Funny thing is, despite the company's obvious shortcomings, I'd rather own its stock than Disney's.

That said, if AT&T can't figure out how to better synergize and drive growth with broadband, fiber, wireless, and premium content, I would be stunned.

In fact, it's fair to label the lack of synergy between AT&T and WarnerMedia and the latter's paltry content strategy abject failures.

As Disney and Apple make formidable challenges to Netflix, you can't deny AT&T has work to do.

I read an article from one of my favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, The Entertainment Oracle, that inspired this article.

In Why Disney And Apple Are Poised To Separate From Crowded Streaming Field, Oracle makes the case for Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) to emerge as streaming leaders alongside Netflix (NFLX). His conclusion nails it:

Subscribers are beginning to realize exactly what it is they have to have versus what they would just like to have. With the economy as unstable as it is, you will see them making choices and picking sides, but the companies that offer more than "one" thing are the ones that will have an easier time keeping customers' business on a monthly basis. What exactly those "offerings" are, and their true value, is all in the eye of the subscriber, but for now, Disney and Apple are shining fairly brightly - though there's still a lot further to run. (bold emphasis added)

I have to agree. However, you can't leave AT&T (T) out of this equation.

It's as much of a content powerhouse as Disney (especially when you consider that ESPN isn't what it once was) and offers far more than Apple. The problem, as evidenced by the HBO Max debacle, is how it packages and delivers (or fails to deliver) that content.

Disney+ pulled off one of the best roll outs in streaming history.

And Apple finally appears to have its stuff together with Apple TV Plus and the reportedly forthcoming Apple One. Without a word from Apple, I already have a good sense of what Apple One will be - a one-stop shop for all of the company's content offerings and platforms, possibly presented in a series of bundles like Apple TV Plus. It's simple. It's straightforward. It's easy to get your head around. Consumers will adopt it as seamlessly as Disney+.

AT&T needs to figure this out. Fast. Apple has just as many moving parts as AT&T, yet it manages to present them to consumers clearly and efficiently.

AT&T owns or has access to amazing content (just like Apple), but it's horribly marketed and packaged. It's flung across a disparate WarnerMedia. I can't even find a neat graphic from AT&T's website to present detailing all of the content under the WarnerMedia umbrella.

TNT. TBS. CNN. HBO. HBO Now. HBO Max. Warner Bros. Ask the average person who owns any of these brands and they'll come up with a dozen different (wrong) answers for each.

And these brands provide sound entertainment. Household entities and names, ranging from the NBA and MLB to Game Of Thrones and John Oliver to the forthcoming Tenet. Just to name a few.

Hopefully WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is doing everything in his power to bring all of this content together in one easy-to-understand offering that can go direct-to-consumer as well as Disney+ has and Apple's content and platform products most certainly will.

This will involve WarnerMedia working across AT&T segments. If you're trying to boost broadband and fiber and keep wireless moving forward, Kilar could make an irrefutable case that content needs to be part of that play. Consumers need to be able to understand the connection between their wireless plan, Internet service, and content selections just as we're all familiar with the content under Disney's umbrella and the devices that deliver what Apple sells.

AT&T TV and HBO Max have been such marketing disasters it would make sense to admit failure, scrap them both, and start over.

For a company with so many obvious synergies, it feels like AT&T avoids exploiting them. This isn't 1980. We live in a time where dividing lines between content and the systems that deliver them do not and should not exist.

At times, I think AT&T should suck it up and ask Apple for some sort of partnership, offering it access to its content slate in return for a stronger device partnership to help drive subscriber growth. Back in the day, Netflix wanted HBO content. I wonder what the old Time Warner would do if it could go back and make that decision again.

If nothing else, AT&T needs to associate itself with "cool." The name AT&T certainly isn't cool. Consumers aren't going crazy over "WarnerMedia" or "HBO Max" either.

All of this said, it's not like AT&T operates in dead industries. Consider broadband and wireless (particularly in a 5G world), which the company discussed at length on its most recent earnings conference call.

AT&T CEO John Stankey's effectively commented on the synergy between businesses:

We're already seeing how HBO Max can increase our broadband adds and increase wireless ARPU... AT&T TV gains helped offset premium video losses and at the same time had about a 90% attach rate with our broadband services... Broadband customers continue to look for faster speeds. We added more than 220,000 AT&T Fiber subscribers and the number of customers opting for gigabit speeds increased by more than 750,000 in the quarter. We now have 4.3 million AT&T Fiber customers with nearly 2 million of them on one gigabit speeds. I should point out our total broadband numbers do not include 159,000 subscribers who are counted as disconnects even though they remained active on our network through the Keep America Connected program. We continue to drive ARPU growth in both video and IP broadband. In fact, premium video ARPU was up more than 6% as we continue to focus on long-term value customers. (emphasis added)

So the strategy is clear. Content helps drive broadband and wireless consumers. It's just a matter of better connecting the two. AT&T will never do it the way Apple does. Nobody can. But it has to come as close as possible. Apple owns mindshare, but AT&T owns a considerable portion of the pipes (as well as content). It needs to leverage that in partnerships with Apple and others.

