The Street expects cash flow to rocket by over 20 percent a year in 2021 and 2022.

So, I ask the question: between the two tech giants, AAPL and GOOGL, which do you believe offers better stockholder value?

Observations

Apple Inc. and Alphabet are two premier mega-cap tech companies. Apple may be the best consumer tech hardware and related good supplier and distributor on the planet. Google very well may be the most dominant search engine/web advertising/interactive media company in the world. Apple has dynamite in its Services segment. Google has dynamite in its YouTube and Cloud businesses; and that doesn't even consider the potential from Alphabet's moonshot “Other Bets” segment, which includes the Waymo autonomous-vehicle business.

I consider both “wide-moat” corporate entities.

Apple and Alphabet spin off loads of cash: in both cases, per share operating cash flows exceed profits. The balance sheets are cash-laden, too. Apple holds $194 billion in cash and investments; Alphabet retains $120 billion.

For this old boy, the separation point is stock valuation.

For your perusal, a table below offers a quick summary:

Apple Corp versus Alphabet Valuation Summary

Apple Inc. Alphabet Current blended P/E 35.6x 32.8x Historical P/E* 15.1x 27.6x Current blended P/OCF 25.9x 19.6x Historical P/OCF* 11.2x 21.5x Projected EPS growth FY 2021 19% 27% Projected EPS growth FY 2022 7% 21% Projected OCF growth FY 2021 8% 21% Projected OCF growth FY 2022 1% 20%

*Periods reflect matched long-term actual growth rates with expected 2021/2022 growth rates

Alphabet offers lower current absolute valuation multiples; these multiples are closer to GOOGL's historical norms. The stock is actually undervalued on price-to-operating cash flow. Apple trades at ~double its historical price and multiples.

Alphabet enjoys meaningfully higher Street growth expectations for FY 2021 and 2022 EPS and cash flow. Analysts expect Apple to grow, too, but not at nearly the same pace.

Alphabet stock does not pay a dividend. Apple stock pays a quarterly dividend. The current yield is ~0.75%.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock or securities. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.