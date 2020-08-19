Survey Of Operating Costs In Dry Cargo Shipping

In this inaugural survey, I ranked six publicly traded shipping companies based on their 3-year average operating cost.

Dry cargo shipping is a highly fragmented, commodity-type business with little differentiation between ships of similar type, size, or age.

In my inaugural survey of operating costs in the dry cargo shipping industry, I found that Safe Bulkers (SB), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) have consistently achieved lower operating costs than Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), and Diana Shipping (DSX).

The results of the survey are important because dry cargo shipping companies with low cost structures have a tangible advantage over peers with higher cost structures, generating $15m to $30m in annual cost savings.

Dry cargo shipping refers to the transportation of iron ore, coal, grains, and other minor dry commodities using ocean-going dry bulk carriers.

The dry cargo shipping industry is a highly fragmented, commodity-type business, where ships compete in the spot market with little differentiation between vessels of similar type, size, or age.

Thus, shipping companies with low operating costs have a clear, long-term benefit over peers with higher costs.

In the following survey, I ranked six publicly traded shipping companies based on their most recent 3-year average daily operating cost.

Methodology

For the purposes of this survey, I defined operating cost as the sum of vessel operating expenses and general & administrative expenses. If management fees are reported separately, I have included them in G&A expenses.

Vessel operating expenses include crewing, insurance, lubricants, spare parts, provisions, stores, repairs, maintenance, survey costs, tonnage taxes, and other miscellaneous items.

General & administrative expenses (also known as corporate overhead) include management fees, legal costs, audit fees, listing fees, independent directors’ compensation, executive compensation, and stock compensation expense.

Daily operating cost is calculated dividing operating costs by the number of ownership days. Using daily figures allows for a direct comparison between companies of different fleet sizes.

Dry-Docking Costs

There is one key element of operating costs that is not included in this survey: Dry-docking costs. These costs include dry-docking and vessel maintenance costs that are incurred every two and a half years, when a vessel undergoes a special or intermediate class survey.

(A satisfactory survey inspection is the equivalent of clean bill of health. It attests to the vessel’s seaworthiness, a requirement for world-wide trading and insurance purposes. Surveys are conducted by classification societies).

There is no uniform way of accounting for dry-docking costs. Four companies in our survey (DSX, EGLE, GNK, and SALT) capitalize dry-docking costs, and amortize them over two and a half years. The remaining two (SB, SBLK) expense dry-docking costs as they are incurred.

The accounting treatment of dry-docking costs is beyond the scope of this article. I must note, however, that when dry-docking costs are capitalized, they are excluded from the calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Therefore, companies that capitalize dry-docking costs tend to inflate their EBITDA figures, compared to peer companies that expense dry-docking costs.

Results

The survey compared average daily operating costs for the three-year period from 2017 to 2019.

Two companies in the survey had average daily costs between $5,000-$5,500. One had an average daily cost between $5,500 and $6,000. And three companies had average daily costs between $6,500 and $7,000.

The lowest cost providers in the survey were Safe Bulkers at $5,331, Star Bulk Carriers at $5,382 and Genco Shipping & Trading at $5,881.

The highest cost providers in the survey were Scorpio Bulkers at $6,763, Eagle Bulk Shipping at $6,870, and Diana Shipping at $6,975.

Now, let us put these numbers in perspective. The number of vessels owned by the six companies as of June 30, 2020, ranged from 41 to 116. A company with a fleet size of 50 vessels has 18,250 ownership days per year.

A $1,000 cost differential for a 50-vessel company is the equivalent of $18m in annual cost savings. Likewise, a $1,500 cost differential is the equivalent of $27m in annual cost savings.

Being in the low or high cost bracket can translate in cost differentials between $15m and $30m on an annualized basis. These are substantial savings, considering that the market capitalization of these companies currently ranges between $100m and $700m.

Trends Observed During the First Six Months of 2020

It is better to compare operating costs over a 12-month period, because of timing differences. For example, cash bonuses and stock rewards are typically given once every year. Also, purchases of provisions, lubricants or spare parts are usually scheduled during stays at major ports.

With that in mind, the results for the first six months of 2020 affirmed the rankings in the survey. The three lowest cost providers remained the same, but with SBLK overtaking SB as the lowest cost provider at $5,183 per day. SBLK has solidified economies of scale in general & administrative expenses from its recent fleet growth. On the other hand, SB has seen its corporate overhead rising due to the opening of a second headquarters in Cyprus.

The ranking of the three highest cost providers also changed slightly, with EGLE edging over SALT. Both EGLE and SALT have seen operating costs lowered near the $6,500 mark. DSX posted an unusually high average cost of $7,889 per day. A big part of DSX’s cost increase was due to the accelerated vesting of restricted stock awards following the departure of directors, including its former Chief Financial Officer.

