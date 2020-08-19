If Phase 1a/1b EPI-7386 clinical studies go well, including combination studies, ESSA could be a takeover target in 2022.

On July 31st, ESSA closed a public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of US$48,990,000 with Pfizer as Lead Investor with right of first access to certain clinical data.

EPI-7386 is far more potent than 1st generation EPI-506 with significantly improved potency, stability and much longer 24-hr predicted half-life. Pre-clinical anti-tumor effect impressive, especially in combo with ENZ.

ESSA's EPI-7386 novel approach to treat prostate cancer by targeting the N-terminal domain androgen receptor inhibitor is now in Phase 1 trials. The first patient was dosed on July 15.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) [TSX-V: EPI] is a Canadian/U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which recently began Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead drug EPI-7386, a novel treatment for men with castration-resistant prostate cancer ("CRPC") where the cancer is progressing despite the men having been treated with current standard of care therapies.

As described in more detail below, EPI-7386 prevents androgen receptor (“AR”) activation by selectively binding to the N-terminal domain ("NTD") of the AR which results in the disruption of the primary pathway that drives prostate cancer growth.

According to ESSA's recent webcast and presentation at Jefferies on June 4, 2020,

ESSA’s proprietary “aniten” compounds bind to the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor (“AR”), inhibiting AR driven transcription and the AR signaling pathway in a unique manner which bypasses the drug resistance mechanisms associated with current anti-androgens...."

Since publishing my initial article on October 10, 2019, Essa Pharma: Promising Novel Therapy For Treatment of Prostate Cancer, Essa's share price has increased by about 110%. This article provides an update.

Data by YCharts

Pre-clinical data for ESSA's EPI-7386, recently presented in a poster presentation at the June 22-24, 2020 virtual meeting of the American Association for Clinical Research ("AACR"), suggests that EPI-7386, a next-generation Aniten, is 20 times more potent, more targeted, longer-lasting with a greater than 24 hour 1/2 life, is easier to manufacture and is a more stable version than ESSA's first-generation Aniten EPI-506 which ESSA had already demonstrated proof of concept efficacy in its Phase 1 clinical trials. For that reason, EPI-7386 may be considered a more de-risked drug candidate. In addition, there appear to be minimal drug-drug interactions.

* The slide below is a comparison of Next Generation EPI-7386 compared to First Generation EPI-506, taken from ESSA's June 4 2020 corporate presentation at Jefferies.

On July 15th, ESSA announced the dosing of its first patient in its EPI-7386 Phase 1 clinical trial.

The Phase 1 trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of EPI-7386 in metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer ("mCRPC") in patients who have failed standard of care treatments.

*A summary of the Phase 1 trial design is set out below in ESSA's slide taken from its June 4, 2020 corporate presentation.

As a result of favorable pre-clinical toxicity studies, ESSA was able to begin testing patients with a higher 200 mg dose of EPI-7386.

* The slide below is taken from the June 4, 2020 corporate presentation at Jefferies.

After initiating Phase 1 EPI-7386 trials in monotherapy last month, the company plans to begin Phase 1 combination trials with anti-androgens therapies in early 2021.

In its August 6th, 2020 press release, the company announced that it plans to "enroll 18 patients in a standard 3+3 trial Phase 1 design with approximately 10 additional patients enrolled in the dose-expansion cohort."

According to the company's filing updated on July 29, 2020 on clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT04421222), this open-label Phase 1 trial will enroll 40 patients at five sites, four in the United States and one in Canada. There will be 5 patient cohorts. Each cohort will test escalating oral doses of EPI-7386, beginning with the lowest dose of 200 mg of EPI-7386 administered in the form of a single capsule per day. Each subsequent cohort will increase EPI-7386 daily dose testing to 400 mg, 600 mg, 800 mg, and finally 1,000 mg/day of EPI-7386 capsules. According to clinicaltrials.gov website (identifier: NCT04421222), "the primary safety variable for Part 1a of the study is the incidence of protocol-defined dose-limiting toxicities ("DLT") during the first 28 days of dosing. The primary efficacy variable for Part 1b of the study is the proportion of patients with a decline from baseline in PSA blood concentrations of ≥50% at any time point during daily dosing with EPI-738."

