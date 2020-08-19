5 Attractive Growth Companies For The Next 5 Years And Beyond

This article presents five companies – CRWD, PAYC, NET, ANET, and VEEV – that are well-positioned to grow significantly over the next five years.

Growth companies can benefit significantly from long-term secular trends and emerge as new leaders.

Growth companies are oftentimes disruptors, providing a new and improved way for doing things.

Usually seen as disruptors, growth companies typically demonstrate strong product-market fit backed up by strong revenue growth. These are the companies that are changing how things are done, usually for the better. Because they are continually reinvesting in their business to seize their opportunity, they may oftentimes accept net losses and even negative cashflow in an effort to grow and increase market share.

A long-term mindset is critical for investing in growth companies, since attempting to understand growth companies entails embracing the unknown future. Present and future valuations are usually determined by not-so-concrete data including assumptions of future operating metrics, extrapolation of current metrics, and other qualitative factors such as the company culture and future opportunity.

When considering long-term investments, it is worthwhile to identify and leverage long-term secular trends. The potential of a growing company is amplified when participating in a growing market.

This article presents five companies – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) – that are well-positioned to grow significantly over the next five years, leveraging the benefits of strong secular trends.

Five companies poised for long-term growth

CrowdStrike

A leading player in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike primarily focuses on endpoint security.

Traditional endpoint solutions, such as Norton (NLOK) and McAfee, have typically relied on attack signatures. After an attack has occurred, the signature is identified, added to a database, and then downloaded to each endpoint.

CrowdStrike provides a next-gen, cloud-native solution, anticipating system attacks by leveraging big data and machine learning. Threat data is collected and analyzed across the entire eco-system. Each new customer brings new endpoints, sending more data to CrowdStrike’s Threat Graph, therefore reinforcing their data moat.

With 88% year-over-year growth in ARR as of June 2020, CrowdStrike’s financial performance demonstrates a solid product-market fit. Their dollar-based retention rates have exceeded 120%, indicating a strong ability to expand offerings to their customers and deepen their relationship.

Reinvesting in growth, CrowdStrike reported a net loss of $22 million for the quarter reported June 2020. This seems manageable given the free cash flow of $87 million and cash (and cash equivalents) of over $1 billion.

Source: CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

At a stock price near $100, CrowdStrike is currently trading at a market cap of roughly 21 billion. Considering expected revenue of roughly $770 million in FY21, this implies a P/S multiple of 27.

CrowdStrike is hardly cheap today. However, this is supported by strong growth at a rapid clip. Given the large addressable market of endpoint security and CrowdStrike’s leadership position as the cloud-native security platform, CrowdStrike has the ability to radically transform the industry, delivering significant value, over the next 5 years.

Paycom

Paycom is a human capital management platform (HCM), providing organizations with a modern solution for operating their human resources needs. At its core, Paycom handles payroll.

Although on the surface payroll may sound simple to execute, it is quite complex, requiring coordination amongst multiple functions to ensure correctness. Consider the impact on a paycheck of any company benefit: FSA, a health stipend, 401(k) accounts, or any other benefit. Consider hourly employees and the time tracking system. Basic employee information such as location is also critical, as different municipalities and states may have different requirements. All these, and many more, must communicate directly with the company’s payroll system.

Traditional vendors such as the incumbent ADP (ADP) offer piecemeal solutions, integrating various different components to deliver a final solution. This is oftentimes tedious and cumbersome. Next-gen HCM companies have emerged, offering a better experience.

Paycom provides a comprehensive solution, enabling companies to operate off of one consolidated database as opposed to piecing solutions together. Paycom provides mobile apps for employees and managers, to quickly, easily, and directly interface with the database. This empowers the autonomous worker and avoids double work, as traditionally occurs when an employee makes a request to HR.

Workday (WDAY), a next-gen HCM, has been successful in servicing large, enterprise customers. Small-to-medium customers have been traditionally considered difficult to consolidate given market fragmentation. Paycom has chosen to go after the mid-market segment, strategically targeting companies with 50-5,000 employees. As of August 2020, Paycom has captured roughly 5% of this market.

Paycom has proven an ability to execute, growing revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 34% over the last 5 years with strong profitability. Paycom demonstrates indicators of a high-quality company, with return on invested capital between 20-30% and healthy net income margins north of 20% in recent years.

Source: Capital IQ

Looking at Paycom’s free cash flow FAST Graph, Paycom does not look cheap. However, given their ability to grow revenue and reinvest at consistently high levels, Paycom seems to be a true compounder. Extrapolating these metrics out a few years, today’s valuation may not seem so outlandish.

Source: FAST Graphs

Paycom’s revenue for 2020 is expected to come in at 828 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%. With shares near $300 and a market capitalization of 16.8 billion, Paycom is trading at roughly 20x 2020 sales, or 95.6x blended P/FCF as shown in the above FAST Graph.

Paycom has been able to continue growing revenue even as the economy has significantly contracted due to COVID. Given the nature of their business, Paycom may be a coiled spring, ready to expand significantly along with any economic rebound. As the economy recovers, employment will drive up, increasing Paycom’s per customer revenue. As interest rises, the float they receive on payroll transactions will increase.

Given the stability of the business model and the long-term secular tailwinds, Paycom seems to be a viable winner in the coming years, leveraging technology and modernization to potentially displace a respected incumbent.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better internet, by providing critical infrastructure for the internet as a service. Cloudflare initially began as a cloud delivery network (CDN), a critical component in improving web application performance.

A CDN is not a new concept. Incumbents such as Akamai (AKAM) and, more recently, Amazon (AMZN) Web Service’s Cloudfront have been around for quite a bit. These more traditional solutions, however, require explicit work to host and serve desired resources. Developers must explicitly upload the resources they want to distribute on the CDN.

