We applied a sum of the parts valuation approach to determine the group’s fair value, accounting for the delay as well as the Intel's non-CPU segments.

The current market price reflects a 48% decline in CCG revenues, while our calculations indicate a mere 7.8% decline even after taking account of potential future losses in CPUs.

Its stock price has dropped by 20% since the announcement, which we determined as a huge overreaction by the market.

By now, most would have heard about Intel Corporation's (INTC) troubles with its process technology, leading to a major shakeup in the company with the departure of its Chief Engineering Officer. Since its Q2 earnings release, the uncertainty surrounding Intel has garnered a lot of attention from investors and media, the company's stock is now down by around 20%. The core issue lies with the delay of next gen 7nm launch which has been pushed back to 2022 or 2023. This is not the first time Intel had faced such issue, as seen below in a list of its past delays:

2012: Short delay of 22nm Ivy Bridge caused by complexities of fabrication process

Short delay of 22nm Ivy Bridge caused by complexities of fabrication process 2013: Intel delayed 14nm Broadwell release until 2014 because of defect density issues

Intel delayed 14nm Broadwell release until 2014 because of defect density issues 2015: Delayed the installation of equipment needed for its 10 nm manufacturing process, introduced 14nm Kaby Lake in 2016 instead

Delayed the installation of equipment needed for its 10 nm manufacturing process, introduced 14nm Kaby Lake in 2016 instead 2017: Intel officially introduced the 10 nm fabrication process, promising shipments starting early 2018

Intel officially introduced the 10 nm fabrication process, promising shipments starting early 2018 2018: Mass production of its 10 nm processors delayed from 2018 to 2019 due to yield issues

Mass production of its 10 nm processors delayed from 2018 to 2019 due to yield issues 2019: Announced that 7nm mass production is expected in the second half of 2021

Announced that 7nm mass production is expected in the second half of 2021 2020: 7nm delayed for at least six months, initial shipments for client CPU in late 2022 or early 2023

On news of the gloom and doom, Intel stock priced dropped significantly. We endeavored to determine if the correction has been exaggerated. To do that, we calculated the exact effects of the delay on Intel's revenue. While the company is losing market share, Intel has always managed to pull through. We expect the company will continue beating market expectations, bearing in mind further market share erosion in Client Computing Group (CCG) and Data Center Group (DCG). Additionally, we also considered Intel's other segments and its Automated Driving Group as the company's future main growth engine. Given the diversity of Intel's business segments, we projected revenue for each business segment and applied a sum of the parts ('SOTP') valuation approach. We determined that the correction in Intel's stock price is an overreaction, with the market expecting a 48% decline in CCG revenues when in reality, CCG revenues would drop by a mere 7.8%.

Processor Delay

Declining CPU Market Share

Starting with Client Computing Group ('CCG'), we acknowledge the headwinds associated with its technological curve and supply shortage issues. Intel's persistent supply shortage issues with its 14nm and 10nm CPUs since 2018 have resulted in the CCG segment losing market share while AMD's (AMD) process node advantage has helped it deliver competitive processors and attractive prices. Since Q4 2019, the pace of the loss has accelerated, causing the company's market share to fall from 68.4% to 64.9% in Q2 2020.

We see the delay in 7nm accelerating Intel's market share loss while benefiting AMD. For product launches, Intel is believed to launch its Tiger Lake processors this year followed by Alder Lake next year, both will be based on 10nm nodes, while AMD will launch its 7nm Zen 3. Intel may be left behind in the technological curve as it delays its releases of its 7nm based product line to 2023, while AMD may already be on 5nm. This disadvantage could see AMD gaining share strongly at the expense of Intel, and we are projecting Intel's share to dip below 60% before balancing out in 2023.

In the latest earnings briefing, CEO Bob Swan has provided assurance it is increasing capacity by more than 20% this year and will achieve normal inventory levels in the second half of the year. This might slow its market share erosion, but AMD too has raised its guidance for this year on 7nm demand.

Also, Intel has hinted that it may outsource manufacturing to third party foundries in the future. This move could allow Intel to catch up with rivals in the technological curve, utilizing TSMC (NYSE:TSM), the world's largest foundry, which is already utilized and contributed to AMD's success. Notwithstanding, Intel would face competition bidding for tight capacity at TSMC, due to strong orders.

Overall, the delay in product launches poses market share erosion risk but CCG could still maintain a slight lead over AMD. Based on a market projected revenue growth rate of 3% from 2021, we estimate CCG's revenue by factoring in our market share projections.