The Company's August 6, 2020, MD&A regulatory filing on www.sedar.com indicates that depending on the number of cohorts enrolled, the Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to take nine to twelve months.

Patients will be selected clinically, on the basis of having progressive metastatic CRPC as exemplified by rising PSA values despite the latest generation anti-androgen treatment. However, all patients will be also be characterized biologically for underlying tumor genomic characteristics, for evidence of AR pathway activation and during the conduct of the trial, for dose-related biological, pharmacological and pharmacodynamic effects. "

Once the Phase 1 clinical trial is complete, the company will determine the design of any subsequent trials, including combination trials in earlier line prostate cancer patients.

Company's Stated Strategy

While the company’s initial goal is to develop EPI-7386 as a safe and effective drug therapy for later stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients, ESSA believes NTD inhibition is a way to increase anti-tumor activity when combined with other anti-androgens for earlier stages of prostate cancer patients.

ESSA is now conducting additional preclinical combination studies (including gene expression studies) to study potential anti-tumor effects of EPI-7386 in combination with a number of other anti-antigen agents. This may ultimately lead to ESSA conducting additional Phase 1/2 combination trials in 2021 testing various additional combinations of EPI-7386 with other anti-androgens apart from enzalutamide (Xtandi).

In addition, the company intends to further explore potential applications of its next-generation Anitens to treat other targets including breast cancer and other associated cancers.

Recent $46,000,000 Financing - Pfizer participates as Lead Investor granted the right of first access to certain clinical data

On July 31, 2020, ESSA announced the closing of a public financing generating gross proceeds of $48,990,000 (generating net proceeds of approximately $46,000,000 after fees and expenses).

Pfizer - Lead Investor: According to ESSA's prospectus filed on www.sedar.com on July 28, 2020 (the "Prospectus"), Pfizer was anticipated to be the lead investor with a minimum $10,000,000 investment, and would also be granted "a right of first access to certain clinical data generated as part of the Company's EPI-7386 development program." As part of this deal, Pfizer and its affiliate have agreed not to acquire ESSA for a period of 1 year after the "first access" clinical data is provided (at least not without ESSA's board approval). More particularly,

The Lead Investor has indicated an interest in participating in the Offering. Subject to the Lead Investor purchasing at least $10,000,000 in common shares in the Offering, the Company has agreed to grant the Lead Investor a right of first access to certain clinical data generated as part of the Company’s EPI-7386 development program (the “Data”) prior to providing the Data to other third parties engaged in the operation of a pharmaceutical business. In addition, the Lead Investor and its affiliates have agreed, for a period of one year from the date the Data is provided, not to, without approval of the Company’s board of directors, among other things, acquire the Company or, otherwise act, alone or in concert, to seek control of management and the board of directors of the Company, subject to certain exceptions. However, because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, the Underwriters could determine to sell more, fewer or no shares of common stock to such Lead Investor, and such Lead Investor could determine to purchase more, fewer or no shares of common stock in this offering. The Underwriters will receive the same underwriting discount and commissions on these shares of common stock as they will on any other shares of common stock sold to the public in this offering.

Interestingly, I had written in my October 10, 2019 article that Pfizer (and Astellas (ALPMF)) were parties that might be interested in acquiring ESSA or ESSA's EPI-7386 if EPI-7386 demonstrates safety and efficacy in the clinic especially in combination with Pfizer/Astellas' drug Xtandi (enzalutamide), sometimes also referred to below as "ENZ." According to its recent security filings, on July 31, 2020 Pfizer acquired 1,675,000 shares at a cost of $6.00 per share in ESSA.

Other new investors who participated in the recent ESSA financing included Avidity Partners, CAM Capital, Point72, Ridgeback Capital, Sphera Healthcare, and Vivo Capital.

ESSA believes it now has sufficient cash to finance its operations through to 2023 including multiple combination studies with existing anti-androgen drugs (which I now believe will likely include Xtandi).

Corporate Summary (All dollar figures are in $US unless otherwise stated)

Symbol: (NASDAQ: EPIX); [TSXV: EPI-V $Cdn]

Outstanding shares: Approximately 29 million common shares issued and outstanding.

