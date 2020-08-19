In an economy rocked by COVID-19, one would have thought that more opportunities for undervalued stocks would occur than have hitherto. That said, there are such stocks available if one elects to venture further than the U.S. markets. One such stock is British-based multinational Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY), a diversified global food, ingredients and retail group that operates in fifty-two countries and employs 138,000 people.

Associated British Foods divides their business operations into five segments: Agriculture, Grocery, Ingredients, Retail, and Sugar. How well each of these performed in H1 2020 (and H1 2019) illustrate the strength of the Grocery and Retail segments - prior to COVID-19's impact.

Segment 2020 Revenue (£) 2020 Revenue ($) 2019 Revenue (£) 2019 Revenue ($) Agriculture 692 million 905.52 million 665 million 870.19 million Grocery 1.689 billion 2.21 billion 1.707 billion 2.23 billion Ingredients 742 million 970.94 million 744 million 973.56 million Retail 3.710 billion 4.85 billion 3.630 billion 4.75 billion Sugar 803 million 1.05 billion 769 million 1.01 billion Total 7.636 billion 9.99 billion 7.515 billion 9.83 billion

Figures collated from presentation of interim results available on Associated British Foods' investor relations page.

The contribution of the Retail segment to Associated British Foods' revenue is the eye-catcher, particularly as this segment is spearheaded by the Primark retail chain which shut all 370 stores in the twelve countries it operates in. This led to a loss of £650 million ($850.56 million) in sales for every month that all stores were closed. While phased re-openings have occurred, the coronavirus is still out there, and a dent in retail revenue will clearly not be good news.

Also not good news has been the decision not to pay an interim dividend. No decision has yet been made on the final dividend, but it is under review. Generally speaking, shareholders of Associated British Foods receive two dividends annually: an interim dividend that is paid in July, and a final dividend that is paid in January. That has regularly been the case since at least 2000, and though the amount fluctuates, both payments were always made until this year. These two factors - the dent to retail and the pulling of the interim dividend - will lead many investors to steer clear of Associated British Foods. I think this is mistaken for the following reasons.

First, none of the other four segments has been adversely affected in Q3 2020 by COVID-19 with the exception of Sugar, which suffered from lower Illovo sugar exports due to African borders and ports being more constrained due to the pandemic. Overall, though, the firm remains profitable, as is evident from the 8.58% operating margin, the reported free cash flow of £271 million ($355.11 million), and the revenue figures from the Q3 2020 trading report.

Segment Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Agriculture 361 million 472.39 million Grocery 941 million 1.231 billion Ingredients 385 million 503.79 million Retail 582 million 761.58 million Sugar 344 million 450.14 million Total 2.613 billion 3.42 billion

Figures collated from Q3 2020 results reported on Associated British Foods' investor relations page.

Secondly, while the pandemic is still a factor, it is likely to be a short-term event and thus will not permanently impact Associated British Foods. The company should thus be able to resume posting the strong revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 12.8 billion 16.77 billion 528 million 691.88 million 2016 13.4 billion 17.56 billion 818 million 1.07 billion 2017 15.36 billion 20.13 billion 1.2 billion 1.57 billion 2018 15.45 billion 20.25 billion 1.01 billion 1.32 billion 2019 15.82 billion 20.73 billion 878 million 1.15 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available from Associated British Foods' investor relations page.

Third, Associated British Foods is a fiscally robust firm, aided no doubt by the diverse range of businesses under its umbrella. The strong balance sheet bears this out, as long-term debt of £3.62 billion ($4.74 billion) is easily offset by a net worth of £9.12 billion ($11.95 billion), while total current liabilities of £2.83 billion ($3.70 billion) are offset by total current assets of £4.99 billion ($6.53 billion), cash-on-hand worth £1.32 billion ($1.73 billion), short-term investments worth £30 million ($39.26 million), and total accounts receivable of £1.38 billion ($1.81 billion).

Despite COVID-19's adverse impact on Primark, Associated British Foods remains a fiscally strong firm. Image provided by Food Manufacture.

Associated British Foods is financially strong enough to not have taken up the British government's offer of a job retention bonus for its Primark subsidiary, stating that despite the adverse effect COVID-19 has had on business, it remains profitable enough to make the bonus unnecessary. That said, the firm remains cautious, as is evident from the fact that it has deemed it premature to resume earnings guidance, and from the fact that the dividend was pulled.

So, a profitable, established firm has run into temporary trouble but will not be permanently impaired. Prospective investors should therefore not rule out Associated British Foods as a prospective investment due to this temporary trouble. However, income investors will not look kindly on a pulled dividend. And growth investors are unlikely to be excited by the projected earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) of 4.04%. Value investors, however, are in luck. Bear in mind that I am valuing the primary shares that trade on the London Stock Exchange as the ADR on the Pink Sheets is unsponsored.

At close of market on 08/17/2020, Associated British Foods traded at a share price of £20.10 ($26.34) with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 based on earnings-per-share of £1.11 ($1.45) and a forward P/E of 13.22 based on projected earnings-per-share of £1.52. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 25.38, and the current dividend yield of 1.75% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.57%. On the face of it, Associated British Foods appears to be trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 1.21 (18.11 / 15 = 1.21) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $21.79 (26.34 / 1.21 = 21.79). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.71 (18.11 / 25.38 = 0.71) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $37.10 (26.34 / 0.71 = 37.10).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 0.88 (13.22 / 15 = 0.88) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $29.93 (26.34 / 0.88 = 29.93). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.52 (13.22 / 25.38 = 0.52) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $50.65 (26.34 / 0.52 = 50.65).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (1.57 / 1.75 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $29.27 (26.34 / 0.90 = 29.27). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $33.75, or £25.76 (21.79 + 37.10 + 29.93 + 50.65 + 29.27 / 5 = 33.75). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 22% at this time.

In summary, Associated British Foods may seem to be in trouble due to its recent retail woes and its pulled dividend, but it remains a profitable powerhouse of a company that will be able to continue thriving long after COVID-19 abates. At a 22% discount to fair value, it is a clear buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.