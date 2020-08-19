Total return and growth are nice too, but the income is also a huge plus with an over 5% distribution rate.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We last visited BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) only a couple of months after its launch in January. Several months have passed, and this fund has been performing exceptionally well. While it has only been a few months, it does feel like an eternity as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essentially, this fund can continue to have tailwinds behind it to keep it propelling it along as it is a healthcare-related fund. The healthcare sector is one of the better performers throughout this tumultuous year. Coming being tech, consumer discretionary, and communication services.

(Source - Fidelity)

BMEZ has an investment objective to "provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." To achieve this objective, the fund will "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total asset in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries."

The fund also doesn't utilize any leverage. This can reduce volatility relative to other CEFs in the healthcare space. Instead, they prefer to utilize an options writing strategy. After the initial launch, we were thrust into the wild end of February and the lows of March. This was shortly after BMEZ's launch. However, the fund was able to take advantage of this environment and use put selling to enter into positions. This can be a win-win, if it doesn't trigger, then one is left with the premium - if it is triggered, then you can enter the position at a lower cost than when you were originally looking at the position.

BMEZ is also similar to BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) from the same fund sponsor. Like BSTZ, BMEZ is a fund structured as a term fund. After twelve years, they are anticipated to be liquidated. Additionally, like BSTZ, BMEZ has a focus on private companies as well. They both target 25% private investments. We covered BSTZ more in-depth recently, for those interested. This can mean much different exposure than we get from their first offerings; BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST).

(Source)

BMEZ is a giant CEF at $2.763 billion. They have an expense ratio of 1.30%. While this might seem higher than their other offerings, it takes much more hands-on work investing in private positions. The portfolio is currently overwritten by 23.54%. This is on the lower side and would indicate bullishness as the options drag should be reduced at this time. The option strategy is also on single stock positions and not indexes.

Performance

As mentioned, the fund doesn't have that long of a history. They launched on January 29th of this year. Since then, they have done rather well. Again, this is because of the healthcare sector being a strong performer. Additionally, the portfolio is skewed towards smaller companies that can benefit quite a bit from a COVID-19 cure or vaccine.

Data by YCharts

Another interesting fact is that this fund has diverged from its older counterpart, BME, in that, its discount has begun to increase since its launch. BME generally trades at par or even regularly at premium levels.

Data by YCharts

One potential reasoning could be that the fund has these smaller companies that have been bid up to extraordinary levels. This is what we have witnessed with BSTZ as well. A wide discount emerging as the underlying positions essentially go parabolic. This can make some investors take pause, I certainly understand this line of thinking as well. However, I'm also thinking that the tailwinds should continue propelling these funds in similar upward directions. That is, at least until the pandemic is under control and we have a chance to start getting back to "business as usual." In any case, we also see these funds trimming winners along the way too. That is locking in profits as we reach new highs on some of the highest-flying positions. This is certainly what we saw with BSTZ and its Tesla (TSLA) position.

The significant discount is also a bit of a buffer should their underlying positions head the other way. That could be potentially what is holding this fund back from trading at similar levels as BME does as investors take caution with the currently stretched valuations.

Distribution

BMEZ isn't even old enough yet to have an Annual or Semi-Annual Report available. As BlackRock uses a consolidated reporting approach (the one thing that I will bash BlackRock on,) we should expect an updated report in the next month or so.

As of now, we do know that the fund has a current distribution rate of 5.08%. The NAV distribution rate is a very manageable 4.72%. They launched and have maintained the same monthly rate of $0.10.

Some might point out that as of July 31st, 2020, their section 19a has it listed as being 100% return of capital. As most would realize, it hasn't been destructive as the underlying positions continue to fly higher. Essentially, the NAV is increasing, so it isn't a concern at this time. If anything, it could be a benefit. However, we also won't officially know the actual breakdown until the year-end. We can't make certain that these tax classifications will remain as they are now.

(Source - CEFConnect)

What we can speculate a bit on is that, as an equity fund, we should anticipate a significant amount of capital gains in their distributions. As they lean into smaller and private companies, there may be very little in the way of ordinary income coming through. Again, a positive as this lowers tax obligations and might be appropriate for a taxable account. If one is fortunate to be able to max out all other retirement accounts first.