Outstanding Warrants: As set out in ESSA's August 6 press release, there are 12,331,127 warrants and broker warrants, including 11,919,404 pre-funded warrants at an exercise price of $0.0001 that were issued in lieu of common shares in the August 2019 financing. In addition, there are 411,723 other warrants at a weighted average exercise price of $38.93.

Outstanding stock options: 5,309,584 stock options at a weighted-average exercise price of $3.42 per common share.

Share price: EPIX: $6.59 close on August 17, 2020

Market Cap: $276 million. Note: I am taking into account the 29 million issued common shares but also treating the 11,919,404 pre-funded warrants at an exercise price of $0.0001 as "outstanding shares" for a total of 42 million effective "outstanding shares" @ $6.59 per share - totaling $276 million. The market cap is closer to $191 million if I exclude the pre-funded warrants in my calculation.

Cash: Approximately $80 million ($36.5 million as of June 30, 2020 in addition to net proceeds raised under the recent financing of $46 million which closed on July 31, 2020)

Debt: n/a

Cash sufficient until 2023 (according to ESSA)

Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus: Filed on August 13, 2020 on www.sedar.com for US $150,000,000. The "Shelf" Prospectus relates to the right for ESSA to sell up to $150,000,000 in securities during the next 25 months (from August 12, 2020). There is no obligation for ESSA to issue any shares under this Shelf Prospectus.

Head office in Vancouver, British Columbia with additional offices in Houston, Texas and South San Francisco, California.

Institutional and Significant Shareholders include Pfizer, Soleus Capital, Biotechnology Value Fund, RA Capital, Blackstone Group, Omega Fund, Eventide Asset Management, Orbimed, Avidity Partners, CAM Capital, Point72, Ridgeback Capital, Sphera Healthcare, Vivo Capital, and others.

Current Anti-Androgen Therapies

The two most common anti-androgen therapies on the market today are:

(1) Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), which inhibits androgen synthesis, owned by Janssen Biotech (in turn owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); and

(2) Xtandi (enzalutamide), which blocks androgen binding, owned by Pfizer (PFE) and Astellas.

Two newer anti-androgens include Erleada (apalutamide) from Johnson & Johnson, and Nubeq (darolutamide) from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF).

Together, the current market leaders Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Xtandi (enzalutamide) generated over $6 billion in annual sales in 2018, with Xtandi generating $3 billion in annual sales alone.

In January 2018, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated Janssen's Zytiga's 2027 patent after an inter partes review ("IPR") challenge from Argentum Pharmaceuticals. Janssen's appeal was dismissed for reasons set out in the May 14, 2019, decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Johnson & Johnson is hoping that its next-generation Erleada will help replace Zytiga's sales now that patent protection has been lost and a generic version has now entered the market.

EPI-7386: ESSA's Novel First-in-Class Approach - Aniten Series

As set out in ESSA's June 4, 2020 webcast presentation (with accompanying slide deck), the company believes that EPI-7386 has a "novel transcription inhibition mechanism with also has the potential ability to by-pass the known mechanisms of resistance to the anti-androgen drug therapies which are currently the standard of care used in the treatment of CRPC."

In its June 4, 2020 Jefferies corporate presentation, ESSA provides a slide (shown below) which shows the C-Terminal on the right-hand side of the Androgen Receptor Ligand-bind domain which is the area that current anti-androgen therapies target.

According to ESSA (and as set out in the slide #6 below), "All known anti-androgen resistance mechanisms develop at the ligand-binding domain," whereas in a novel approach ESSA's EPI-7386 targets the N-terminal domain located on the other end of the Androgen Receptor referred to as the N-terminal domain (seen on the left-hand side of the above cartoon diagram below).

See slide #6 below from ESSA's June 2020 corporate presentation given at Jefferies (available on ESSA's website).

In pre-clinical gene expression studies, the combination of EPI-7386 with Pfizer/Astellas' Enzalutamide (Xtandi) produced a "deeper and broader suppression of AR-driven response" (source: slide 14 of the June 2020 Jefferies presentation) and has shown impressive pre-clinical anti-tumor response both in monotherapy or in combination with Enzalutamide even where the pre-clinical studies compared EPI-7386 with Enzalutamide dosed at levels twice as high as normally given to humans and comparing dosing of EPI-7386 at 1/2 of the exposure of Enzalutamide.

