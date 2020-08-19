Amazon's capitalization is what it should be in two or three quarters under normal circumstances.

The interdependence between the growth of AMZN’s key financial indicators and its multiples indicates that the company is rather balanced.

Trend

A good way to quickly assess the state of a growth company's price is to compare its actual stock price against the long-term exponential trend. And from that point of view, Amazon (AMZN) is already starting to look overheated:

The rolling annual total price return generally supports this conclusion:

Expectations

The average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of AMZN's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year already significantly exceed the February level. This makes Amazon stand out on the FAAMG list.

Growth Drivers

Speaking of Amazon, there are several stable and quality dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the current capitalization of the company is.

The first one is a strong dependence between Amazon's revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization:

This pattern identifies Amazon's current capitalization as overvalued. But, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q1 '21, Amazon's revenue TTM will be around $380 billion, and in my model, all other things being equal, this means that the company's balanced stock price will be around $3200. Not much more than the current level...

Also, see how this dependency differs in the case of Amazon, for example, from Apple (AAPL):

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, AMZN's current price is also overvalued. But given Amazon's forecast of growth in profitability, this overestimation does not look critical.

And let’s consider the third model, in which OpFCF plays the role of an independent variable. In this case, the current price of AMZN is practically balanced:

Now let's look at how the growth rates of Amazon's key financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company.

Having considered the relationship between Amazon’s revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple, it should also be recognized that the current ratio of the multiple is in the “expensive” zone:

But now this is a common situation. We find a similar picture in the case of Microsoft (MSFT):

And in the case of Apple:

So, as one can see, within the bounds of the described relationships Amazon is overvalued. But not as critical as Apple or Microsoft.

Comparable Valuation

For today, I single out only two multiples, which makes it possible to qualitatively compare Amazon with other companies - (1) the Forward P/E multiple adjusted by the expected annual revenue growth rate in the next FY and (2) the EV/OpFCF to Growth multiple.

In the first case, we find that Amazon is overpriced. But you have to be careful here. Now is the period of quarterly reporting and forecasts for future revenue growth of companies are frequently revised. This has a strong effect on this multiple.

In the second case, a strong underestimation of the company appears. And it's hard to argue given the phenomenal growth rate of the company's OpFCF:

Bottom Line

I have already written about the reasons that led to the overheating of the US technology sector. I can only repeat the main thesis: the forced self-isolation due to the epidemic had the least impact on IT companies. This triggered an overflow of capital into technology stocks. Now it is logical to expect that as the situation stabilizes, a reverse flow of capital will begin, which will lead to a correction in the technological sector. When that happens, Amazon will also be under pressure. But that's not the point in this case...

Any crisis by itself does not create or destroy anything. But it accelerates existing trends. And taking into account the result of the last quarter, we can state that Amazon's growth has also accelerated:

Moreover, in my opinion, it cannot be said that this acceleration is of a one-time nature. Because I don't think those who have started to shop more online at Amazon in recent months will change their habits after the epidemic ends. The same is true for AWS. And judging by the dynamics of analysts' forecasts, I am not alone in this belief.

In short, as I have shown in the article, Amazon is somewhat overvalued right now. But this is, firstly, normal in the overheated market. And, secondly, for this company this is not a critical excess of the rational level (like, for example, Apple). It's just that Amazon's capitalization is what it should be in two or three quarters under normal circumstances. That's all.