Holdings

To give a representation of the size of companies within BMEZ's portfolio, the average market cap comes in at $17,156.1 million as of June 30th, 2020. BME's holdings come in at an average market cap of $101,298.3 million.

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund also doesn't have too much of a concentrated portfolio. The top ten comes in at 23.05%. Meaning that there is a sufficient amount of diversity in the fund as well as they hold 160 total positions.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) coming in at their largest position really gives a feeling of how unique some of the underlying is. The company operates in the biotech space and is headquartered in Denmark. This is considered a large-cap company though, at a market cap of over $22 billion. This is still on a bit of the smaller size for most healthcare-related companies that we are more familiar with.

GMAB isn't a direct play on a COVID-19 cure or vaccine. However, they have still benefited by being in the healthcare field regardless. They have a special focus on antibody drugs for cancer patients. Here is what they had to say on their last earnings report;

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we will continue to invest in our innovative proprietary products, technologies and capabilities and use our world-class expertise in antibody drug development to create truly differentiated products with the potential to help cancer patients. While Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF) is closely monitoring the developments in the rapidly evolving landscape, we are extremely fortunate to have a solid financial foundation and a fabulous and committed team to carry us through these uncertain times.

Then, we also have Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) coming in at the second largest position for BMEZ. Another company in the biotech space that has performed incredibly well this year. The market cap for this company is $28.93 billion. They recently just announced their Q2 earnings that beat on both EPS and revenue. This is at a time when so many other areas of the market are struggling due to shutdowns.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is not a biotech company like the rest; however, it is certainly on the cutting edge side of tech within healthcare. They "provide an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry. Its solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data sciences. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilities access to medications."

Teladoc (TDOC) and LVGO are looking to merge. This could lead to a stronger position for both companies as the combined company would be much larger. Growth would still be projected to be quite robust on a revenue basis.

Essentially, a health coach just like a personal trainer at a gym. Though, this one doesn't have to be in the same room as you. Which, tends to work out extraordinarily well during a time of social distancing.

Data by YCharts

While both GMAB and SGEN have done rather well, LVGO certainly has the social distancing/pandemic proof performance to go along with it on a YTD total return basis. Even after this impressive run, LVGO's market cap comes in at $12.45 billion, dwarfed by the other examples in BMEZ's top one and two positions.

They don't break the subsectors down to a granular level, they keep it more broad-based. The largest sector belonging to "pharm, biotech & Life Sciences."

(Source - Fund Website)

As we could get a sense of pulling from the top three names, they do tilt more towards biotech positioning with growth-oriented companies. This is also simply just evidenced by most people taking a look at their top ten holdings and realizing there is plenty that are not household names. Baxter International (BAX) being one of the only ones I could really identify. As I've covered this fund before, some of these were familiar from then too.

Now, if we take a glance at BME's top ten holdings, we see a much different story. I'm sure most investors could at least recall half of them or more. They could identify what subsector they operate in and probably have some of their products at home.

(Source - BME Top Ten)

Conclusion

BMEZ is going down a similar trajectory as its cousin fund, BSTZ. They are both diverging from their older counterparts that rarely give an investor an opportunity to pick shares up at discount levels. Instead, trading at par and above a significant amount of time. This could be due to investors' nervousness to add to the high flying spaces that BMEZ and BSTZ venture to. However, I also believe that these significant discounts can provide a bit of a buffer should some of the names start to take a turn. As we explored with BSTZ, they were taking and locking in profits as well. It is a bit different with BMEZ as we don't have a prior report to pull from - we don't even have an initial report besides a Fact Sheet. All that shows us are positions that have moved in or out of their top ten, also at what allocations.

My takeaway from this fact is that these large discounts are a buying opportunity. One might not want to load up completely but make purchases over time. Realizing that these might be more long-term positions that can provide attractive income and exposure to some growthier areas of the market. I understand the 5.08% distribution rate might not be for everyone as they might seek much higher rates. However, deferring to BME here again, consider that the distribution hasn't been cut since its inception. In fact, it has been raised several times since its launch in 2005. BlackRock will eventually raise BMEZ's as well if the strength can continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, BME, BST, BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on August 2nd, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.