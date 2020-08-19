The current market cap of Southern Arc is still materially below the value of the shares being distributed.

The return of capital is subject to shareholder, regulatory, and court approval (plan of arrangement) but is expected to close this fall.

On August 4, micro-cap Southern Arc Minerals Inc. announced that it would be returning capital to shareholders by distributing out shares in 3 public mining companies that it owned.

On August 4, 2020, Vancouver-based Southern Arc Minerals Inc. [SA.V] (OTCPK:SOACF - Pink sheets) announced that it would be distributing shares in 3 publicly traded mining companies that it owns (worth approximately Cdn. $21 million as of the time of writing this article), by way of a return of capital to shareholders, pursuant to a court-supervised Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Southern Arc is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada.

As set out in the August 4th press release, the distribution is expected to be tax-free under Canadian tax laws. Non-Canadian residents should consult their own tax advisors as to whether the distribution would be tax-free for them.

While the shares of thinly traded Southern Arc closed on Monday at Cdn $0.64, the value of the shares being paid out under the "return of capital" is currently worth in excess of Cdn $1.00 (based upon the calculations that I set out later in this article), and will still leave Southern Arc shares having some value.

While technically listed on the Pink Sheets (OTC) in the U.S., most of the shares are traded in $Cdn on the Venture Exchange in Canada (symbol: SA.V).

See Southern Arc's 1-year chart below.

The share price has increased from about Cdn $0.44 immediately prior to the August 4 press release to Cdn $0.64 as of the time of writing this article during the evening of August 17.

Corporate Summary (All figures are in $CDN unless otherwise indicated)

Outstanding common shares - 19,304,616 as of June 30, 2020

Outstanding Options: 659,000 - strike price C $0.32, expiry Nov. 26, 2020

477,000 - strike price C $0.35 expiring Dec. 14, 2023

Purchase warrants 2,661,667 at C $0.32 expiring Jan. 26, 2021

Market cap: C $12,354,954 (based upon 19,304,616 outstanding shares @ C$.64)

Debt: None

Management Team

Southern Arc has an experienced management team with John Proust acting as Chairman & CEO. I had a brief telephone call with Mr. Proust last week and found him experienced and knowledgeable. This transaction is being driven to unlock shareholder value. The value of Southern Arc's holdings had been trading at a very deep discount to its market cap, which was one of the reasons I bought shares in this company a few years ago. My expectation was that, at some point in the future, the value of those Southern Arc shares would be unlocked (assuming that the value of the shares it was holding performed reasonably well). At the time I was buying Southern Arc shares, it was trading at about a 70% discount.

At the current time, the discount is closer to 40%. By the time the shares are distributed under the Plan of Arrangement (assuming it closes), the discount should close substantially.

Shares to be Distributed to Southern Arc Shareholders

The August 4, 2020, press release states that, subject to the various approvals, Southern Arc plans to distribute out the common shares it owns in Japan Gold (OTCQB:JGLDF), Tethyan Resource Corp. (OTCPK:TEYNF) and Rise Gold (OTCQX:RYES).

According to Southern Arc's July 20, 2020, corporate presentation available on its website, Southern Arc owns a portfolio of shares in 4 publicly traded companies set out in the slide below.

More particularly, Southern Arc's ownership in those 3 mining companies being distributed out to shareholders includes:

Japan Gold (TSXV: JG). Southern Arc owns approximately 23% of Japan Gold, in which it owns 40,250,000 shares. It also owns 18,084,100 warrants in Japan Gold, which I am not including in the calculation of 23%. Shares of Japan Gold trade in $Cdn on the Toronto Venture Exchange. Shares in Japan Gold closed on August 17 at C$0.385 with a market cap of C$68.7 million. The value of Southern Arc's 23% interest in Japan Gold as of close on August 17 is approximately C $15.5 million.

2. Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSX.V: TETH.V). Southern Arc owns 12.47% of Tethyan Resource. As of the close of trading last night, shares of Tethyan Resource closed at C $0.45, with a market cap of approximately C $36.2 million. The value of Southern Arc's interest in Tethyan as of the close on August 17 is approximately C $4.5 million.