It's also important to note that AT&T is not counting non-paying "Keep America Connected" customers in its subscriber counts. It could have done so to bolster its numbers, but it didn't. I appreciate that transparency.

I also appreciate the transparency and approach to the company's dividend. Because that's what we ultimately came for anyway, isn't it?

If You Need Dividends, None Of This Matters

All of this said, there's a reason why, as a stock, AT&T remains great.

If you're a Disney shareholder, the pandemic not only eroded the value of your investment, it took away your dividend. Of course, the stock is coming back nicely (maybe you even bought more on dips) and the dividend will probably come back too.

If you're an AT&T shareholder, you don't have to worry about any of this. While you might not own the most innovative company in the world, you own one that will most likely figure things out at an adequate or better level. More importantly, you own a company committed to its dividend:

AT&T is confident that it can continue to strengthen its balance sheet while simultaneously investing for targeted growth in areas of market focus-broadband connectivity, both fiber and 5G, and software-based entertainment like HBO Max and AT&T TV. Stephens said that AT&T is committed to supporting the dividend on its common stock, which has increased for 36 straight years. For full-year 2020, the company expects its dividend payout ratio to be in 60s% range and is targeting the low end of that range.

That's AT&T Vice President and CFO John Stephens in an August 12 shareholder update.

While you're waiting for AT&T to join the decade and better execute a synergistic content/content delivery strategy, at least you have that dividend. To some extent, that's all that matters if you're an income-obsessed investor such as me. If you're close to or in retirement, it's even more critical.

If you live off of your dividends and hold a significant amount of DIS, you're in not so great shape. If you're in T, you can pay your bills and sleep at night. If you're in AAPL, you likely have significant capital gains you can access, alongside a growing dividend on its way to dividend aristocrat status.

I hate to look at it this way, but if you're in the lucrative broadband, fiber, wireless, 5G, and premium content businesses and you're as big as AT&T, it's tough to mess up even when you mess up. Sort of like even bad pizza is good pizza.

And you have to think the company will, sooner or later, stumble (knowingly, we can hope) on to the sort of success in messaging and execution we have come to expect from Disney and Apple. I can't wait for the innovation as long as AT&T keeps paying (and growing) the dividend.

And it shows no signs of difficultly meeting the dividend now and into the future at the same time as maintaining capital expenditures. You can't say that about a ton of other companies across spaces, be it oil and gas, retail, real estate, or you name it.

Here's what Stephens said about that on the call:

Cash flow was impressive even during the pandemic. Cash from operations came in at more than $12 billion and free cash flow came in at $7.6 billion. A variety of items supported cash, including solid accounts receivable collections and some benefits from the CARES Act, and we continue to invest in our growth areas. Capex was $4.5 billion with gross capital investment at around $5 billion, a difference primarily attributable to the timing of vendor payments, plus we invested an additional $1 billion in new 5G spectrum in the quarter and we invested nearly $4 million in HBO Max, in line with our full year estimate of $2 billion. We were active in the debt markets during the quarter, managing our towers for financial flexibility and allowing us to take advantage of historically low interest rates... We had a 50% dividend payout ratio this quarter, we're on track for full year--year to date, we're on track already and we usually have a better second half than we do first half, so we feel really good about the commitments and are really targeting the low end of the 60s for the payout ratio, and we're striving to beat that target. Last thing I'll say is that is still with $20 billion of capex investment, and I want to make sure we reiterate that. The cash flows that we're getting are coming from the operations of the business, not from cutting capex. We're staying in line with capex, so... (emphasis added)

Just as you can categorize AT&T as a decent company and great stock, you can label it as not the most innovative, but incredibly well-managed. And that's what really matters to a dividend growth investor. Up the innovation just a little and you might just have a great stock and a great company.

Side note: As I was writing this, word arrived that AT&T has made yet another early payment towards its debt. Remember, we're in the middle of a pandemic. From the company's press release:

These redemptions are consistent with AT&T's plans to continue to improve its credit quality even as it remains committed to supporting the dividend on its common stock and investing in broadband connectivity and software-based entertainment. (emphasis added)

Because a company that can competently navigate its balance sheet, even during unprecedented times, is a company you can count on to remain a dividend aristocrat. I walk away from the conference call and the company's recent comments 100% confident in not only a stable dividend, but a growing dividend.

As such, I am not paying attention to the stock price. It's almost irrelevant to my strategy with T and other income stalwarts. I'm making incremental monthly buys with new cash and reinvesting dividends into AT&T with as much certainty as I did pre-pandemic. If anything, I have more certainty now given AT&T's ability to manage the situation as well as it is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T.