There were some very encouraging pre-clinical data when EPI-7386 was used in an even longer time frame of 52 days in dosing mice. When Enzalutamide began quickly losing its effectiveness, EPI-7386 maintained its anti-tumor effect. Even more interesting was the impressive anti-tumor data which came from combining both EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide. (Source: Slide 13, ESSA's June 2020 Jefferies presentation shown below).

* Slides below taken from ESSA's June 2020 corporate presentation.

ESSA summarizes its rationale in the slide below.

Intellectual Property/Patent Life Expiration

License Agreement: According to its most recent MD&A regulatory filing on August 6, 2020 found on www.sedar.com, the company is a party to a license agreement with the British Columbia Cancer Agency and the University of British Columbia dated December 22, 2010 (the “License Agreement”).

The details of the financial obligations under the License Agreement are summarized by ESSA on page 6 and on page 19 of the MD&A. In consideration of being provided with exclusive worldwide rights to the issued patents and patent applications related to the EPI-002 compound, ESSA is required to pay "an annual royalty payment on future net sales, a percentage of any annual sublicensing revenue earned with respect to the NTD Technology." The agreement "stipulates an annual minimum advance royalty payments of C$85,000. In addition there are certain milestone payments including C$50,000 to be paid at the start of Phase 2 clinical trial, C$900,000 to be paid at the start of a Phase 3 clinical trial, C$1,450,000 at application for marketing approval, and further milestone payments on the second and additional compounds."

Patents: According to the Company's MD&A filed on August 6, 2020, the company's 16 pending and maintained patent families, as well as pending patent applications in the U.S. and other countries, have expiry dates, if the patents are formally granted, ranging from 2036 to 2040.

EPI-7386's potential patent life expiration into 2040 may be of particular importance to Pfizer/Astellas' Xtandi given that their patents expire in 2027. The potential combination of EPI-7386 with either Zytiga (an androgen synthesis inhibitor), or Xtandi or other similar anti-androgen drugs may itself be patentable such that it could potentially extend the effective patent life of one or more these anti-androgen drugs; that would make EPI-7386, if eventually clinically validated, a very valuable potential asset.

Initial Market Opportunity for EPI-7386

The company believes that the total market size in the U.S. and Europe for prostate cancer patients with mCRPC progressing on second-generation anti-androgens (such as Xtandi or Zytiga) is about $3.3 billion, while the market opportunity for EPI-7386 in combination with second-generation anti-androgens in earlier CRPC or hormone-sensitive prostate cancer is several-fold larger than this initial mCRPC market.

According to ESSA's July 29, 2020 Prospectus:

Initial Monotherapy Market Opportunity for EPI-7386 The combined population of mCRPC patients in the US, Canada, and the European Union eligible (based on the yearly mortality incidence from the American Cancer Society Cancer Statistics 2019; Ferlay, J. et al. Cancer Statistics, European Journal of Cancer, 2018) is conservatively estimated at greater than 110,000. At an assumed monthly price of $7,800 (Evaluate Pharma, 2018) and an assumed six-month course of treatment (estimate from Medivation Q1 Quarterly Conference Call, 2016) this translates to a total market opportunity of $3.3 billion annually for EPI-7386. We estimate that the market opportunity for EPI-7386 in combination with second generation anti-androgens in earlier CRPC or HSPC patients is several-fold larger than this initial mCRPC market. Furthermore, the Company believes that a successful Phase 1 clinical trial will facilitate the early study of the combination of EPI7386 with second-generation anti-androgens. The Company and its collaborators have developed preclinical in vitro and in vivo evidence supporting further evaluation of the combination of NTD inhibitors together with the LBD inhibiting anti-androgens. The Company believes that the application of two independent, complementary mechanisms of AR transcription inhibition may result in greater suppression of androgen activity and the delay or prevention of drug resistance. Recent progress in the clinical treatment of prostate cancer has resulted from the earlier utilization of anti-androgens in combination with classic ADT, consistent with the premise that more effective androgen suppression may yield clinical benefit. The Company believes that the introduction of NTD inhibitors has potential to improve androgen suppression and delay the emergence of resistance. ..."

