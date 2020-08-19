If Broker B's sales had declined by 46% and not by 64.7%, the company's U.S. market sales would have decreased by only 46.2%.

AMNF's track record is something to take into consideration as it demonstrates a company that makes the best decisions for its stakeholders.

I have downgraded my recommendation on AMNF from very bullish to bullish because the company underperformed the industry.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF) recently released its second-quarter quarterly reported. In this article, I will quickly cover some of the points from my past articles and go into greater detail on the company's Q2 2020 results.

Here is a quick overview of the risks associated with investing in AMNF. First, the company is traded on the OTC Markets, which does not require as much transparency as other exchanges. Next, the company has over half of its sales concentrated in one non-exclusive national distributor. The company also has one customer that accounts for over 65% of its outstanding receivables.

Overview Of Past Articles

Figure 1: Gross Sales By Market

Source: Cells in blue plus are from the company's 1Q20 financials, and the rest are the author's estimates (typing error in the original table, should say Q1 2019 and Q2 2020 vs. 2019 and 2020)

Figure 1 demonstrates that the company's sales are highly concentrated in the United States, close to 87.5%. The remaining 12.5% belongs to the Asian Markets.

The company elected not to use proceeds from the CARES Act and returned the money to the government. In my opinion, the company made this decision to continue paying out dividends to the founders of the company.

In the short term, SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales should remain distorted due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 and the company's decision to keep its employees working throughout the pandemic.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Q2 2020 Earnings

AMNF's Q2 2020 results demonstrated the company's reliance on the foodservice industry. In the United States and the Asian markets, year-over-year sales declined by 52.8% and 1.4%, respectively. I want to point out that the second quarter has been historically a weak quarter for Asian market sales with an average decrease in sales of almost 50% on a q-o-q basis. In the U.S., the second quarter typically has represented 27.6% of the company's annual U.S. sales. This means that the company's most important quarter is its second quarter, which was severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Figure 2 - U.S. Restaurants And Other Eating Places Retail Sales

Source: FRED Economic Data

Figure 2 demonstrates that the second quarter is usually the best quarter for U.S. restaurants, which historically has also been the best quarter for AMNF, as mentioned above.

Figure 3 - U.S. Restaurants Monthly Retail Sales

2019 2020 g% y-o-y April 55,206 27,761 -49.7% May 59,164 39,804 -32.7% June 58,310 47,729 -18.1% Total 172,680 115,294 -33.2%

Source: FRED Economic Data

Figures 2 and 3 make me believe that the restaurant industry is in the recovery phase, and it will be a V-shaped recovery. I believe the same will occur for Armanino but at a slightly slower pace, which I will explain further below.

Figure 3 demonstrates that restaurant sales declined by 33.2%, Armanino's U.S. gross revenue declined by 52.8% during the same period. This 1,951 bps difference calls into question if something else occurred during the period that was not mentioned in the quarterly results.

My Two Cents On Underperforming the Market

Year over year, Broker B's gross sales declined by 64.7%, while Broker A's and Broker C's sales declined 44.1% and 48.7%, respectively. Broker B typical sales more than Broker C, but this quarter did not. If Broker B's sales had declined by 46% and not by 64.7%, the company's U.S. market sales would have decreased by only 46.2%.

In 2Q19, the company's national non-exclusive distributor was responsible for $5,694,000 in gross sales. In 2Q20, its gross sales were $2,807,000, a decline of 50.7%.

In my opinion, Broker B and the national distributor have high exposure to casual dining and fine dining restaurants, which suffered the most during the stay at home order. These types of restaurants typically do not have off-premise dining options and were the last to reopen.

The company's total net sales declined by 55.4% compared to the same quarter in 2019. Gross sales, on the other hand, only declined by 50.7% during the same period. From 1Q18 to 1Q20, the average discounts & promotions rate as a percentage of gross sales was 18.3%, and in 2Q20, it was 25%. The above-average promotion rate was due to seasonal promotion trends and fixed marketing type obligations. If it had been at the average rate, the company's net sales would have been $458,000 more, according to my estimates. Though I would have preferred to see higher net sales, the company's investment in marketing its products should pay dividends (no pun intended) in the future.

Accounts receivable consist of trade receivables arising in the normal course of business. At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the company has established an allowance for doubtful accounts of $10,000 and $10,000, respectively, which reflects the company's best estimate of probable losses inherent in the accounts receivable balance. Amounts written off for the years presented are insignificant for disclosure. Source: Q2 2020 Results

The company's accounts receivable allowance for doubtful accounts remained the same as it was before the pandemic. The company also disclosed that the amounts written off during the period were too insignificant for disclosure. Since the one customer represents over 60% of the company's accounts receivable, this was an area of concern for me. Though it seems the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, I do not think we should quit taking into consideration this risk just yet.

The company's inventory was another concern of mine due to the quick decline in sales. I noticed reserve for obsolescence inventory increased by 459% from 25,000 in 4Q19 to 139,817 in 2Q20. This 459% increase could be the result of a spoiled inventory or a write-down of inventory value, though I believe that is very unlikely. The company's finished product has a shelf life of 12 to 18 months, so the issue must have been with the raw materials going bad.

Conclusion

Before this quarter, the company had 67 consecutive quarters of profitability. From 2012 until 2019, the company's revenue grew at a CAGR of 6.2%, and dividends grew at 12.4%. AMNF's track record is something to take into consideration as it demonstrates a company that makes the best decisions for its stakeholders. All that being said, this quarter revealed just how dependent the company is on food services (in my opinion, casual and fine dining). In Armanino's financials, it states that it can work around losing its leading distributor or one of its top three brokers by selling directly to the customer. In the event that one of the company's client industries' demand declines, the company will not be able to shift demand to other channels.

I have downgraded my recommendation on AMNF from very bullish to bullish because the company underperformed the industry. In my opinion, the company is less agile than it should be considering its size.

