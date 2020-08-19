In view of expectations for a dramatic comeback in Q3 and Q4, EOG is undervalued and could easily rise to $60/share for a 30% return.

Like virtually every O&G producer, EOG Resources had a tough Q2 and for the first time I can remember posted a big negative EPS number.

EOG Resources (EOG) announced a net loss of $1.57/share in the second quarter - the first negative print I can remember - as Covid-19-driven oil demand destruction hit even the best of the shale oil producers.

Due to the combination of shut-in production (~75,000 boe/d) and a low realized oil price (~$20/bbl), revenue fell off a cliff and was less than 25% of the prior year quarter:

However, underneath that headline print was strong operational and financial performance. Due to the company's short-cycle shale wells, it was able to rapidly reduce activity and cut operating costs across all of its operating areas in response to historically low oil prices. As a result, there was some good news in the quarter:

Generated $194 million in free cash flow.

Became more efficient by producing 7% more crude oil than expected for 26% less cap-ex than forecast.

Cash operating costs per boe came in ~10% lower than expected.

Discovered a potential 500 Bcf net natural gas resource in Trinidad.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

Despite the one-two punch of significantly lower production and realized pricing, EOG's balance sheet remains strong. The company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion of cash and total debt of $5.7 billion. The net debt was $3.3 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of only 14% and debt-to-total capitalization ratio was only 22%.

Going Forward

As shut-in production has come back online, and the price of WTI has recovered to over $40/bbl, investors can expect Q3 results to be substantially improved:

As can be seen in the graphic above, oil production is expected to increase from 331,000 bpd to an estimated 368,000 bpd at the midpoint of guidance (up 11%) while realized pricing for WTI has doubled (more than doubled at today's $42.48/bbl price).

All shut-in production is expected to be back online by Q4, although year-over-year production will still be lower due to restrained capital expenditures in light of the current environment.

Risks

Barron's recently downgraded EOG from Overweight to Neutral on a potential Biden presidency due to the potential for a ban on new drilling on Federal land. While 75% of EOG's 4.3 million acre leasehold is state or private land, roughly half of its premium well locations are on Federal land. As a result, the stock would no-doubt take on a lower valuation level going forward if a Federal ban on new drilling is enacted because lower-quality wells would affect EOG's overall productivity and capital efficiency.

Summary and Conclusion

EOG's Q2 results demonstrated the company's resiliency even in the face of unprecedented demand destruction and the resulting low prices. But that hasn't helped the stock much because investors have clearly put the energy sector in the doghouse and EOG is guilty by association. The stock is now trading ~$30/share below where it was 5 years go, showing that energy companies continue to scorch ordinary investors (note the stock was weak throughout 2019, well before Covid-19 and during $50+/bbl WTI).

One thing companies like EOG and ConocoPhillips (COP) should do is implement a variable dividend policy like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) just announced (see Pioneer's Variable Dividend Plan Might Attract Investors Back To The Energy Patch). Considering PXD said it would take over a year to come up with a plan, EOG could get the jump on the company and implement something much sooner.

Considering the FCF generation potential of EOG, the stock would likely see an immediate reaction to the upside if investors actually thought they would benefit with cash-in-their-pockets during good times - something the energy patch hasn't delivered for many years now, and part of the reason they remain in the doghouse as the worst-performing sector in the entire market over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10-year periods.

All that said, EOG shares appear to be significantly undervalued in view of what should be a quite dramatic bounce-back in Q3 and Q4 and as shut-in production comes back online and the company cuts $3 billion from this year's previous cap-ex budget. In addition, natural gas has had a big rally due to summer air-conditioning demand and should help realized pricing as well. EOG could easily move back to the $60 level - a return of nearly 30%.

