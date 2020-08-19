We are looking for a pullback of ~10% or more to bolster the short-term case. However, we are happy to wait on the sidelines for a correction in valuation and ROCE.

Investment Thesis

We are bullish on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) in light of recent performance coming out of Q2 2020. Shareholders have enjoyed 37.77% in price returns YTD with 5.36% risk to the downside, whilst long-time shareholders have garnered ~250% gain in returns over the past 5 years, to illustrate price momentum over these periods. We are equally as pleased to observe high Sortino ratios over our entire examination period, with a ratio of 6.93 YTD, signifying investors have been adequately rewarded for the relatively low downside risk in price returns; and we feel this trend will likely continue moving forward based on certain fundamental and technical factors.

To highlight the above, downside risk has held within the ranges of 3-5.5%, scores which we deem satisfactory, as we prefer holdings which demonstrate less than 6% risk to the downside over any given period. BIO certainly shines here, and historical upside has averaged 68.54% over the single year period to date, which bolsters our investment case, combined with the momentum in price and fundamentals over the previous 6 months.

Data by YCharts

NOTE: Click on image for larger view

Data Source: ValueLine BIO; Author's Calculations

We feel investors should lay weight to the company's ongoing and recent profitability, alongside exceptional shareholder returns to date with the fundamental and price momentum backing these points, although one must also consider poor return on capital employed over the single-year period to date. To manage risk, we would advocate potential shareholders adopt a strategy and similar thinking to our own, in order to capitalize on any asymmetric risk/reward situations and realize profits either in the short term or with a longer-term horizon in mind.

To assist investors in their own reasoning, we have examined the key factors we believe companies must demonstrate competency over in the current macroeconomic climate, whilst highlighting the company's performance in fundamental factors that are deemed relevant for this analysis. On this basis, we have analyzed the profitability of the company to date alongside solvency, return on capital and our built in valuation model in addition to explaining our strategy, so that potential shareholders can make the most informed decision possible, prior to any investment position.

Profitability

TTM revenues exiting the second quarter were $2.29 billion with net income of $1.95 billion, on gross and net margins of 54.92% and 84.89%, respectively. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.3% since June 2017, whilst net income has climbed extensively by a CAGR of 46.87% over the same period. Net income also climbed 23% from the previous quarter and 115% YoY. Importantly, what needs to be considered is that growth in net income for this quarter was primarily driven by realized gains in an equity investment into Sartorius AG of around $1.18 billion, instead of sales generation from their own operations alone. Investors should therefore pay close attention to company performance outside of returns on equity investments alone in the case of BIO. These points highlight to investors the ongoing strengths of the company in their ability to generate consistent earnings growth, also adding weight to the profitability prospects moving into 2021, particularly in light of the current macroeconomic climate.

Data Source: ValueLine BIO; Author's Graphic

Data by YCharts

Of the utmost importance to investors to include in their reasoning process is observation over growth of OCF and FCF. OCF declined YoY by -13.2%, however has shown stellar growth of 170.5% since June 2017. Additionally, we feel FCF growth has been exceptionally impressive, showing 12.7% in CAGR since 2018 and an overall increase of 159% since June of 2017, whilst NOPAT is currently at $188.4 million. The growth in these figures is pleasing because it partially demonstrates the changes in fundamental momentum BIO has generated over the previous single-year and 3-year periods, on the back of strong company performance.

To further illustrate, FCF is 14.1% of turnover on a TTM FCF figure of $323.42 million, which we value as exceptionally high, as we define quality FCF margins as above 8% for companies of BIO's size. BIO ultimately has greater access to growth capital and coverage of liabilities from these healthy margins. Therefore, BIO scores well on these fronts, and we firmly believe BIO's posture on FCF in particular has demonstrated value creation for shareholders; thus, we feel the growth in FCF is likely sustainable moving out of 2020 and into the coming 3-year period.

Data Source: ValueLine BIO; Author's Graphic

Revenues are poised to climb by 17.62% by 2023 in unison with FCF, which by our estimates, shall expand by 44.4% over the same time period; figures we have arrived at performing linear regression over the consensus of analyst estimates. We anticipate FCF margins to remain within the range of 12-14%, which is exceptionally pleasing considering the current macroeconomic situation coming out of 2020. On this basis, shareholders should certainly lay weight to these prospects, as an indicator of value creation, but also as evidence of BIO's capacity to continue to expand operations and generate additional revenues - not just coming out of the pandemic, but for many years to come afterwards. Therefore, by our examination over BIO's profitability history and forecasts, growth in FCF and revenue in particular signals higher potential returns for shareholders, thus bolstering the long-term stance over the company and our investment thesis.

