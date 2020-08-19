Alpha can be generated by any security at the right price, but I explain what prevents me from owning Alteryx.

I crunch down expectations and conclude $95 and below is the zone in which I believe investors can achieve double-digit returns over the next 5 years with Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has been pummeled, down over 30% since my article, Alteryx: Listen To Redditors, Not Company Presentations, was published on July 20th. I gave this warning:

With 25%+ revenue growth priced in over the next five years, and a cloudy market opportunity, I believe investors are buying the narrative over the fundamentals at the moment.

Every single concern the market has about the business today existed before earnings, and before COVID-19. The market chose to ignore these concerns, and the momentum ran wild. These concerns were mostly covered in my previous article.

When a stock craters significantly, there will generally always be an argument to be made to buy the dip unless fundamentals have rapidly deteriorated. Stocks are simply more attractive to buy as prices decline. Investors will use a disappointing quarter to explain why stocks move up or down aggressively on earnings day. Instead, investors should assess whether or not long-term expectations were misjudged by the market.

It's easy to point to the weak quarter as the catalyst, but long-term investors are always looking out at the horizon, not in the mirror. Alteryx's most recent quarter wasn't that bad considering much of the world had been shut down for some time. I encourage Alteryx investors or those thinking about owning the stock to stretch out their thinking and not pay so much attention to the most recent quarter. This works both ways, one bad quarter is not a reason to sell a stock, nor is it a recent to buy a stock just because the price is cheaper.

Checking The Model

Above is the model I included in my previous article. I like to keep models and forecasts as simple as possible. For the most part, assumptions turn out to be wrong. I don't believe models are helpful for us to justify our thinking, but useful in gauging what the market expects in relation to what is practical. As covered in my previous article, I cast doubt on the company's assessment of the business's total addressable market, leading me to believe the 25%+ growth for the foreseeable future may not be realistic.

While this was my belief, even implying such future growth left us with a predicted stock price of about $213 in 2025, leaving us with mediocre forward returns even if such an optimistic forecast was achieved. Well, things have changed, and now, it isn't quite so easy to paint an obviously pessimistic future for Alteryx shareholders. At a $115 share price, if one believes this is an accurate prediction of Alteryx's next 5 years, this target implies an annualized return of about 13%, pretty solid, and probably worth starting a position. But we must crunch our expectations down to an even more realistic picture.

The first component is updating consensus revenue estimates over the next three years. The street is expecting $56 million less in revenue in 2022. I've already voiced my concern that revenue growth could slow sooner than expected, so I have reduced growth to 20% for 2023 through 2025. I've also slightly slowed margin expansion, reducing FCF margin to 15% from 17% in 2025.

These small changes have reduced my 5-year price to $155 from $213. Again, this is not a compelling return, but this forecast is more realistic, and the stock has been somewhat de-risked by the selloff.

On the other hand, Alteryx has generated very little free cash flow, and margins did not expand in the most recent quarter. Oftentimes, companies are able to improve free cash flow during recessionary periods because growth spending is slashes. Netflix (NFLX) is an example, though it's debatable if this spending is truly growth spending or maintenance spend.

Strategy

If I were a believer in Alteryx, the $95 level seems about right to begin buying the stock. This is about the level where my more reasonable model implies double-digit forward returns over the next 5 years. But I won't be buying.

Growth stocks allow investors to use their imaginations to construct oversimplified futures. The company knows this when explaining its story to investors, all information covered in my previous article.

But, in short, buying into a story is very dangerous. Alteryx's vision of creating "data scientists" out of ordinary Excel users is not an accurate picture of who uses the product and why they pay for it. Stories give investors little solace when their position is down over 30% without a meltdown in the broader markets. Technical momentum and narrative-driven stocks' prices will only last so long. Valuation doesn't matter until it does. Investors need to fight back against promotional ideas with cold hard facts and reasonable assumptions of the future.

Alteryx solves a very specific problem, giving users an interface to the coding language R. That's what the business does.

The purpose of Seeking Alpha is implied in the name, provide investors with ideas that will outperform the broader markets. Even terrible businesses are worth something if they exist as a going concern. Thus, any investment is capable of generating alpha at the right price.

Given my crunching of expectations, I believe the opportunity to outperform the broader markets over a 5-year period exists with Alteryx at a price of $95 and below. But I won't be buying there. Why is that?

At the end of the day, Alteryx is a one-trick pony with a restricted TAM.

Great businesses are able to innovate their way through expensive valuations. Businesses like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have continuously innovated throughout their histories in order to justify trillion-dollar plus market caps. Alteryx solves a problem for its customers, but its software is not a platform, or suite of tools that has broader appeal. When this is the case, I believe investors have to be far more aware of the price they pay. I want to own businesses that can continue to compound year over year rather than "value investing" by buying securities that trade below their intrinsic value, which I have assessed would be Alteryx below $95.

Many of my failures (some of which I have written about on Seeking Alpha such as Momo (MOMO) and GreenSky (GSKY)) have come when I considered valuation before how great a business is. I want to make as few portfolio changes as possible and own businesses that I believe in regardless of market movements, and I don't feel that way about Alteryx. The restricted nature of the business should make investors very careful with the price they pay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.