Uncertainties for 2020 and 2021 still remain, and could show oil recovery to come in below estimates if travel fails to recover as expected with second waves possible.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) released its second quarter and first half 2020 data this morning, and the tanker company has made astounding progress since last year. While the shock to the oil industry was quite unprecedented and rapid, the limbo between contango and backwardation is still occurring due to future uncertainties between demand and further outbreaks. However, Nordic American Tankers has positioned itself well amid the uncertain outlook to both oil and tankers for the remainder of 2020.

So, the shocks to the oil industry occurred on both demand and supply sides. The outbreak caused "transportation fuel demand to evaporate and total demand [fell] by 17.8mbd year on year (YOY) during Q2. Demand in April alone fell by 21.8mbd YOY – the single largest contraction ever witnessed." Not only did demand crunch due to abrupt halts to international travel through air and ground from lockdowns, but supply did not react in time.

Since the supply of oil and refined products did not respond until after the demand shock became noticeable, it "forc[ed] the emergence of a super contango, making floating storage inevitable." This super contango started to emerge in April, when spot returns first emerged higher than excess return, and only began to widen through May and June.

Source: S&P Global

With the super contango, "storage space becomes scarce due to excess supply — meaning that the cost of carry (the cost of storing a physical commodity) increases." And that is exactly what had been seen within tanker freight rates. VLCC rates nearly tripled in March and April, before correcting back lower in May and June, while LR2 rates skyrocketed in May alongside the emergence of the contango.

Source: Hellenic Shipping News

And outlook is still uncertain, simply because it's hard to predict exactly what's in store for the rest of the year; the "fundamentals for the second half of 2020 look bleak, but looking back at the first half of the year shows us that anything can happen; sanctions, pandemics, trade wars, conflict and weather could all influence the remainder of 2020" - as South Korea and New Zealand, two of the best handlers of the pandemic, are facing unexplained spikes in cases, putting second waves back in play. Demand is still looking weak, as travel still is hampered, while supply has been on the rise as OPEC+ increases output; the OPEC+ meeting Wednesday should provide some insight into future production levels or cuts.

Even with the uncertainties to the oil industry, Nordic American has witnessed that "operations of our Suezmax fleet have not been materially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic" as the tanker has shown strong growth to earnings and other metrics sequentially since 2019.

Source: Nordic American Q2 Report

It's not hard to see the growth to net income YoY - Nordic lost $15 million in Q2 2019, and now posted a net income of $49.1 million this quarter. EBITDA has also seen a similar growth trajectory, increasing $63.5 million YoY (+622.5%). This looks to boil down to Nordic's TCE, which has tripled since last Q2/Q3, up to $48,800. Net voyage revenue has risen up to $180 million as a result for the first half of the year, compared to $84 million in 2019, an increase of 114%. Nordic does not specify whether the increases in TCE and revenue are from related surges in freight rates, but that is likely behind part of it.

Even as rates have fallen back down from sky high levels, Nordic is not under much pressure if its TCE starts to fall; although that will negatively impact voyage revenue growth sequentially, expenses as a percentage of revenues are falling - this boosts net voyage revenues. For Q2, net revenues rose ~9% even as total voyage revenues fell ~8%, since expenses fell to 23.5% of revenue from 34.8% in Q1. Expenses per ship are only $8,000 per day, while TCE is six times that at $48,800, leaving more than enough room to capitalize on.

Even from a balance sheet standpoint, Nordic is doing quite well. Current assets total $181 million and current liabilities $101 million, with the current long-term debt up $32 million YoY and $30 million in dividends payable recorded; remaining liabilities are still flat YoY. Shares are trading just above book value of $637 million ($4.10 per share).

With the uncertain environment, short interest on Nordic is still tremendously high compared to historic levels. Exchange reported short interest rose from 3 million shares at the end of March to just under 18 million shares by the end of May. Most of the short positions look to be opened around the $5 range. Short interest is still high, most likely near the 14 million share range, as the cost to borrow has cooled off its high (from 0.6% in January, to 42.6% in May, to 13.3% now). Since short interest is still elevated, compared to peers like Euronav (EURN), it suggests that shorts are tied in waiting for a drop, as shares have consolidated in the mid-$4 range for quite some time.

Source: ORTEX

Overall, Nordic presents an interesting opportunity for those willing to accept the heightened risks of dabbling in oil related sectors currently. Supply and demand are still uncertain for the remainder of 2020 and 2021 due to outstanding uncertainties to travel, production through OPEC+, and extension of the contango/backwardation scenario, to name a few. Nordic does have a significantly high short interest compared to prior levels (before May/the start of the contango), yet shares have barely any movement in two months. Nordic has shown solid growth to net income, EBITDA, net and total voyage revenues, and is capitalizing off of higher TCEs while operating costs per day are managed at a low $8,000 per day. Nordic does present an opportunity, albeit with high risk, but with a measure of relative safety due to its current $.20 dividend, offering a forward yield of 17.7%; however, long-term prospects do look quite muted, a triple-digit upside looks very out-of-the-picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.