Data Source: ValueLine BIO; Author's Calculations

Return on Capital

BIO has garnered only 3% return on capital employed, which we score as light. We look to see ROCE of at least 5% with demonstrated growth over time, particularly in Healthcare companies such as BIO, as we feel growth and totals over ROCE figures are ubiquitous with ongoing valuation increases. However, the company has shown resilience to decline in this figure, down only 0.1% from 3 years prior. We would look to observe growth in the ROCE figure coming into Q3 2020 and beyond, to confirm our long-term thesis on investment into the company. In light of this, we feel BIO has generated a high value in ROA of 19.30%, which we feel partially offsets the low ROCE score. We are more satisfied with companies who elicit average ROCE compared to peers and in total, but who evidence high ROA and asset turnover. Compared to PerkinElmer (PKI), Bruker Corporation (BRKR) and Mettler-Toledo International (MTD), BIO underperforms in this metric, alongside the sector median. We therefore need further evidence of growth in this section as mentioned, based on our investment reasoning.

Data Source: ValueLine BIO; Author's Calculations

BIO's ROA is moderately high, particularly as the company's assets are turning over ~22 cents for every dollar invested into the asset base, which signifies competency in management's investment reasoning, as the company can generate moderate ROA from relatively low asset turnover. There is certainly room for the asset turnover ratio to expand, as well, so we value the fact that whilst ROA is already aloft competitors, any increase to asset turnover will undoubtedly impact the company's return on assets favorably. Considering the company's revenue model, being a manufacturer and global distributor of research and clinical diagnostics products, return over the asset base is a factor for investors to realize in order to establish a long-term stance on BIO. Furthermore, in comparison to the 3 comparables we have analyzed for this report, we feel ROA and ROE are satisfactorily scored, particularly in relation to the sector medians and especially above MTD, who registers poorly here.

Solvency

BIO has cash and equivalents plus marketable securities of $1.031 billion exiting the second quarter; and thus is well capitalized from a cash perspective to weather any large, one-off items that may impact the income statement for the remainder of FY2020. From a short-term solvency basis, the company has 2.30x coverage from its liquid assets and whilst inventory has been well managed to date, there was an increase of 13.4% in inventory values from December 2019. In the event inventory is unable to be sold quickly, there is still 1.51x coverage available to the company, so BIO should be able to meet its short-term obligations as they fall due. We look to see a current ratio of at least 1 in Healthcare companies similar to BIO, who have large, unavoidable ongoing R&D and manufacturing expenditures, so we are satisfied with the scoring in this instance. For those seeking a longer-term holding, we firmly believe these figures over solvency illustrate the company's viability to remain profitable and expand operations moving out of the pandemic, but also further into the future. In other words, we want to observe the company's capacity to remain solvent and continue to deliver high price returns to shareholders, which we see both in the profitability forecasts and ability to meet its obligations moving forward.

Expanding from this, interest charges are well covered at 11.85x coverage from TTM EBIT figures, which we firmly believe adds to the solvency capacity of BIO to weather any unforeseen events. Interest coverage of at least 3-5x is satisfactory in our eyes, to illustrate to shareholders that BIO has the means to retain a strong position and continue to expand their operations, plus take on additional debt and/or credit facilities for liquidity preservation, if needed. Furthermore, total debt to equity currently lies at 8.75% which we feel is low, stemming from the relatively small TTM total debt figure of $645.78 million. Long-term debt to total capitalization is only 2.32%, to further illustrate the company's superior debt management and financing strategy to fuel growth. From these figures, we can see that the company hasn't relied on a great deal of debt financing to fund growth capital, thus signalling to investors that management has a firm grasp over the growth strategy and that the firm is well positioned to manage cash burn and maintain existing operations.

Data Source: BIO 10-Q June 2020; Author's Tabulation

Furthermore, earlier this year the company obtained access to a revolving credit facility allowing $200 million in accessible liquidity. As of June, the company had not drawn on this facility, thus backing the current position of the company and further demonstrating its stable position, meaning it is well capitalized moving into Q3 and the remainder of FY2020.

Valuation

On a P/E basis, BIO is trading at a satisfactory level compared to our peer entities examined in this report and the industry median. On that basis, the company has a higher valuation in terms of EV/EBITDA, which we are actually pleased to see in relation to the P/E figure. We are paying less attention to price to earnings at present however, as high P/E stocks have demonstrated upwards of 30-50% growth in the S&P 500 this year, to demonstrate. Therefore, P/CF is a better measure for comparison in this instance, and BIO registers a higher score on this ratio compared to each of our comparables and the market median, adding weight to overvalued territory.

