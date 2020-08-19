The ETF Investor For 8/17-8/21

There are no international opportunities at the moment.

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis: SPY (SPY) is still an attractive investment, although all SPY positions should be hedged appropriately. Smaller caps IWM and IWC have broken through resistance and would be appropriate for investors with a larger risk appetite. Mid-caps are still mired at key technical levels. Defensive sector funds XLP, XLU, and XLV represent good 2-4 month trade opportunities. There are currently no good international ETF opportunities.

SPY

I am still long the SPY as the daily chart's technical indicators are still positive:

The following technical points are relevant:

Prices are in an uptrend.

EMAs All the EMAs are moving higher The shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs Prices are above all the EMAs, which will continue to pull them higher

Momentum is in a modest uptrend.

However, there are some negative points to consider:

The MACD trend could be stronger

Volume has been declining for several months

The advance/decline line (bottom panel) recently started to trend lower

Because of the potentially tenuous nature of the recovery, nervous investors should consider some type of hedge such as a sell-stop, selling put options, or using an inverse ETF. A longer-term term hedging strategy is to use some combination of equities and bonds to counter each other. The following table shows various combinations of the SPY and TLT.

Data from Finviz. Green means an increase; red means a decrease. The first number is the SPY percentage; the second number is the TLT percentage.

Smaller-Caps

These indexes recently turned bullish. Let's start with the IWM:

The key to this chart is that prices recently moved through 152.87, continued to move higher, and are now consolidating in a pennant pattern. Momentum is still rising.

Micro-caps share the exact pattern, save for different price levels.

Hold off on mid-caps:

The main problem is that prices are still mired right at an important technical level. Ideally, we'd like to see prices make a clean break from this level before taking a position.

Sectors

There's a really interesting development on the sector RRG chart:

Normally, there's a clear clock-wise rotation. However, sectors that were in the improving quadrant are now heading back to the lagging sector. The only three sectors whose overall position is still improving are the three sectors on my buy list: utilities (XLU), consumer staples (XLP), and health care (XLP).

Let's check on each chart.

Utilities have been mired in the lower 60s for most of August. The right panel shows that prices are just below the 20-day EMA. The main issue facing this sector is the treasury market sell-off, which is sending interest rates higher - a net negative for a debt-dependent sector.

Health care still has a solidly bullish chart. So far, prices have mostly consolidated right above the lower 104 level.

XLP has the strongest chart. Prices are in a solid uptrend; all the EMAs are rising, and momentum is positive.

International ETFs

Right now, there are no new positions internationally.

The only index in the leading sector is Japan (EWJ), and it's moving lower. Brazil (EWZ) and Latin America (ILF) are now heading lower. Other sectors appear to have made their respective post-pandemic bounces for now.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.