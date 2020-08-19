Last week, Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) released its Q2 2020 financial results. Equinox was able to record significant growth in production volumes, revenues, and operating cash flow. In many regards, Equinox Gold did better than its peers like New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (an article about its Q2 can be found here), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) (an article about its Q2 can be found here) or Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) (an article about its Q2 can be found here). And if there are no further COVID-19-related disruptions, Equinox will record further significant improvements in Q3.

In Q2, Equinox produced 127,016 toz gold. Compared to the previous quarter, the gold production increased by 43%, and compared to the same period of last year, it increased by 373%. The significant quarterly growth is attributable to the fact that Q2 was the first full post-Leagold merger quarter. However, the production volumes were negatively affected by the COVID-19-related production disruptions. Especially, Equinox's biggest operation, the Mexican Los Filos mine, was suspended for a better part of Q2. Therefore, it is possible to expect Equinox's gold production to increase further in Q3. And subsequently, also in Q4, when the Castle Mountain mine should start gold production.

Equinox's production costs decreased quite notably in Q2. The cash costs declined from $849/toz in Q1 to $776/toz in Q2. It means an 8.6% reduction. The AISC declined by 7%, from $968/toz to $900/toz. However, in H2 2020, the AISC should increase, as the updated 2020 production and cost guidance envisions AISC of $975-1,025/toz gold. The expected increase should be attributable to higher sustaining capital expenditures at Los Filos and Brazilian operations.

As Equinox's gold production increased notably, its gold sales grew as well. The company sold only 82,629 toz gold in Q1, but as much as 125,824 toz gold in Q2. Adding to it an 8.8% growth in average realized gold prices (from $1,574/toz to $1,712/toz), and Equinox recorded an almost 66% growth in revenues. The Q2 revenues amounted to $215.4 million, which is Equinox's historically best result by far. Also, the operating cash flow improved significantly, growing from $23.2 million to $83.7 million, or by more than 260%. On the other hand, the Q2 net income doesn't look too good. Equinox recorded a net loss of $58.7 million. The loss is, ironically, attributable to high gold prices. As stated by the company, the loss was driven by non-cash expenses of $48.8 million on the change in fair value of share purchase warrants due to strong share price performance and $37.6 million on the change in fair value of historical Leagold gold hedge contracts due to gold price increase. The adjusted net income equals $26.6 million, which is 56% more than in Q1. The Q2 EPS equals -$0.26, and adjusted EPS equals $0.12.

Equinox's cash position improved significantly in Q2. As of the end of Q1, the company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $303.1 million. By the end of Q2, this figure increased by 63%, to $494.1 million. A big portion of the growth is attributable to the conversion of warrants that resulted in the issuance of 22.9 million new shares. Equinox received $157.5 million. The total debt remained almost unchanged at $761 million. As a result, the net debt declined to $266.8 million.

The chart below shows Equinox's current and historical valuation metrics (on a TTM basis, using the closing share price at the end of each quarter). However, their informative value is limited by Equinox's transformation process that is underway. Following the merger with Leagold, Equinox is turning into a mid-tier gold producer. But this process is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemics. As a result, Equinox's price-to-operating cash flow equals 17.43, its price-to-revenues ratio equals 5.76, and its operating cash flow-to-net debt equals 0.69. However, assuming that the Q2 results are more representative of Equinox's future results, after their annualizing, the price-to-operating cash flow equals 9.57, the price-to-revenues ratio equals 3.72, and the operating cash flow-to-net debt ratio equals 1.25. Given the current gold prices above $2,000/toz and the expected growth in Equinox's production volumes, the share price still has room to grow.

Due to the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemics (especially on the Los Filos mine), Equinox updated its 2020 production and costs guidance. The overall gold production should amount to 470,000-530,000 toz, which is 12.3% less compared to the original guidance of 540,000-600,000 toz. However, the AISC is projected at $975-1,025/toz, which is slightly better than the original guidance of $1,000-1,060/toz.

Despite the global pandemics, Equinox was able to continue with the development of its projects. On May 7, the company announced the results of a PEA for Aurizona underground mine. The underground mine should supplement the existing open-pit mine, and it should be able to produce almost 62,000 toz gold per year on average, over 12-year mine life. The AISC is estimated at $925/toz. The initial CAPEX is only $69.7 million, and at a gold price of $1,350/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) of the underground operation equals $122.2 million, and the after-tax IRR equals 24.9%. However, at the current gold price, the NPV is around $400 million.

On May 12, Equinox announced updated reserves and resources for Aurizona and Mesquite. At Aurizona, the newly discovered ounces were able to compensate for the gold reserves extracted in 2019. However, the resources increased by 22%, due to the Tatajuba deposit maiden resource estimate. At Mesquite, the reserves and resources decreased, due to the continuing mining operations and application of a more conservative geological model.

According to the information provided during the earnings call, the Castle Mountain mine construction is almost complete, with first gold production expected in Q4. Also, the feasibility study for Castle Mountain Phase II is expected in Q4. At Los Filos, an expansion of the carbon-in-leach plant is being considered, a study should be completed in Q4. Moreover, also the study for the Santa Luz mine restart is expected in H2 2020.

Over the last five months, Equinox's shares have been trading in a strong upwards channel. The RSI has been bouncing between 50 and 70, and it hasn't reached the overbought levels. Unless the gold price experiences a major correction, it is possible to expect Equinox's steady growth pattern to continue.

What I like about Equinox's Q2:

The gold production, revenues, and operating cash flow increased significantly.

The net debt decreased significantly.

The Aurizona underground mine PEA looks good at the current gold prices.

The production should keep on growing in the foreseeable future.

Several important events are expected in Q3 and Q4.

What I don't like about Equinox's Q2:

The 2020 production guidance was lowered (although, given the length of the Los Filos mine suspension, it was expected).

