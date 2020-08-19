However, the shares have had a good run already, and now is a good time to take profits in advance of a wider market fallback. Sell.

Cranswick (OTC:CRWCY, OTCPK:CRWKF) is a U.K.-focused, U.K.-listed meat producer with a strong history of growth. This looks set to continue, although I think it is factored into the current share price, so see the shares as a sell for now.

Cranswick: Strong Player in the Meat Food Chain

Cranswick is a U.K.-based, vertically integrated food group which, in recent years, has become more strategically focused on its pork business. It operates from sixteen different sites in the U.K. and employs over 11,000 staff. As well as its own farms, it buys in meat from external farms, processes it, and sells it on. It’s a basic meat supply operation which the company has shown it is able to conduct at scale with considerable financial success.

Although the sector may seem a bit unexciting, Cranswick is and is set to continue being a growth story. The company is in markets which are likely to show growth. A third of its business is fresh pork. In the U.K., demand for pork is static or falling. However, that is compensated for by increased demand for pork exports. Convenience as a sector will continue to grow in the long term in my view, while gourmet demand also continues to grow with the increase in premiumised meat products, although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily disrupted some of these trends. The company does have some non-meat products in its portfolio, such as pastries, but the bulk of the portfolio is meat.

Source: company factsheet

The main end market is retail in the U.K., with food service just a small part of the business. Interestingly, exports are growing, and this is a trend I expect to see continue. For example, swine flu outbreaks in China drive demand for imported pork on a huge scale relative to U.K. demand.

Source: company factsheet

The company has been on a tear in recent years, increasing revenues, earnings, and dividends by double digits.

Source: company factsheet

Earnings per share have broadly continued to increase in recent years.

Source: company website

COVID-19 has not slowed the company. In its Q1 trading update, it announced that revenue increased 24.8% versus prior year, with a 19.2% increase on a like for like basis excluding acquisitions. It did caution that, as consumers start eating out again more, retail volumes are expected to start to normalize.

I see the company as a strategic acquisition for an acquirer which wants a ready-made pork supply chain, for example. But, without any such bid, the company still has a strong proposition and investor case: a self-sufficient, geographically focused, large-scale supply chain, deep customer relationships and expertise in its target markets.

The Company Has an Excellent Dividend Growth Record

The company has a strong record of dividend growth, with thirty consecutive years of dividend growth behind it at this point.

Source: company 2019 annual report

These dividends are well underpinned financially, with a minimum earnings cover of 2.5x in the past five years. The free cash flow picture looks even stronger, with strong growth in free cash flow, which comfortably covers the dividend year after year even with the growth in dividend per share.

Table calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Based on this, I expect the company to continue paying dividends uninterrupted and increasing them.

The company has some debt, but the net asset position was £614.5 million in the most recent annual report, to 28 March 2020.

Cranswick: A Strong Company, But Not Cheap

With the strong investment case it has, it may come as little surprise to know that the Cranswick share price is already richly valued. At the current price of around 4,000p, the p/e ratio is 25x. The price is up around 60% since this time last year, which, although the company has fared well in COVID-19, still seems like a rise out of step with the company fundamentals.

On the other hand, if the company continues to grow earnings and dividends at double digits, 25x might not seem so high a multiple. If earnings continue to grow apace, the multiple will fall using the current price, and the price could seem fair. The shares have run up over many years, albeit with more dips over the past several years. That reflects the strong performance and dividend growth of the company, and as they are set to continue, so too may the share price rise.

Source: Google Finance

That said, I do feel for now that the shares are fully valued and may pull back somewhat in the coming year when market sentiment overall turns down.

Conclusion

In the short term, I expect there may be some pullback in price. Longer term, the Cranswick growth story looks set to continue. At the current price, I see the best strategy as taking profits and rate the shares a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.