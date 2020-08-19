The Housing Market Is Booming - Good For The Recovery

We also have other economic statistics telling us much the same story.

So, that the new housing market is booming is a good sign for the speed and climb of the recovery out of shutdown.

Investment is investment and into housing it has the same effect as into infrastructure.

A little background

It's commonly said that it's consumer demand that drives the economy - at 70% of the economy this is of course true. But it's not true to then go on and insist only consumer demand matters. Investment also counts as part of GDP and this is true whether it's government investment in infrastructure, business into new production plants, or domestic investment into new housing. All employ people, all call forth the manufacturing of products, all boost demand and thus the economy.

There's also a nice historical story to tell. In my native Britain back in the 1930s the banking system did not fall over - unlike in the US. This allowed what pulled Britain out of the Great Depression, a widespread housebuilding boom backed by residential mortgages. For us the whole thing was over in 18 months - housebuilding really does stimulate the economy.

Of course, it's also possible for this to get out of hand as it did in the US in 2003-05. But then no economic policy is correct for every time and season.

So, the bundle of news we've got about the US housing market is cheering.

New residential

Housing starts are well on their way back to the pre-coronavirus numbers:

Privately-owned housing starts in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,496,000. This is 22.6 percent (±14.7 percent) above the revised June estimate of 1,220,000 and is 23.4 percent (±12.4 percent) above the July 2019 rate of 1,212,000.

Housing starts is the interesting number. Permits doesn't mean building as yet and completions is really about what people decided to do many months back when they started.

(US housing starts from Census Bureau)

This has implications about market confidence of course. People don't start building unless they're really pretty confident they can sell. It also has macroeconomic implications as with that British story. The very building of houses creates that consumer demand for other items thus aids the economy in expanding back to pre-pandemic levels.

As we can see numbers are about back to pre-lockdown levels, they in turn being elevated above the run of numbers from the past few years.

House prices

Of course, new construction is only a small part of the housing market as a whole. There prices are rising nicely - one good reason why starts are increasing:

(NAR house prices from Moody's Analytics)

And:

The national median single-family house price rose 4.2% y/y during the second quarter...

The housing market index

We've also got the housing market index from the NAHB:

In a sign that housing continues to lead the economy forward, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased six points to 78 in August, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. The HMI now stands at its highest reading in the 35-year history of the series, matching the record that was set in December 1998.

Delusion is possible

Now of course it is possible that people are merely deluded when they're confident. That would be true of my own golf game for example. And yet in economies it doesn't quite work like that. If we're all confident and we invest and spend like we're all confident then the future economy will in fact be pretty good. For the same reason that if we're all fearful and uncertain and save not spend then the future of the economy will be pretty gloomy. Simply because it is our own actions, those very ones influenced by confidence and fear, that determine what the future of the economy is going to be.

Sure, this doesn't mean that if housebuilders are confident then glad morning in America again. Housebuilders alone are too small a segment to determine the whole economy on their own. However, it does mean that we're moving that way, that this significant sector of the economy is picking up again and aiding in propelling everything in the right direction.

My view

As everyone is bored of hearing me say by now I expect a reasonably rapid and V shaped recovery from all of this. I keep looking for actual numbers - not thoughts about what might happen, but recorded instances of what is - to contradict this story. And I'm just not seeing them.

Sure, bad things could happen. Demand could run out as expanded unemployment insurance does. Or there could be another lockdown. Or, well, you know, any one of myriad stories. But in terms of what we can actually see happening out there we are on track to that swift recovery.

The investor view

The housing market is important to us in two entirely different ways as investors. Firstly, as the macroeconomic evidence I've used it as above. High confidence in housebuilders, prices rising nicely - but not as in an unsustainable boom - and housing starts recovered pretty much. This is both a vote of confidence by people who have their own money on the line here and also in and of itself a stimulus to the wider economy. Good.

Of course it also gives us a guide as to where we might be putting our money. Residential real estate looks in good shape at present. Thus buying looks a good idea, whether for our own habitation or for rental. Of course, any specific real estate investment depends upon the specifics of that location and so on. But the sector as a whole looks good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.