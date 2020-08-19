When we last covered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) we had a less than optimistic message for its shareholders. While the shares once had great potential and value, the destruction post COVID-19 and the oil price war had left us less sanguine on its prospects. We recommended that investors should look up the capital structure if they wanted solid returns.

The preferred dividends look solid here from a longer-term perspective. CorEnergy has one series of preferred shares, 7.375% Dep Shares Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CORR.PA). The preferreds yield 13% and have a distribution that has a worst case coverage of 3X. That represents a very good risk-reward proposition. We would caution though that there's a very small chance of a short-term deferral if cash flow from these two entities completely stops. Considering CORR's liquidity (over $250 million available), we think this is a less than 5% chance of the preferred dividends being deferred, but investors should be prepared. Longer-term deferrals would not happen as we expect some rents to be paid and as CORR is a REIT, the tax man will insist on paying some distributions at least. We think this will exceed the preferred level distributions.

Source: A Nickel Ain't Worth A Dime Any More

A lot has happened since then and CorEnergy provided a business update in June and then released their financial results. We go over what has happened, where we stand and what we are doing with our investments here. We also go over the recommendation provided internally and update our outlook there as well.

Pinedale

In a rather shocking move on June 23, CorEnergy announced that it had sold its Pinedale assets and eliminated its secured debt facility alongside the sale. It was quite shocking to see how low the sale price was. CorEnergy just received $18 million from the sale but essentially got to eliminate $32 million of secured debt tied to that facility. So in essence they get $32 million for it.

"The outcome of the Ultra Petroleum ('UPL') bankruptcy differed from their prior bankruptcy due to the meaningfully lower reserves and business enterprise value accepted by the UPL lenders in the Plan of Reorganization. No value recovery would exceed the second lien position, including the value of our claim for indemnification for UPL's actions," Schulte continued. "After failing to achieve a reasonable revised lease proposal from UPL, we believe the sale was in the best interest of our lenders and shareholders. The proceeds from the sale of $18 million plus any cash remaining at Pinedale CORRidor, LP ('Pinedale LP') will be used to fully discharge the associated subsidiary secured debt of approximately $32 million, a resolution we negotiated and expect to sign with our lender."

Source: CorEnergy Press release

How bad is $32 million? Pretty darn bad. The property was producing $1.85 million in revenues a month, so CorEnergy sold it for about 1.5X annual revenues. Obviously those numbers are prior to Ultra Petroleum's bankruptcy, but even then, the hit is rather huge. Was this a bad business decision? Perhaps. CorEnergy could have done better had they conceded ground sooner rather than go to court.

CorEnergy instead went to and hoped for the same outcome they got in 2016. UPL proposed to use their own pipeline called (SWEPI) to avoid paying rent to CORR. That pipeline would need work but the court allowed UPL to null the contract as it felt those contracts were onerous under the current conditions, conditions which looked at UPL's massive debt load and poor cash flows. From a business standpoint, an earlier negotiation might have worked, had CorEnergy conceded substantial rent. CorEnergy could do it in a way that if prices recovered substantially, they would get some of the lost rent back. But their decision to bet it on the court did not work out. The price received was rather de minimis but keep in mind that the banks providing the secured debt facility were ready to extinguish $32 million of debt in this transaction for $18 million. When the bankers are ready to take that big a loss, that was possibly the best outcome for CorEnergy (once they went to court).

Grand Isle

CorEnergy also had issues with its other big tenant, Cox Oil (Energy XXI GIGS Services LLC. below).

Source: CORR 10-K

CorEnergy is trying to get financial statements for Cox Oil to assess what exactly is their situation. They have won the appeal but have not got access yet. Cox had stopped production at Grand Isle and also stopped paying rent since April. The good news was that they recently restarted production, but the bad news was that they still have not paid any rent.

Where things stand

Pinedale is gone with minimal compensation. If Grand Isle pays nothing, then CorEnergy's cash flow drops to almost zero. Yes, it does have tertiary sources of revenues with MoGas and Omega. But those are barely enough to keep the lights on. On the flip side, CorEnergy now has no net debt, as their cash balances exceed their outstanding convertible debt. In essence the preferred shares (CORR.PA) are now the senior security. CorEnergy could pay preferred distributions even if Cox Oil paid just 25% of its annual rent. Of course, that would leave the common shares severely impaired as both of CorEnergy's major assets would be compromised. If Cox Oil pays the full rent, the preferred share distributions would be covered at least by 3X. But it looks increasingly likely that there will be a rent cut.

Recommendation on June 23 (Subscribers Only)

When we heard the news of the Pinedale sale we made the following recommendation internally.

At the current level, we would give investors holding CORR.PA two choices. 1) Short the common shares as a hedge and hold the preferred shares. We don't expect the common to pay any meaningful dividends for now so this is a low cost hedge. Also, it is impossible for the preferreds to take permanent damage until the common equity is wiped out. 2) Just hold the preferred shares and ride it out with the understanding there may be an interim dividend cut.

Our rationale back then was that there was enough juice in the asset base to support the preferred shares but the common shares had lost all possible upside.

Since then this has transpired.

At this point, CORR.PA shares are fully valued. While we no longer see the value that we saw in late June they can continue to provide steady income.

The Biggest Risk

At this point CorEnergy common shares have very little upside if COX Oil gets any kind of a rent cut. To get some upside back, management is likely to spend the large amount of cash they have. They even alluded to this in their conference call.

Our balance sheet is strong with more than $110 million in cash at quarter-end. We're mindful of our bondholders and preferred stockholders' priorities and will be prudent in our use of this resource for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. With this cash and our bank lines of more than $55 million plus potential asset level financing, we believe CORR can execute a new acquisition in excess of $200 million, just with our resources on hand, enough to make significant headway in rebuilding our dividend paying capabilities for our common stockholders, and we believe their support for even larger transactions, should we find the right opportunity.

Source: CorEnergy Transcript

This creates a very different dynamic for CorEnergy common shares versus CORR.PA. CorEnergy common shares get all the potential upside and downside with this new deal. But should this deal use up all the cash, it would compromise CORR.PA's position. The company moves from a position of no debt to $130 million of debt which would be ahead of the CORR.PA and it would no longer be the senior security. As long as CorEnergy has no net debt CORR.PA was calling the shots. At this point, CorEnergy could leverage the structure back up and put all its eggs in one different basket. Investors should be cognizant of that risk and not put all their eggs in the basket called CORR.PA. This is not the same as saying, one should avoid this. It only means that the risk warrants keeping positions small.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with 4,400 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: HDO holds long positions in CORR.PA. HDO subscribers may hold short positions in CORR common shares.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.