Strong sequential growth in the renewable product segment, the sole bright spot in an otherwise disappointing quarterly report.

Key cannabinoid collaboration agreement with LAVVAN Inc. apparently in limbo as anticipated milestone payments have not been made.

I have covered Amyris (AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, emerging specialty renewable products developer Amyris reported Q2/2020 results which missed analyst expectations by a wide margin, mostly due to surprisingly low license and collaborations revenue.

Particularly, the much-touted cannabinoid collaboration agreement with LAVVAN Inc. ("Lavvan") has turned out to be the nonstarter suspected by me from the very beginning as no payments have been made by Lavvan so far in 2020. Remember, management originally projected $70-75 million in milestone payments from Lavvan this year.

On the conference call, analysts poked management on the issue:

Randy Baron Do you think LAVVAN will eventually live up to their part of the agreement and paying? Amyris has clearly delivered your portion. The market is suspicious that LAVVAN will not. I'm curious if Amyris as a company at this stage believes that LAVVAN is negotiating in good faith? John Melo We've shared with them what we've heard from the market, which is exactly what you just repeated. And they've assured us that they are going to hold their side of the agreement and are going to continue doing exactly what the letter of the agreement says. So, I can only repeat for it to you what I've been told.

Keep in mind that a milestone payment was expected to be received in April as outlined on the Q4/2019 conference call in mid-March:

Colin Rusch Thanks so much guys. One, could you talk about your visibility to actually collecting payments from LAVVAN at this point in your process with them for identifying their cash on hand for those payments? John Melo Yes. All the work we've done to verify their ability to pay and their commitment to pay has been confirmatory. We don't expect an issue with receiving payment from them. And we expect that to happen over the next, I'd say, four to six weeks as we work through the validation process that they have for accepting the milestones related to those payments.

Despite the obvious issues with the company's perceived most important collaboration agreement, management actually reiterated its aggressive top-line guidance of approximately $220 million in GAAP revenues for the year while reducing consolidated gross margin expectations slightly from "greater than 60%" to "between 55% and 60%" thus setting up the company for another massive fourth quarter miss similar to the one experienced in Q4/2018.

While current consensus full-year revenue estimates of $183.7 million already reflect some analyst skepticism, ongoing non-payment by Lavvan would almost certainly cause the company to miss its stated target of EBITDA turning positive in Q4.

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn't end here. During Q2, the company's cash burn reached record highs with a negative free cash flow of $68.4 million. Since Q1/2018, the company has now burned more than $400 million in cash.

Given elevated cash usage, not even $190 million in net proceeds from the recent PIPE offering were sufficient to eliminate the going concern language in the company's 10-Q:

Further, our cash and cash equivalents of $100.0 million as of June 30, 2020 may not be sufficient to fund expected future negative cash flows from operations and cash debt service obligations through August 2021. These factors raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date these condensed consolidated financial statements are issued. The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Our ability to continue as a going concern will depend, in large part, on our ability to eliminate or minimize the anticipated negative cash flows from operations during the 12 months from the date of this filing, and to either raise additional cash proceeds through financings or refinance the debt maturities occurring in June 2021, all of which are uncertain and outside our control.

In addition, Amyris once again violated debt covenants during the quarter as the company failed to achieve certain minimum revenue thresholds under some of its debt agreements but managed to obtain a waiver.

The only bright spot in the company's Q2 results was the 40% sequential increase in renewable product sales which management attributed to very strong online sales in times of COVID-19. While the company did not break out numbers for the recently launched hand sanitizer under its Pipette baby and family care brand, overall Pipette sales were stated to be up 10x quarter-over-quarter. Gross margins for Pipette remain below the company's more mature Biossance brand (55% vs. 70% for Biossance).

Unfortunately, the costs of products sold almost doubled sequentially which, in combination with vastly reduced licence and collaboration revenues, caused a severe decrease in consolidated gross margin from 34.0% in Q1 to just 8.3% in Q2.

Despite the above-discussed issues, management on the conference call did not shy away from providing even more aggressive targets for 2021:

Based on the continued consumer love for our products and brands, we expect our consumer revenue to continue more than doubling year-on-year. This would result in around $160 million of 2021 consumer revenue, just shy of what we expect for 2021 ingredient revenue.

In aggregate, the guidance calculates to 2021 revenue expectations of at least $320 million vs. the current consensus estimate of $287.3 million.

Lastly, the company will require additional debt financing for its new specialty ingredients fermentation facility in Brazil currently expected to commence operations in Q4/2021. To be perfectly clear, capital expenditures haven't been a material contributor to the above-discussed record cash burn for the quarter, so investors will likely have to prepare for material higher capex once the plant moves closer to commissioning.

Bottom Line:

Strong growth in the company's renewable product segment is easily offset by record cash burn levels and the potential collapse of the Lavvan collaboration.

Personally, I don't expect the company to receive any further payments from Lavvan which would likely result in Amyris once again missing management's FY2020 top- and bottom-line projections by a mile.

With only $100 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2, the company will likely have to raise more capital before the end of this year.

Investors should continue to avoid the shares until the company's ongoing capital requirements and the Lavvan issue has been addressed.

