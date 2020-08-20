AT&T's (T) shares are down 25% from their 52-week highs. While bulls argue that the stock has the potential to rally and regain its prior highs, others feel it's fairly valued at the current levels. Amidst this ongoing debate between bulls and bears, institutional investors seem to have sided with the latter lot. Latest data reveals that this class of investors actively sold AT&T's shares during the last 13F filing cycle, thereby suggesting that they're not too confident about the telecom giant's near-term growth prospects. This should encourage readers and investors to reassess their investment thesis and maybe even temper their expectations for AT&T. Let's take a closer look.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Institutions Are Bailing

I'd like to start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several resources at their disposal - such as supply chain connections, comprehensive research tools, analysts to conduct scuttlebutt research and access to company managements - that provides them with an edge over retail investors. So, tracking their trading activity can sometimes, if not always, provide us with leading insights about how a company and its shares might perform next.

Coming back to AT&T, its shares are down 25% from 52-week highs, so, one might think these investors would have swooped in and initiated long positions in large quantities. But that wasn't the predominant trend. Instead, this class of investors actively sold their holdings in the company, amounting to a net selloff of 1.9% of AT&T's total shares outstanding in the latest 13F filing cycle -- spanning from April 1 to June 30, and data disseminated on August 15.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Also, the number of institutions that sold AT&T's shares outnumbered the institutions that increased their positions in the telecom giant. These two data points establish the fact that there was a net institutional selloff in AT&T stock in the latest 13F cycle even though its shares are trading at a significant discount from its 52-week highs.

I dug deeper into the trading activity of AT&T's top 18 institutional investors to see if they traded any differently. Interestingly, only 3 of its 18 largest institutional investors increased their positions in the name while the remaining 15 decreased their positions by a varied degree.

(Data from Nasdaq, chart compiled by author)

Then I looked at institutional activity in other telecom and media firms to see if there were any disparate data points, but to no avail. AT&T seems to have experienced a sharp institutional selloff compared to some of the other mentioned names. The silver lining here was that this was probably a sector-wide institutional selloff as these investors reduced their positions in some of the other major telecom firms as well - such as CenturyLink, Verizon and Charter.

(Data from Ycharts, chart compiled by author)

One might contend that a selloff of 1.9% isn't much and it surely isn't large enough to trigger panic selling. But here are my two cents. A broad swath of these institutions reduced their holdings in AT&T in cycle ending March 31. They reduced their holdings again in the cycle ending June 30, especially when the scrip had considerably depreciated in value in recent months. The stock offers a stellar yield of 6.9% at the time of this writing to further sweeten the deal. But if these institutions aren't seeing much value in investing in AT&T in spite of its reduced prices and high yield, why should you?

Reasons for Bailing

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on AT&T's operations. Just to cite one example, its content filming and production had come to a grinding halt in Q1 and its studios remained dark during Q2 as well. This means the company lost on its theatrical release revenue, and it also presents the risk that the HBO Max platform may not be getting as many original programming launches as it should to justify its lofty price point and drive mass user adoption.

Its management acknowledged during their latest earnings call that they're trying to resume production in August. From their Q2 earnings call:

…COVID had a significant impact on our WarnerMedia segment with advertising revenues, content production, and theaters all shut down…Like everyone else in the industry, we're working on ways to resume production and we hope to see that engine start to fire back up next month.

Similarly, the cancellation of live events across the globe has resulted in heightened premium video TV subscriber losses for AT&T. As far as the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on their overall business is concerned, AT&T's management said during their Q2 call that they're seeing "an estimated $2.8 billion of lost or deferred revenues impact from COVID."

(Source: Business Quant)

But the problem, in my opinion, here is that the company may never see a portion of this "lost revenue" return. To put it in simpler terms, it may take AT&T months or several quarters to win back business from disgruntled customers who disconnected their services during Q1 and/or Q2. It's also possible that some of these customers will never return to AT&T. So, I believe it's anyone's best guess as to what portion of this shrunken revenue is deferred, temporarily lost or lost for good.

This uncertainty around AT&T's future prospects has actually resulted in disparate analyst forecasts. The chart attached below shows that the variance between low and high-end analyst estimates for AT&T's quarterly revenues is spiking as we look into the next few quarters. This goes to suggest that even the analysts aren't too sure about the extent of this coronavirus outbreak on AT&T's business.

(Data from Estimize, chart compiled by author)

Not to mention, AT&T's shares are still trading at the same multiples as their 2019-levels, except that they're now surrounded by added uncertainty that didn't exist until a few months ago. This goes to suggest that the stock is more or less fairly valued at these levels and the stock is unlikely to reclaim its 52-week highs anytime soon, at least until there's clarity on its growth prospects. This may have also encouraged risk-averse institutional investors to trim or sell their positions in AT&T in last 13F cycle, spanning from April through June.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

I'd like to clarify that 13F filings data doesn't necessarily impact the price of the concerned security as these trades have already taken place in the past. But this data does highlight that all's not well with AT&T. Its institutions wouldn't have actively sold or reduced their holdings in the company if it was such a great investment at the current levels.

So, I would recommend readers and investors to reassess their investment thesis in the name. The stock is unlikely to reclaim its 52-week highs anytime soon, given the uncertainty surrounding its future prospects. This, however, is not a call to short the stock. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on AT&T next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.