On June 12, 2020, Tethyan Resource Corp. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Adriatic Metals (OTCPK:ADMLF) under which Adriatic Metals (ADT.AX) is acquiring 100% of the issued capital of Tethyan under a Plan of Arrangement. Tethyan shareholders will receive 0.166 of one ordinary share of Adriatic for each common share of Tethyan they hold. As it is anticipated that the Tethyan plan of arrangement will likely close prior to the Southern Arc return of capital transaction, shareholders of Southern Arc will be receiving shares in Adriatic Metals in lieu of shares in Tethyan as part of their return of capital. On August 17, Tethyan announced that it had received approval from the overwhelming majority of its shareholders to proceed with this transaction subject to court approval. Approval is expected next month.

I consider this a positive development as Adriatic Metals (based in Australia), with a market cap of approximately A $470 million, is a much larger company than Tethyan, and its shares are much more liquid.

3. Rise Gold Corp. (RISE.CN) - Southern Arc owns 12.47% of Rise Gold Corp. As of the close of trading on August 17, shares in Rise (very thinly traded) were C$0.83 and US $0.65, with a market cap of approximately C$19 million or US $14.5 million. The value of Southern Arc's interest in Rise Gold as of close on August 17 is approximately C $2.37 million.

The total value of the shares which Southern Arc has announced that it will be distributing (tax-free) to its shareholders works out to C $22.4 million as of the close of business on August 17. If those shares were distributed at the close last night, that would be valued at more than C $1.00 per share based upon Southern Arc's 19,304,616 outstanding shares (as of June 30, 2020).

Even if all of the option and warrant holders (totaling about 3.8 million shares) exercise all their options/warrants (which is likely, given that their average strike price is about C $0.33) before the applicable date to qualify for the distribution, that would still result in a distribution of shares in Japan Gold, Tethyan/Adriatic and Rise Gold, worth just under C$1.00 per Southern Arc share. The exercise of those options and warrants would also generate an additional C $1.25 million in cash for the company.

What Will Southern Arc Own After It Concludes Its "Return of Capital" to Its Shareholders by Distributing Its Ownership of Shares in Japan Gold, Tethyan/Adriatic and Rise Gold?

Even after Southern Arc distributes out all of those shares by way of a "return of capital", shareholders of Southern Arc will continue to own their shares in Southern Arc, which will still own certain assets, including:

cash on hand (approximately C$1.5 million assuming the option and warrant holders exercise their "in the money" options/warrants). The Company had approximately C $495,000 in cash as shown on its March 31, 2020, financial statement balance sheet (filed on www.sedar.com);

approximate 18 million warrants to purchase common shares in Japan Gold;

5.66% interest in the outstanding shares of PT Ancora (OKAS:IJ), an Indonesian mining company listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange. The current value of those shares is approximately US $500,000;

a 3% NSR (royalty) in PT Ancora which can be purchased for US $2 million;

a 3% NSR (royalty) in the East Elang Project.

Investment Summary

For those investors comfortable in investing in micro-cap companies, Southern Arc (which closed at C$0.64 on August 17) presents an interesting investing opportunity. Assuming that its proposed Plan of Arrangement to distribute its shares in Japan Gold, Tethyan, and Rise Gold receives all required approvals, shareholders in Southern Arc could receive approximately C$1.00 worth of "return of capital" in or about October 2020, and would still own shares in Southern Arc, which would have some value.

The "return of capital" would be in the form of shares in Japan Gold, Tethyan (Adriatic), and Rise Gold.

Investment Risks

An investment in Southern Arc is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance who are comfortable investing in micro-cap companies that are thinly traded.

Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the Plan of Arrangement will not be approved or that management or the board of directors change their mind, the fluctuation in the value of the shares in Southern Arc's investee companies (including Japan Gold, Tethyan, Rise Gold, and PT Ancora), a lack of liquidity in Southern Arc as well as the shares in one or more of the shares in the companies that it plans to distribute, and general market risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public filings available on www.sedar.com.

Southern Arc should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Southern Arc, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOACF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The shares that I own in Southern Arc are traded in $Cdn (TSX.V: SA).