CCG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size 51,077 53,631 56,897 58,604 60,362 Intel's Market Share 73% 66% 62% 58% 59% Client Computing Group (CCG) Revenues 37,146 35,397 34,249 33,000 34,577

Data Centric Business Holding Strong

For Intel's Data Centric Businesses, the Data Center Group ('DCG') faces similar headwinds despite accounting for the majority of the market share. The segment continues to face strong competition from AMD's EPYC which has been making strong gains in market share by securing key cloud providers.

During the year, Intel had responded to competition by cutting prices of its Cascade Lake Refresh lineup by 60% per core and released its Cooper Lake server CPUs, the first x86 processor to deliver built-in AI training acceleration. In its earnings call, the company disclosed Ice Lake-SP's launch slated for the end of the year, Intel's first 10nm server chip, followed by the launch of the second-generation Sapphire Rapids.

Despite Intel's efforts, it could still see further share erosion to AMD for its better price-performance ratio, higher core counts, and efficiency of its 7nm node. Additionally, while still at a nascent stage, Intel could also see competition as ARM-based servers start gaining traction, which follows Amazon's launch of its Graviton2 which has both higher core-count and higher performance per core than Xeons.

We forecast DCG to face steady declines in market share of the server chips, while the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% on the back of increasing cloud adoption. Applying its forecasted market share with the market size, DCG's revenues are projected as below:

DCG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size ($ mln) 24,434 25,167 27,533 30,121 32,952 Intel's Market Share 96.1% 94% 92% 90% 89% Data Center Group (DCG) Revenues ($ mln) 23,481 23,657 25,330 27,109 29,327

Other Segments

Internet of Things Group

Another segment of its Data Centric business is the Internet of Things Group ('IOTG') which provides buildings, factory automation, medical imaging solutions. Overall, the segment is expected to benefit in tandem with the growth of IoT driven by the development of internet connectivity and growth of low-cost smart wireless sensor networks. Its partnership with ARM, leader of IoT chips, to create an industry standard for smart devices to be properly configured and connected to the cloud provides significant opportunities for Intel.

IOTG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size ($ mln) 20,766 21,389 22,673 24,033 25,475 Intel's Market Share 18.4% 18.5% 18.2% 18.4% 17.9% Internet of Things Group (IOTG) ($ mln) 3,821 3,957 4,126 4,422 4,560

In order to determine IOTG's valuation, we apply a peer comparison approach. Several IoT chip companies are identified as Intel's biggest rivals in IoT. They are Infineon, Microchip, NXP, Renesas, STM and Texas Instruments.

IoT Companies Forward P/S Intel 2.72x Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) 3.34x Microchip (MCHP) 4.84x NXP (NXPI) 4.23x Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) 1.5x STMicroelectronics (STM) 2.71x Texas Instruments (TXN) 9.18x Industry Average 4.07x

Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group

Due to its established presence in the server market, Intel's enterprise SSDs has allowed its NSG segment to gain market share on the back of explosive cloud adoption in recent years. It will foreseeably remain focused on enterprise SSDs, the company is planning to transition its server clients to 96L products this year and is said to ship 144L by the end of the year and increasing shipments in 2021.

Moreover, Intel's 3D Xpoint based Optane, an answer to Samsung's Z-NAND, may start to gain traction after Intel signed a memory wafer supply agreement with Micron (NASDAQ:MU). It provides an affordable alternative to DRAM with significantly increased capacity. Although yet to achieve profitability, it has started being shipped to its cloud partners. When Intel manages to achieve sufficient volume on from shipments, it should lead to profitability in the future.

NSG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size ($ mln) 44,969 46,318 51,538 57,347 63,810 Intel's Market Share 9.7% 9.8% 10.0% 10.1% 10.1% Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group Revenues ($ mln) 4,362 4,539 5,154 5,792 6,445

Source: Statista, DramXchange, Modor Intelligence

NAND Companies Forward P/S Intel 2.72x Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 1.61x Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) 0.47x Western Digital (WDC) 0.71x Micron 2.54x Industry Average 1.61x

Programmable Solutions Group ('PSG')

We believe Altera will continue growing in line with the PLD market with an industry CAGR of 8.5%, this is supported by:

Altera's Stratix and recent Agilex lineup maintaining its market position by tapping its partnerships with major cloud vendors, and;

Gaining a solid footprint in the 5G market with structured ASIC products. Recently, Intel is providing Rakuten's mobile carrier service with FPGAs from the radio access network to the 5G-ready mobile core.