Cloudflare, on the other hand, has taken a novel approach. Instead of specifying and uploading specific resources to a target destination, Cloudflare sits on top of your web application, receiving and processing every incoming request. If able to respond with a cached version, Cloudflare does so. Otherwise, it will forward the request to the application or service.

This implementation has allowed Cloudflare to enhance their value-add. For example, Cloudflare added critical security elements, detecting and blocking distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks as well as cross-site scripting (XSS) attempts.

Cloudflare has demonstrated the ability to continue expanding into new offerings and applications, all built on top of their core CDN platform. Workers Unbound is a new service that provides edge cloud computing power at the edge, competing with Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and AWS.

Most recently, Cloudflare expanded into Cloudflare Teams, providing multiple offerings for managing access to team systems. With Cloudflare Access, teams are able to protect their internal apps. Cloudflare Gateway, another offering, protects teams from security threats without sacrificing performance. These next-gen VPN solutions compete directly with Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The ease in which Cloudflare was able to expand, innovate, and successfully compete in a newly established domain is quite compelling.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

With revenue growing at 50% CAGR, Cloudflare has demonstrated a strong market fit.

Cloudflare’s 2020 revenue is estimated to be 406 million, representing year-over-year growth of over 40%. With shares trading near $39 and a market capitalization of nearly 11 billion, Cloudflare is trading at 27x 2020 sales.

Coupled with their innate ability to innovate, leveraging their existing platform to offer new services, Cloudflare is poised to continue growing as a leader in infrastructure in the fast-growing cloud market.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks builds software-driven cloud networking solutions, focusing on high-performance and ultra-low latency cloud networks. In other words, they provide software and hardware that is used to run data centers, or the cloud.

Arista means “excellent” in Greek. Recognized by Gartner as a leader in the Magic Quadrant since 2015, the company seems to have lived up to the expectation thus far. Similarly, Forrester ranked Arista Networks as a leader, providing the best combination of current offering and strategy in Q3 2020.

Source: Forrester

Networking hardware is a competitive space, with Cisco (CSCO) holding the incumbent spot. Arista has, however, been able to differentiate significantly by exceptional technology and also by offering an open platform. Arista’s extensible operating system, or EOS, is compatible with other hardware and applications, whereas other vendors’ solutions are only compatible with their hardware and software solutions.

Arista has steadily grown market share in high-speed data center switch hardware against Cisco.

Source: Arista Investor Presentation

Arista boasts a very reputable client base, including Microsoft, Facebook (FB), high-frequency trading firms, amongst others. The cloud titans, while certainly will continue to invest in this area, are somewhat of a concern given their large accounts made up 40% of revenue in fiscal 2019.

The company has been profitable and operating cash flow positive for each year since 2010. The team’s focus on profitability is apparent in the metrics. Net income margin has more than doubled since 2015, from 14.5% to over 30% in 2020. Similarly, the company has demonstrated an ability to reinvest healthily, generating returns on invested capital ranging from 13-22%. Arista has been able to build up a strong balance sheet, with more than 2.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, net of debt.

Source: Capital IQ

The FAST Graph below, depicting Arista’s annual free cash flow per share, shows cyclicality. While maintaining strong margins, the company has had ebbs and flows in free cash flow.

Source: FAST Graphs

With a share price of roughly $213 and market cap of roughly 16 billion, Arista is trading at a P/FCF multiple of roughly 21. Arista’s 2020 revenue is estimated at roughly 2.2 billion, implying a forward P/S multiple of roughly 7.3.

Strong secular tailwinds including adoption of the cloud, 5G, internet of things, machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and more will require ever-increasing computational power. While networking hardware may be dependent on capital expenditures, and therefore be somewhat cyclical, Arista is emerging as a strong leader in a growing space.

Veeva

Veeva provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, including solutions for customer relationship management, data analytics, secure data storage, and regulatory processes. They service large customers across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device companies, including Bayer, Eli Lilly, Gilead, Merck, Novartis, Bristol Meyer Squibb, and more.

Source: Veeva IR Investor Presentation

Peter Gassner, Veeva’s CEO, was previously SVP of Technology at Salesforce. Seeing an opportunity for a vertical-specific solution for life sciences, he made the jump in 2007.

Given the regulatory and collaborative complexity of the life sciences industry, a product tailored to life sciences seemed ideal. Over a decade later, Veeva has demonstrated product-market fit. With over 340 customers in their commercial cloud and over 640 customers in their data Vault offering, Veeva has surpassed 1 billion in revenue.

Source: Veeva IR Investor Presentation

Veeva set its sights on a new goal of $3 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.

As evident in the FAST Graph below, the market has recently picked up on Veeva. The COVID pandemic has placed Veeva in the spotlight.

Source: FAST Graphs

After the recent spike in price, Veeva trades at a blended P/FCF multiple of roughly 87.4.

Veeva’s projected sales for CY 2020 are roughly 1.4 billion. With a share price of roughly $258 and market cap of roughly 38.8 billion, Veeva trades for 27.7x next twelve months sales. While this is a significant multiple expansion over its historical valuation, it is in-line with peers.

While the market has recently perked up to the opportunity, it may be justified. As the pandemic accelerates digital transformation, more and more large industry players will come to Veeva looking for solutions. Regarding secular tailwinds, the intersection of SaaS and healthcare solutions seems like a winning focus.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned companies are defining new ways of operating. Disrupting their industries and benefiting from secular tailwinds, these companies are poised to continue growing for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, PAYC, NET, ANET, VEEV, AMZN, CSCO, WDAY, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.