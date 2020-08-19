Still, the external management structure makes it difficult to buy the stock even at such a high dividend yield.

GNL's balance sheet has seen its leverage trend sharply lower due to a dramatic increase in equity funding.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is a net-lease REIT with an international footprint. GNL has made great strides in bringing leverage down over the past several years. Investors may be most interested in the 10.5% yield of the common stock. I explain why the external management structure complicates the picture, and give my final verdict on the stock.

Global Footprint

GNL is an externally managed net-lease REIT. GNL owns 296 properties spread across 126 tenants and 9 countries. Nearly 65% of its portfolio is located in the United States:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

65% of its portfolio is investment grade, and GNL's tenants appear adequately diversified across various industries with limited exposure to retail:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

In 2020, GNL has performed quite strongly. GNL collected 98% of 2nd quarter rent. The strong performance may have a lot to do with its 65% exposure to investment-grade tenants. We can see below that GNL was able to collect 99% of rent from its top 49% tenant base:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

With such strong financial results, should we cease our analysis and buy the double-digit yield? It isn't so simple.

External Management Complicates The Picture

For the quarter, AFFO declined 6% to $0.44 per share. We can see below that AFFO/share has trended consistently lower over the past several quarters (and the dividend has followed suit):

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

It is possibly due to dilution, as GNL aggressively increased its stock issuance in recent years as compared to issuance of debt:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

This did have some positive impact on the balance sheet, as I will look at next, but for now, let's answer the question: what impact does the external management fee structure have on GNL? We can see below that in spite of AFFO/share trending lower, external management fees have consistently increased:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

The main gripe against external management is the potential for conflict of interest: these conflicting trend lines suggest a significant conflict of interest.

According to the 2019 10-K, GNL pays the following annual fees to its external manager:

A base fee of $18 million.

A variable fee equal to 1.25% of all common and preferred stock issued in the year.

An incentive fee equal to 15% of AFFO in excess of $2.25 per share and 10% of AFFO in excess of $2.92 per share.

The total amount of fees cannot be more than 1.25% of assets under management.

As we can see above, the external manager is heavily incentivized to dilute shareholders because it increases the fees that it earns. Further, the incentive fee appears to be in place in order to make the external manager "incentivized" to strive for accretive growth - however, with TTM AFFO/share at $1.79, GNL is nowhere close to earning that fee, suggesting that the incentive fee structure may be more symbolic than meaningful.

Balance Sheet Risk

If you've followed GNL over the past several years, the main argument (aside from external management) used to be that GNL had outrageously high leverage. That has surprisingly changed, as GNL has brought debt to EBITDA down from 8.4 times in 2016 to 7.2 times this past quarter:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

GNL has minimal near-term debt maturities and it has access to ultra-low interest rates in Europe. The balance sheet is not the main risk here.

Is It Cheap Enough?

GNL pays out a $0.40 quarterly dividend, which is covered by AFFO by 110%. GNL trades at a dividend yield of 10.5%, which might make some investors tempted to say that external management is "priced in." I beg to differ. The external management structure appears to have led to consistently declining AFFO/share and dividend declines. AFFO/share has declined by approximately 13% annually over the past 2 years.

That kind of decline in AFFO (and dividend rate) more than negates the hefty yield. I'd be tempted to say that I'd be a buyer of GNL at a 15% yield, but a deeply discounted valuation might just exacerbate the declines in AFFO/share because equity issuance would be even more dilutive. As a result, GNL is a situation in which the management structure makes the stock uninvestable - to me at least.

Conclusion

GNL has a strongly performing net lease portfolio with a balance sheet that has been right-sized in recent years (albeit still a tad highly leveraged). The external management fee structure does not seem to align the management team with shareholders, which is evidenced by the fact that AFFO/share and dividend/share have trended lower in recent times. I am neutral on shares in spite of the double-digit yield.

Buy Quality, But Don't Overpay The average stock is expensive - should you pay up for quality or heighten the risk? Subscribers to Best of Breed get access to my top 10 holdings and full access to the Best of Breed portfolio. 99% of the content at Best of Breed is exclusive for subscribers and includes industry deep-dives, new compelling ideas, preferred stock analysis, and coverage of breaking news. Investing in Best of Breed has helped me rank in the top 1% of all investors on Seeking Alpha. Become a Best of Breed Investor Today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.