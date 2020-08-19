If the law is passed, management will deem the fine as too big to pay, and this would halt the unification.

However, with the current political climate in the Netherlands, it is possible a move to the United Kingdom is halted by a new dividend tax law in the making.

Introduction

Unilever's (UL) dual structure has been a point of discussion for decades; finally, management is planning to move the entire fiscal company to one country - the United Kingdom. Yet, the Netherlands may have a farewell surprise - a leftist party is proposing a dividend tax charge. Unilever (UN) estimates this fine would be €11.5 billion euros - equivalent to approximately 10% of Unilever's current market cap, or two times its net income after taxes for 2019. If the law is passed Unilever effectively becomes a prisoner in Hotel the Netherlands: 'You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave'.

What is the dual structure?

Before analyzing the consequences of the planned unification, I will explain what the dual structure actually is. Unilever was a company formed by the Dutch Margarine Unie and British soapmaker Lever Brothers. This merger created a complicated fiscal structure that meant the company had both headquarters in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Another consequence was that Unilever had a stock listing on both the Dutch and British stock exchange. Over time this dual structure created more complications than advantages for management and shareholders alike, which is why it is has been proposed multiple times to unify the company under a single entity company. Most recently was in 2018 when it tried to move its entire fiscal entity to the Netherlands, which ultimately failed.

Unilever management has shared its plans to move the entire fiscal company to London:

Unilever today announced plans to unify its Group legal structure under a single parent company, Unilever PLC, creating a simpler company with greater strategic flexibility, that is better positioned for future success. ~Unilever

The benefits

As elaborated in my previous article there are two main reasons why Unilever is planning to unify the company. The reason politicians and media mostly cover are the evaded taxes; moving to the United Kingdom will indeed lower the taxes paid by shareholders significantly - both corporate taxes and dividend taxes. Shareholders of the Dutch NV needs to pay dividend taxes, 15% of the total dividends paid to be exact. According to the Dutch FT Unilever estimates international shareholders pay €200 million in taxes each year. It is hard to quantify exactly how much since Dutch shareholders do not have to pay the dividend taxes, only international stock owners of the Dutch NV need to.

Now I will estimate how much the unification will benefit shareholders in relation to taxes. The effective tax rate of Unilever in 2019 was 24%, consequently, it paid €2.2 billion in income taxes alone. Yet, in the United Kingdom, the effective corporate tax rate is only 18%, showcasing that Unilever is able to lower its effective taxes paid by a whopping 25%; in 2019 this could save the company approximately €500 million in corporate taxes.

Additionally, the proposed unification can save its shareholders 200 million euros in dividend taxes, since simply moving to the United Kingdom means no dividend taxes need to be paid. Consequently, that means Unilever creates €700 million of additional value for its shareholders by doing nothing more than simply changing its financial structure - with an underlying net profit of 6.6 billion euros in 2019, that € 700 million creates significant shareholder value.

The crux

Here is the crux, most people and politicians believe this is the main reason Unilever is leaving the Netherlands - simply to avoid taxes, especially dividend taxes. However, I beg to differ, I believe the number one reason is the simplification of the dual structure. The fast-moving consumer goods market is a fast-moving market, and the dual structure is a bottleneck for management. It cannot do equity-based acquisitions and spin-off underperforming parts easily.

For a more in-depth analysis of why the unification will benefit shareholders, I recommend readers to read my previous article.

Remember this is not the first time Unilever tried to unify the company: when the Dutch government was moving forward with its plans to remove the dividend taxes in 2018; Unilever was actually planning to move the fiscal company to the Netherlands. They were planning to move to a country with a higher corporate tax rate, however, British shareholders blocked this because they were frightened by the dividend taxes. This showcases that Unilever cares about unifying its financial structure, even when it might cost them more money in relation to taxes - since I estimate the move to the Netherlands would have raised the effective tax rate for Unilever.

