Still, the fact that Yelp is cutting costs in an attempt to boost profitability makes it a solid long-term play.

Unlike many other internet advertising/social media companies, Yelp didn't have the benefit of surging volumes to make up for pricing declines.

It's been a tough year for Yelp (YELP), the local business reviews site that many people turn to for restaurant recommendations. The coronavirus lockdowns have shuttered a large swath of Yelp's paying advertisers, and with many restaurants still operating in limited fashion or not at all, Yelp has also seen a decline in site traffic. Adding insult to injury is the fact that all year long, advertisers in general have pulled back on their marketing budgets, weighing on ad pricing.

Ad revenue is a function of price times volume. Across the internet sector, many companies (like social media stocks) have been able to balance a ~15-20% decline in the price of ads against a massive boost in traffic. Yelp, however, is being needled by both a decline in pricing as well as a decline in traffic. So unsurprisingly, the company has been one of the few internet stocks not to see handsome gains this year; in fact, shares of Yelp are down more than 30% in the year to date.

Beaten-down, contrarian stocks, however, often carry a great deal of opportunity. It's true that Yelp is not in the ideal macro environment, but there are several points of strength that investors should be aware of:

Yelp remains the #1 site for restaurant reviews, and even though restaurants are only a small portion of its revenue, the traffic generated by restaurants creates a virtuous cycle that feeds all of Yelp's other categories.

Cost cutting. Sequentially from Q1 to Q2, Yelp has cut ~$71 million of operating expenses, slightly ahead of the plan to cut $70 million that Yelp originally committed to. While a portion of these cuts will return in future quarters due to furloughed employees coming back, Yelp likely won't return to full headcount for a long time, which will bring down overall costs.

I continue to view Yelp as capable of returning to its historical EBITDA levels - if not by next year, then by the following year. To me, even if adjusted EBITDA dollars don't normalize back to 2019 levels in 2021, margins are highly likely to thanks to Yelp's cost cuts. So if we look at consensus' $931.2 million revenue target for Yelp in FY21 (+11% y/y, but -8% vs. FY19) and apply Yelp's FY19 adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to it, we arrive at an FY21 estimated Adjusted EBITDA of $196.8 million.

At present share prices near $23, meanwhile, Yelp trades at a market cap of $1.67 billion, and after netting off the $525.7 million of cash on Yelp's balance sheet (and zero debt, which is another reason to like Yelp), its enterprise value is only $1.14 billion. That's just a 5.8x EV/FY21 Adj. EBITDA multiple (or 5.3x FY19 Adj. EBITDA), which I think over-penalizes a company that has the dominant traffic position in restaurant and local business reviews.

Use the dip to scoop up a position at a low entry point.

Q2 download

Let's now dig a little deeper into Yelp's second-quarter results. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Yelp Q2 results Source: Yelp Q2 earnings release

Yelp's revenue declined -32% y/y to $169.0 million, declining rapidly versus +6% y/y growth in Q1 (and a -5% y/y decline in March), but substantially beating Wall Street's estimates of $152.6 million or -38% y/y.

As previously mentioned, Yelp's advertising intake is a function of price times volume, and while the recovery on ad pricing is rather ambiguous across the internet sector (with companies reporting mixed messages), we can definitely say that Yelp's traffic at the very least is seeing an uptrend - and some of the June recovery that Yelp has seen may be responsible for the six-point beat to analyst consensus in Q2.

The slightly frustrating fact is that Yelp has been very ambiguous when it comes to discussing traffic trends or guidance. The chart below shows rolling 7-day page views and searches surging from April/May lows into June, though no units are attached to the chart:

Figure 2. Yelp traffic trends

Source: Yelp Q2 shareholder letter

Directionally, however, Yelp continues to give bullish feedback on the pace of its recovery. A couple of the key qualitative highlights that deserve a mention:

Yelp reported that many restaurants restarted their advertising programs in June

June saw an improvement in both ad budgets/spending and advertiser retention

Strength in the home services category was able to offset weakness in other local business categories that were more directly impacted/closed by the pandemic

The self-serve advertising channel performed well in the quarter, with a successful rollout of a new low-priced self service ad offering called Yelp Logo. This drove a "near-record" of new advertising starts in June.

The only cautious commentary was the fact that traffic may have plateaued in July as lockdowns recommenced. Per CFO David Schwarzbach's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As a result of improved business performance in June, including the return of spend from many customers who received relief in April and May revenue in the month declined by 25% compared to June, 2019. While we are encouraged by our performance in June, we saw consumer demand begins to plateau in July as the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases led many states to pause or reverse that based reopening measures. As we look ahead in the absence of a vaccine or effective therapeutics, we expect to see continued fluctuations to business openings, enclosures as communities respond to local outbreaks, which may impact the pace at which our revenue recovers. Our strong balance sheet gives us more flexibility even in the face of this uncertainty."

In response to uncertainty, Yelp has responded on the cost side. Operating expenses fell by $71 million in Q2 relative to Q1, which still allowed Yelp to crank out positive Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million despite the sharp revenue drop:

Figure 3. Yelp EBITDA trends Source: Yelp Q2 earnings release

The company noted that ~$30 million of expenses would revert back in Q3 as furloughed employees come back, or roughly half of its ~$70 million in cost reductions. The company has suggested, however, that overall headcount will not be returning to pre-pandemic levels even after these furloughed employees return, and you can see below that at the end of Q2 sales headcount was about ~50% lower than pre-pandemic while overall headcount was about ~35% lower.

Figure 4. Yelp headcount trends Source: Yelp Q2 shareholder letter

Last quarter, Yelp noted that it was laying off and furloughing a roughly equal amount of employees (which is substantiated by its comment that $30 million of its $70 million Q2 cost cuts would revert), which means that we could expect roughly ~$100-$150 million cut out of Yelp's annualized cost base - supporting my earlier assertion that even if revenue remains depressed relatively to FY19 levels through next year, Yelp will at least be able to achieve improvements on Adj. EBITDA through cost cuts.

Key takeaways

It's clear to see why Yelp is currently an unpopular stock in the market. Much of Yelp hinges on restaurants and businesses being able to open again, like most non-tech stocks in the market. But we are very interested in how Yelp has reacted to the pandemic - taking a hatchet to its costs and improving its self-serve advertising channel are great examples of actions that will make Yelp emerge from the pandemic stronger. In my view, Yelp can net great gains for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.