If EPI-7386 is approved in monotherapy and gains even a 25% market share, ESSA believes that would represent $800 million in annual peak sales. If EPI-7386 is ultimately approved in combination with other anti-androgens for treatment in earlier CRPC or HSPC patients, the peak annual sales potential, even at a 25% market share could be $1.5 to $2 billion or higher.

* Slide below taken from the company's June 4, 2020 corporate presentation at Jefferies.

Competitor News: Arvinas

On May 29, 2020 Arvinas’ (NASDAQ:ARVN) released underwhelming updated data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARV-110 in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). ARV-110 is an androgen receptor degrader. While ARV-110 demonstrated some evidence of activity at doses and in AR mutational backgrounds in which responses would be expected based on preclinical data, it also showed potential drug-drug interaction between ARV-110 and rosuvastatin. Arvinas has lost nearly 50% of its market cap since May.

Data by YCharts

Arvinas' clinical results released in late May suggest that ARV-110 will have a more limited therapeutic value in the treatment of mCRPC. Arvinas plans to provide updated information on the ARV-110 Phase 1/2 study by the end of 2020.

Why ESSA Could be a Takeover Target in 2022?

Given the potential therapeutic fit combining EPI-7386 with Xtandi or Zytiga (if pre-clinical data plays out in clinical trials), the potential for Janssen or Pfizer and Astellas to extend their patent protection for Zytiga or Xtandi by combining EPI-7386 (with its patents expiring in 2038 or later) with their own drug, and given the enormous market potential of EPI-7386 in monotherapy or combination with Xtandi or Zytiga, EPI-7386 (or ESSA as a whole) has the potential to become a takeover target. The foregoing assumes that EPI-7386 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial results, including combination trials, are successful.

Potential interested parties for EPI-7386 include Pfizer/Astellas, Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer.

Pfizer's recent acquisition of 1,675,000 shares in ESSA underscores its interest in ESSA's EPI-7386 and suggests that it could be one of ESSA's potential buyers once proof of concept (including combination trials with Enzalutamide) is determined.

At a minimum, any potential buyer of ESSA (or EPI-7386) would likely first want to see the outcome of the Phase 1a/1b clinical trials including the results of EPI-7386 combination studies with an anti-antigen.

Based upon my estimates set out in ESSA Upcoming Milestones below, the results of the Phase 1a/1b trial (including combination studies) should be known by mid-2022 although we should learn of some trial data updates before that time. Accordingly, I don't expect a buy-out of ESSA or a major licensing deal for EPI-7386 until 2022.

My assumption that any material transaction involving EPI-7386 or material transaction with ESSA in 2022, or at any time, is speculation on my part.

ESSA Upcoming Milestones

Presentation of top-line results from Phase 1a dose-escalation study and establishment of Phase 2 dose - (H1 2021 -my estimate based upon Company's statement in its MD&A that it expects the Phase 1 trial to take 9 to 12 months).

Commencement of dosing in Phase 1b combination study with anti-androgens first-line mCRPC (early 2021 according to ESSA).

Presentation of Phase 1a EPI-7386 dose-escalation monotherapy results - H1 2021 (my estimate).

Commencement of Phase 2 EPI-7386 monotherapy trial - H2 2021 (my estimate).

Presentation of ongoing Phase 1b combination trial results - Late 2021/Early 2022 (my estimate).

Presentation of results of Phase 1b combination therapy trial results - mid-2022 (my estimate)

Commencement of Phase 2 combination trial (my estimate) - H1 2022.

Assuming promising Phase 1a/1b trial and/or early Phase 2 combination trial data, a possible buy-out of ESSA or acquisition of EPI-7386 by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer or others - 2022 (speculation on my part).

Investment Risks

An investment in ESSA has numerous risks. It is an early-stage biotech company with its most advanced drug candidate in early Phase 1 clinical trials. The company is without any current or predictable revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures, competition, inability to obtain certain patents, IP infringements and challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, and general market risks.

Developing new treatments for prostate cancer is a very competitive area. Research and development are being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent regulatory filings including the Prospectus filed on July 29, 2020, the MD&A filed on August 6, 2020, and the Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus on August 13, 2020, on SEDAR and EDGAR.

ESSA should be considered a high-risk investment in which an investor could lose all or part of his or her investment. Before making an investment in ESSA, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