Hotel California

So how is the Netherlands planning to charge Unilever an estimated 11.5 billion euros for simply changing its financial structure? Well, a leftist political party, by the name of GroenLinks - GreenLeft in English - is working on legislation that will invoke a one-time settlement fee for companies paying dividend taxes leaving the Netherlands. It is quite clear that this planned legislation is mostly intended towards Unilever - and potentially one day Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B):

'Dividend tax has historically not known a final settlement when moving the company abroad. A tax leak occurs when a Dutch NV disappears due to a cross-border legal merger. Both a direct departure and a merger is not taxable in relation to the dividend taxes. This provokes constructions with the goal to avoid dividend taxes.' ~Groenlinks(Translated with utmost care)

There seems to be huge political support in the Dutch parliament. The Dutch government is currently backed by a coalition of four parties, however, this coalition is far less stable than one might think. It is generally known that the coalition is quite unpredictable, conflicts occur often. And the Unilever discussion is just another example. Currently, only one party, the VVD, is against the proposed dividend tax settlement, while three are actually supportive. These supportive parties in combination with the opposition - who also support this bill - have a vast majority of the house.

From a political perspective, I understand why multiple coalition partners are supporting this bill: the VVD is the biggest party in the Netherlands and massively leading in the polls, yet the other parties struggle to differentiate themselves - and ironically Unilever is their opportunity. The VVD actually has more votes now - according to polls - than it attained during the last election; while its coalition partners CDA and D66 do not - they lost voters since the election. In 2018 Mark Rutte and his government planned to abolish the dividend tax, as a way to lure Unilever into the country - at the time Unilever was planning to move to the Netherlands. However, this led to a huge political uproar, with only 7% of the electorate supporting the government's plans. This was a massive loss for Mark Rutte and his government and has haunted him ever since.

The political parties know that this a loaded discussion for the Dutch public which is why they are going into this conflict hard-handed - they want to win, and winning for them means Unilever stays. No matter what the long-term consequences of this may be. For the other parties in the coalition, this is a great way to go into the election, a way to differentiate from the leading VVD.

It seems like Unilever has chosen the worst moment possible for its unification. The political climate in the Netherlands will not benefit them and the Brexit will not help either. Considering the current political climate; if this law is legal, it is practically a certainty it will get passed.

European conflict

However, the question is not whether it will get passed - which is very likely. The question is whether the law is legal in relation to European laws. Especially, the Maastricht treaty from 1992, signed by both the Netherlands and the United Kingdom - this treaty is all about free movement of capital through its member states.

One could say that the plans from GroenLinks prohibit the free movement of capital. The Dutch state earns approximately 200 million euros a year from Unilever's dividend taxes. As elaborated earlier Unilever itself estimates the settlement could lead to a fine of 11.5 billion euros. That is equivalent to 57 years of dividend taxes, a hefty sum of money. Additionally, the Maastricht treaty states:

'The measures and procedures referred to in paragraphs I and 2 shall not constitute a means of arbitrary discrimination or a disguised restriction on the free movement of capital and payments as defined in Article 73b'

I see it as a possibility that a European court will not allow these plans since they go against 'disguised restriction on the free movement of capital'. The entire idea of this law is keeping Unilever in the Netherlands - the Dutch political party GroenLinks has vocally marketed this entire law as such.

However, the Brexit complicates this a lot. When the United Kingdom leaves the European Union one needs to wonder in what form - we do not know yet - it is possible that after the Brexit the law has merit, it is legal, we frankly do not know. So management needs to perform the unification before the end of 2020: pay the taxes, go to court and win - a huge risk. It has to be said if they perform the unification before the end of 2020, I deem the chances of them winning the court case as pretty high.

Takeaway

The proposed unification by Unilever management will clearly create value for shareholders, as discussed in my previous article. However, recent developments surrounding Dutch politics make it uncertain whether the unification will actually occur. If it does not happen - which seems like a realistic possibility from my analysis - the opportunity costs are huge, which obviously is inadequate for shareholders. Unification would be a new chapter for Unilever, a chapter of growth, while its underperforming parts are spun-off.

