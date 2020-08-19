Amazon, Walmart, Target Prepare For Uncertain Future Under COVID-19; Costco Parties On

Costco appears most confident in sustained growth during COVID-19 as the only retail giant hiring for more long-term roles in IT, while also acquiring a last-mile logistics company.

Walmart is trying to replace cashiers with self-checkout, but Amazon Go cashierless tech is what customers really want.

Amazon, Walmart and Costco are recruiting more during COVID-19 months compared to the same time period last year. Target is not.

Surge in temp hires in response to COVID-19 demand

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) all appear to be investing to grow during COVID-19. The three retail giants posted more new job postings from April to July 2020 than they did in the same time period last year. Target (NYSE:TGT) is the exception, posting 80% fewer new jobs this year compared to April to July last year.

New Job Postings by Retailer: 2020 vs. 2019 (Apr to Jul) Amazon Costco Target Walmart 43% 339% -80% 24% Source: The Battle of Giants

Much of this investment seem temporary as retailers respond to a surge in demand. Data captured by The Battle of Giants shows spikes in the number of new temporary postings in April and June for both Target and Walmart. Target's last-mile logistics subsidiary Shipt also reported 80,000 additional gig workers to deliver groceries in mid-April. Amazon announced 175,000 postings across its warehouses, and Costco's call for temp workers went viral.

Costco appears to be most confident in its ability to grow during COVID-19. It is the only major US retailer that posted significantly more new job postings during COVID-19 lockdown than before. 15% of these new job postings are dedicated to new stores set to open in the fall.

New Job Openings by Retailer Before and during COVID-19: July vs. March 2020 Amazon Costco Target Walmart -34% 200% -52% 12% Source: The Battle of Giants

Not all retailers are confident the surge in demand will last. Amazon for example has started playing it safe. It posted 34% fewer new job postings in July than in March 2020, before COVID-19 lockdown went in place.

Fulfilling short-term demand; planning for long-term uncertainty

All four retail giants invested more in their fulfillment and supply chain during COVID-19 this year than April to July last year. While Target appears to be down 25%, the data doesn't capture the tens of thousands of additional gig workers it reportedly added at Shipt, Target's last-mile subsidiary.

New job postings by Retailer and Initiative: 2020 vs. 2019 (April to July) Strategic Initiative Amazon Costco Target Walmart retail/customer service -4% 0% -70% 55% retail/retailing: brick and mortar 8% 599% -85% -12% retail/supply-chain 47% 428% -25% 86% shared corporate services/information technology -57% 37% -33% -73% Source: The Battle of Giants

There are however signs of demand plateauing. Amazon and Walmart posted 63% and 37% fewer new job postings in July than in March 2020 respectively. Similar trends are seen in store jobs as Amazon, Walmart and Target posted 70% fewer new jobs to staff their physical stores in July compared to March. The three retail giants are also preparing for an uncertain future by cutting back on IT and software engineering talent investments, positions which require much more time and resources to hire and train than fulfillment workers.

It's our belief the retail giants are bullish on short-term demand for their goods, but unclear on whether it will last as the US economic output falters and unemployment rates remain high. Retail sales have rebounded to pre-Pandemic levels, but the impact of lower unemployment assistance for laid off workers remains to be seen.

New job postings by Retailer and Initiative: July vs. March 2020 Strategic Initiative Amazon Costco Target Walmart retail/customer service -26% 0% 33% 15% retail/retailing: brick and mortar -76% 1250% -76% -72% retail/supply-chain -63% 500% -63% -37% shared corporate services/information technology -55% -70% -77% -80% Source: The Battle of Giants

Costco is the exception with 110 new IT and e-Commerce related openings in April, up from 9 in March. This however stems from years of under-investment in e-commerce and IT, and COVID-19 may very well be forcing it to invest seriously in online shopping and avoid another Black Friday site crash.

Costco has also maintained a high investment in supply-chain throughout COVID-19. In a bold move, Costco acquired a last-mile logistics company, Innovel, right before COVID-19 lockdown. They leveraged them as a delivery partner for big items such as mattresses and appliances. As a result, the number of new supply-chain job postings then surged from almost none before COVID-19 lockdown in March to 194 in May and 103 in June before leveling off to 18 in July. Whether Costco will transform Innovel into a last-mile business for smaller items remains to be seen. it currently outsources grocery delivery to Instacart, and non-perishable deliveries to the usual suspects of USPS/UPS/FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Interestingly, Walmart is now the only retail giant without a last-mile subsidiary. It previously attempted to build a last-mile service by asking its associates to deliver packages while on their way to or from work. That failed. This leaves Walmart dependent on external partners to compete with Amazon and offer same-day 2-hour delivery, as well as the new Walmart+ program.

