Many investors were surprised that the Oracle of Omaha bought 21 million of Barrick Gold's shares. The thing is that Buffett has always been skeptical on gold.

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) portfolio updates have always been in a spotlight. Many investors got surprised after the changes were announced on Friday. Buffett's company got rid of many of the much-adored financial stocks. At the same time, it bought a stake at Barrick Gold (GOLD). Although it doesn't look like a big move since the stake is now worth less than $600 million, it is quite symbolic. That's because the Sage of Omaha has always been skeptical of the shiny yellow metal. He always thought it was a poor investment and considered stock indices to be a smarter move for risk-averse people. But it looks like his position has changed. True, a gold miner's stock is not physical gold, but their prices correlate. Why has Berkshire taken such a decision?

Gold prices

Gold prices vs. Barrick Gold's stock price

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from the graph above, the gold miner's stock and the gold prices are at record highs.

In fact, it might look as if the gold prices are too high right now. It always feels quite risky to invest when the price of an asset is lingering near record highs. What is more, some analysts might think that the coronavirus crisis will end very soon. If that happens, the Fed just like the central banks all over the world will turn much more hawkish.

However, this scenario looks pretty unlikely to me. Even if all the COVID-19 restrictions get removed, it will most probably take macroeconomic indicators - most importantly, the employment rate and the level of consumption - quite a while to come back to where they were before the pandemic. Before that happens, the Fed will probably carry on pumping money in the financial system. It doesn't automatically mean there will be an inflation surge. But financial institutions will have even more money available to invest.

Given the weak macroeconomic indicators, corporate earnings will remain under pressure. This means that many companies will remain unattractive to financial institutions. So, they will tend to put more money in gold ETFs, thus pushing the price of the yellow metal up.

There's one more factor to consider. It looks like geopolitical tensions are rising. The November elections are, in my view, the largest source of uncertainty. There are additional risks, though. They include the trade relations between the US and China as well as the probability of a hard Brexit. All this contributes greatly to the bull case for gold.

But how far will the gold prices rise? Well, in April Bank of America set an 18-month target price of $3,000 per ounce. But many analysts from Kitco would rather consider this price target to be conservative. Some of them say that gold would reach $10,000 or even $15,000 per ounce within several years. I don't know who is right, of course. But I see a strong bull case for the shiny yellow metal.

Barrick Gold stock

Barrick Gold is the world's largest gold miner. With 27 operating mines it looks like a sound company to invest in. But is it really so? It has a credit rating of Baa2 issued by Moody's, which is low investment grade. I'd ideally prefer a company to have a higher credit rating. However, it has no major debt maturities until 2033. What is more, the company improved its cash position by selling its non-core assets. This allowed Barrick to raise $1.5 billion. That's why the company's net debt plunged by 47%. GOLD's earnings per share are rising and so are its dividends. But the dividends are quite modest.

Dividend yield - Barrick Gold

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield of just 0.85% is even below S&P 500's current average of 1.77%.

The dividend rise looks quite impressive compared to where it used to be, but it is still quite low compared to Barrick's stock price.

Source: Barrick Gold's annual report 2019, page 13

The adjusted earnings per share have improved too.

Source: Barrick Gold's annual report 2019, page 13

But what if we compare last year's earnings to the company's current stock price? Stock is now worth about $30 per share. So, Barrick's price-to-earnings ratio = $30/$0.51 = 58.82

The figure looks extremely high. A figure above 20 usually made Benjamin Graham, Buffett's teacher and mentor, to turn sour on a stock. But how about its price-to-book?

Barrick Gold's price-to-book history

Data by YCharts

The P/B ratio neither looks particularly high, nor low. In fact, a figure between 1 and 3 is quite reasonable.

Overall, it looks as if Barrick Gold's valuation is rather high compared to where it was just a couple of years ago. But the truth is that the realized price per ounce of gold is now much higher than it used to be. What is more, the future looks really bright for the gold mining industry. So, the current stock price might be quite logical.

But Barrick is not a pure gold miner. It also extracts copper. Copper, unlike gold has never played the role of a safe haven. Instead, it is an industrial metal, which tends to be expensive when the manufacturing activity levels are high. This doesn't seem to be the case now and it will probably take a while for the global industrial demand to come back to normal. But the good news is that Barrick mostly mines gold, which, as I've mentioned before, shines during hard times.

Finally, the gold miner's stock has some advantages the yellow metal itself does not. It is normally quite expensive to store and insure physical gold. What's more, it doesn't pay investors any dividends, whereas Barrick Gold does.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Berkshire Hathaway's move is quite symbolic for investors. Although Barrick Gold's stock and the gold prices look quite high, I still believe they have a great potential due to the market's overall uncertainty. Even though I prefer to buy stocks at much lower valuations than these of Barrick Gold, I am still bullish on the stock. What's more, I'd buy the yellow metal itself and other gold miners at every possible correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.