PSG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size ($ mln) 4,968 5,551 6,023 6,535 7,091 Intel's Market Share 40.0% 40.0% 41.0% 41.0% 40.0% Programmable Solutions Group Revenues ($ mln) 1,987 2,276 2,470 2,614 2,907

Source: HPC Wire, IndustryArc

PLD Companies Forward P/S Intel 2.72x Xilinx (XLNX) 8.58x Microchip 4.84x Lattice (LSCC) 10.16x Marvell (MRVL) 7.99x QuickLogic (QUIK) 4.13x Industry Average 6.40x

Internet Security Group ('ISG')

Another one of Intel's segment is its Intel Security Group, which features its associate McAfee, one of the leading device-to-cloud cybersecurity companies. McAfee protects consumers and businesses of all sizes from the latest malware and emerging online threats. With a strong market share of 12%, the company is poised to capture the benefits from rising demand for cyber security solutions due to the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks. Our market growth expectations align with Fortune Business Insights estimates of a 12.6% CAGR.

ISG 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Market Size ($ mln) 10,024 10,324 11,625 13,090 14,739 Intel's Market Share 12.2% 12.0% 12.0% 11.0% 11.0% Intel Security Group Revenues ($ mln) 1,223 1,239 1,395 1,440 1,621

Sources: Fortune Business Insights, BestAntiVirusPro.org

Security Company Comparables Forward P/S Intel 2.72x Avast (AVST) 8.57x NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) 5.54x Trend Micro 5.35x F-Secure 1.67x Palo Alto Networks 7.45x Industry Average 5.22x

Automated Driving Group ('ADG')

As discussed in our previous thesis, we believe ADG could become Intel's main growth driver with rapidly growing ADAS and AV market. Despite Mobileye weakness in 2020, mainly owing to weak vehicle sales as COVID-19 cripples consumer spending, the long-term prospects of ADAS remain intact as vehicle safety regulations tighten globally. During the quarter, Mobileye continued securing design wins from Ford for new ADAS production programs.

In terms of AV, the market represents a huge opportunity with a forecasted CAGR of 48.17%. Intel is making strides in AV by placing focus on robotaxis which it promises to launch in 2022 as part of its roadmap towards Level 5 AV. After its Moovit acquisition, it had continued forging a partnership with WILLER, one of the transportation operators in Japan, Taiwan and the Southeast Asian region. This adds to its existing partnerships across China, South Korea and Europe. In our previous analysis, we derived our valuation for ADG from the AV industry EV/Sales of 3.42x which shows a valuation of $7,312 mln in 2021.

Valuation

Segments Sales (2021F) Industry P/S ratio Valuation ($ mln) Client Computing Group $34,249 mln 3.44x* $117,816 mln Data Center Group $25,330 mln 3.44x* $87,135 mln Internet of Things Group $4,126 mln 4.07x $16,812 mln Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group $5,154 mln 1.61x $8,298 mln Intel Security Group $1,395 mln 5.22x $7,277 mln Programmable Solutions Group $2,276 mln 6.40x $14,575 mln Automated Driving Group $2,138 mln 3.42x** $7,312 mln Total $74,668 mln 3.4x $259,225 mln

* Company 1-year average P/S**Based on Industry EV/Sales

By multiplying each segment's industry P/S ratio with its revenue forecast in 2021, we derive each segment's valuation. We then obtain a sum of the parts valuation by totaling the valuations of each segment. As seen above, our approach shows a valuation of $259,255 mln for the entire company, which represents a deep discount compared with the current market value of $204,270 mln.

We believe the market valuation is grossly unjustified. Assuming the other segments are fairly valued, the difference in valuation signals that the market is valuing CCG at only $62,861 mln compared with our valuation of $117,816 mln. Based on its average P/S of 3.44x, CCG revenues would have to decrease by a whopping 48% to $18,274 mln in order to justify the market valuation, we believe this is highly unlikely despite all the problems faced by Intel. Based on Intel's total number shares outstanding of 4,284 mln, our valuation of $259,225 mln translates to a stock price of $60.51.

Verdict

To sum it up, we believe Intel's troubles with its process technology will lead it to continue losing market share in CPUs. Notwithstanding, we believe the price correction had been overdone even after factoring in market share loses. Intel's market value is currently $204,270, however, our sum of the parts valuation at $259,225 indicates the company is undervalued. At its current market value, CCG is being valued at $62,861 mln based on a 1-year P/S of 3.44x. This implies that a decline of 48% in CCG revenues in 2021. Even after considering the magnitude of the delay, we only predict a 7.8% decrease in CCG revenues.

Additionally, Intel's other segments remain bright spots for the company. Although their contributions are minor in comparison with its main segments, they are well positioned to capture the growth in emerging AV, IoT, and 5G markets. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on Intel with a price target of $60.51, representing an upside of 24.1%.