Walmart also doesn't appear to be serious about investing in the success of Walmart+. Only two new postings related to Walmart+ were recorded in the past five months, in marketing. This pales in comparison to almost 100 new postings each month related to Amazon Prime.

New Job Postings: Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+ during COVID-19 Program 2020-3 2020-4 2020-5 2020-6 2020-7 Amazon prime 183 94 100 99 93 Walmart+ 2 Source: The Battle of Giants

Walmart+ could just be a re-branding of its Grocery Unlimited program. There does not appear to be any entertainment product attached to it as it failed to develop Vudu (its version of Prime Video), and then abandoned it to Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) this April. It's not clear why anyone would pay close to $100 for Walmart+ when Amazon Prime offers so much more value.

Cashierless forced into mainstream

COVID-19 is also pushing retailers to try radical changes. Walmart is testing cashierless checkout by replacing people with self-checkout machines.

Customers may not enjoy self-checkout so much. Researchers found that more than 60% of shoppers who use self-checkout don't use a shopping cart or basket, and they don't buy fruits and vegetables. This suggests customers perceive cashiers as more efficient when it comes to buying a lot of items, or when we have fruits and veggies that are complicated to identify and weigh. Customers simply want the fastest way out, and that's not always self-checkout.

"Unrecognized item in the bagging area."

"Please wait for a store associate."

"ID check required…"

Self-checkout machines are also some of the least functional machines many of us have used. In one survey comparing ATM machines, gas station pumps, and airport check-in kiosks, self-checkout machines were overwhelmingly rated as the most troublesome to use. Over 43% of respondents disliked their frustrating design. Ikea, Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), and CVS (NYSE:CVS) have actually removed self-checkout kiosks in a bid to improve customer experience.

Walmart should take note. It's been observed that customers blame the retailer when they face problems, not the machine's manufacturer. Especially when we're waiting for help from an associate that's nowhere to be seen. The supposedly quicker experience suddenly becomes the most frustrating as customers feel cheated out of their expectation - it's not as fast and the service seems incompetent. Not much different than going to the post office! But unlike the post office, we have choices on where to buy bananas.

Amazon, on the other hand, keeps investing in its "Just Walk Out" technology. We continue to believe this will be an edge post-COVID-19. New job postings as a proxy to investments into "Amazon Go" are relatively stable lately, but still down -43% in July compared to March.

Diving into specific areas of investment in cashierless, Amazon appears to be steadily investing in technology, while slowing down investments at stores. Major areas of decline in new job postings related to Amazon Go are in non-tech jobs: HR, Customer Service, and Project/Product/Program Management. On the other hand, Software/Hardware Developers and Solutions Architects are still sought after.

New Amazon Go Job Postings by Job Category: July vs. March 2020 Job Category 2020-03 2020-07 % change Software Development 55 34 -38% Human Resources 25 2 -92% Project/Program/Product Management--Technical 21 11 -48% Project/Program/Product Management--Non-Tech 16 6 -63% Customer Service 14 5 -64% Solutions Architect 13 18 38% Corporate Operations 10 6 -40% Buying, Planning, & Instock Management 8 4 -50% Operations, IT, & Support Engineering 6 1 -83% Marketing & PR 5 1 -80% Hardware Development 5 6 20% Source: The Battle of Giants

It might be a while before "Amazon Go" stores ramp up staffing again. The need to serve impatient and now COVID-19-conscious workers at lunch time remains slim until downtown offices reopen. But the likelihood of its technology being implemented at strategic Whole Foods and other grocery store locations remains in our opinion quite high.

Slow and steady wins the race

Costco appears to be most confident in its ability to thrive during and after COVID-19: It's the only retail giant investing more in new talent to support stores, fulfillment and technology.

Target appears to be the least confident based on hiring intentions. Amazon and Walmart are both playing it safe and scaling back hiring in July compared to March, but all have shown they are not afraid to invest in temporary roles to support fulfillment needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate awareness and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on retailers' confidence in growing sales via alternative data. The Battle of Giants does not guarantee accuracy of the data exposed. Investors should view our work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions.



Forward-looking statements found in this article are based on assumptions regarding the businesses discussed, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions among other factors.