In light of this, we are happy with the P/FCF figure, as it illustrates the entity's capacity to generate additional revenues into the future. We are pleased to see this, particularly in light of the low ROCE recorded most recently, and feel ongoing growth into this figure is feasible based on this point. On a P/Book front, the company outshines PKI and BRKR, however is above MTD in this instance. We are happy with this score, as we seek a P/Book value that is less than 3 in companies we figure will align with our postulates on growth and investment return. Using the inverse of this ratio, the market to book measure, we see a figure of 0.45, which we are displeased with, primarily as we seek a value above 1 to signify value creation for shareholders above and beyond book value of equity.

To add weight to our valuation, we have analysed FCFE to build into our valuation model, using estimates we have obtained by performing linear regression over the consensus of analyst estimates of FCFE. We traditionally use the PRAT model of DuPont to assign a terminal value, which in the case of BIO we arrive at 3.88% for the terminal value in year 5. To reduce forecasting risk, we have limited our estimates to 5 years out, also factoring in the disruptive nature of the Healthcare sector. Furthermore, we generally use the risk-free rate accompanied by the opportunity cost of holding the S&P 500, using the 10-year expected (mean) return, as the proxy for the discount rate.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Using our built in valuation model, we have arrived at a fair value of $146.09, well below the current trading price. We are not surprised here, particularly as the stock has been bought with intent over the previous periods, with investors realizing ongoing gains in price returns. The valuation is ubiquitous with the low ROCE score for the company we outlined previously. Again, we often espouse that low ROCE scores are aligned with low valuations in companies we analyze. For medium to long-term investors, it may be preferable to observe from the sidelines to hopefully witness growth in ROCE that will translate towards the valuation.

As is customary in our analysis, we have performed a sensitivity analysis over the inputs to our valuation model. In either case, upside, downside or the base case, we see the stock as overvalued with respect to our FCFE model. As stated, we feel that valuation may fall more in line with trading price provided ROCE comes through over the coming periods, however right now, we assign a price target of $146.27, which we will continue to review over the coming periods.

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Strategy

Although the stock is overvalued by our best estimation, we feel for short-term players (say 3 months to 1 year), the shares are still buyable at the present moment, following a rebound from the 50 day moving average back in early July. For a short-term horizon, we feel that with a pullback of 10% on current trading and entering closer to the 50 day SMA price, we can reduce our risk, in combination with appropriately sizing our position at less than 0.2% NAV, equipped for swift exit. In the case of BIO - at current valuation and trading price - as the price has converged back towards the 50 day SMA, we feel that if we enter closer to this indicator on the mentioned pullback, at around $458.15, it is possible to enter on a bigger stake instead of waiting for a breakout point that would traditionally signal a buy, but also with less risk exposure.

To illustrate this notion using today's current trading price of $503.15, BIO is currently at around 4.17% above the 50 day SMA. Entering on a hypothetical investment of $10,000, we would be risking only ~7.5% of the initial investment outlay, because if we sell 3% below the 50 day SMA, or at $468.90, we incur a 7.3% loss only, or around $650. Entering after the pullback, we feel the loss protection would be even greater. That entry point would also allow a greater reallocation scale back up to the current trading price, by way of example. A new spike from the quoted 50 day SMA from our investment timing would indicate success in this strategy. As an indicator, we compare this to our alternate rules, which signal an immediate exit at 10-15% drawdown on our initial investment (depending on various factors), which would amount to a loss of ~$1304. Therefore, on a pullback of 10% or greater, we are prepared to commit 0.2% or less of NAV to a long position keeping a short-term horizon in mind. If momentum continues, then we are happy to take profits early, even after 1-3 months, to minimize risk exposure further coming out of 2020.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Without this event occurring, or with a significant change in the 50 day SMA, we opt to wait on the sidelines and hopefully observe growth in ROCE alongside correction in the valuation, to potentially enter with the same outlay as a percentage of NAV for a longer-term horizon. In the event of neither panning out, then we will continue to sit back and enjoy the BIO journey from afar. We advocate investors should lay weight to the same thinking, because the valuation simply doesn't support a longer term holding at present.

Conclusion

BIO has demonstrated superior growth performance to date, particularly exiting the second quarter. We are extremely satisfied with growth in revenues and particularly FCF over recent periods. On the postulated growth in these metrics, we feel there is a bullish case for investors to consider. However, at the current valuation, there is a large asymmetry between price and value, therefore we advocate investors to weigh up their time horizon prior to making long-term commitments. It may be better to sit on the sidelines and wait for a correction in valuation, on that point. For shorter-term players, there is evidence in limiting downside risk playing the 50 day moving average, looking to enter following a pullback of 10% or more to limit risk on the initial investment outlay. Provided these parameters occur, we will consider committing 0.2% NAV and seek the price to climb above the 50 day SMA to indicate further price returns into the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.