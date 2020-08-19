Based on a DCF valuation of the AWS business segment, Amazon could be fairly valued even with its high P/E.

Projections of 25% growth in operating income over the next 10 years for AWS might actually be conservative.

The increase of useful life of their AWS servers from 3 years to 4 years will add $2.3B in operating profit for 2020 outside of its organic growth.

The biggest recent developments for Amazon's AWS segment have been substantial yet under-covered, particularly around their technology wins.

Amazon (AMZN) is now a cloud company through AWS (Amazon Web Services), and the growth behind this all-important business will be the driver that's needed to take the company over a $2T market capitalization.

Investors who are creating valuation models based on the entirety of Amazon's sales (P/S), earnings (P/E), or even free cash flow (through firm-wide DCFs), are missing the point. AWS is the most exciting feature of the business and its prospective long-term growth potential. As such, it needs to be followed closely by Amazon investors, particularly because there is so much growth happening in the cloud IT infrastructure industry today, accelerated even more so by the COVID-19 crisis.

For 2020, AWS is set-up for a $2.3B windfall in operating profits, one that is indicative of both a technology win and longer-term sustained operating profit growth for this hyperscaled growth business segment.

But this $2.3B windfall, which leads to a significant increase in sum-of-the-parts valuation for AWS and Amazon, is only evident to prudent investors who are paying attention to the (PPE) accounting developments going on with the company, more so than any technological buzzwords than you'll often hear with discussions about some of the biggest suppliers of the cloud industry, like Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), or Cisco (CSCO), or Amazon's cloud competitors, like Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) or Google's Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

I talked about how The Cloud Has Forever Changed PPE Accounting in a previous article, and it's because data needs a physical home and large capital investment to support it. Some pertinent statistics and points I made:

Between these companies and many more, the use of data is employed from marketing, to management of costs, to efficiencies in manufacturing and distribution, to computer-assisted features, to content consumption, to everywhere in between. All of this data needs a place to be stored, and that requires expensive equipment for large data servers and networking– and that requires many types of computers and electronic components that need to be frequently maintained and replaced. A recent report estimated that every person in 2020 will generate 1.7 MB of data in just 1 second, which would be 86.4 GB in 24 hours, by the way. Netflix (NFLX), with its large volumes of heavy data-intensive video files, estimates it saves $1 billion by retaining customers from big data!

We're just getting started when it comes to PPE accounting as the basis behind valuation models and profits and capex estimates, and I highly recommend checking out my piece if you are interested.

Amazon's Technology Wins for 2020

The company's latest earnings release was so jam-packed with developments that even Jeff Bezos referenced it as "another highly unusual quarter." It's very possible that much of this hasn't been fully digested by investors and analysts, as we still look on in awe at the insane growth rates and market capitalization that continues to push into the stratosphere.

This was with the announcement that the COVID-19 lockdowns took Amazon's Operating Income from $7,504 million in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 to $9,832 million in the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (a 31% increase YOY). According to the company's latest earnings press release, they still:

"Even in this unpredictable time, we injected significant money into the economy this quarter, investing over $9 billion in capital projects, including fulfillment, transportation, and AWS.”

This should make cloud network vendors perk up (talking to you, Intel and AMD investors), as the announced capex reveals that the investment in networking and server equipment has not only not slowed down for this largest cloud hyperscaler, but accelerated considerably. (Last year the company spent $16.86B in PPE purchases, and taking the recent quarter's $9B spend and multiplying it by 4 indicates a huge increase).

As if the announcement of a stellar quarter wasn't enough, the company also announced the following wins for AWS:

"HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial services organizations, selected AWS as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider to drive their digital transformation and deliver new and personalized banking services for millions of personal banking customers worldwide." "Global market intelligence company IHS Markit selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help improve scalability and agility to respond to industry changes and develop new products and services."

Not to mention scoring other big names:

Formula 1

Bundeslinga

Capella Space

Genesys

However, in potentially bad news for Intel and AMD, the company also announced this technology win:

AWS announced the general availability of the sixth generation of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) with three Arm-based instances (M6g, C6g, R6g) powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based Graviton2 processors, that deliver up to 40% better price and performance than current x86 processor-based instances.

This vertical integration strategy that Amazon is taking on with AWS, from using white box networking equipment and a unique 25 GbE approach, to this foray into CPUs, does strike fear into the entire industry. However, as I relayed in the Cloud PPE Accounting post above, this vertical integration still has real-world physical constraints that are more restrictive than the scalability of software, for example.

Between the differences in vertical integration strategy for this big data center build-outs, from Amazon's use of Broadcom's (AVGO) ICs in 25 GbE, to Microsoft and Facebook's (FB) use of Arista Networks' (ANET) unique EOS networking equipment/software hybrid, to Google Cloud's partnership with Cisco (CSCO), the possibilities behind profits and winners and losers is so vastly complex. Which is why this PPE accounting move has implications not just for AWS, but also network and data center suppliers - even those like IBM (IBM), Dell EMC (DELL), HPE Aruba (HPE), HP Inc. (HPQ), and others.

Amazon's PPE Accounting Change for 2020

In a little hidden side note in Amazon's latest 10-K, the company revealed that they are updating the useful life for their servers from 3 years to 4 years, which will result in a $2.3B increase in operating income for AWS in 2020.

From Note 1 - Description of Business and Accounting Policies (bold emphasis mine):

For example, in Q4 2019 we completed a useful life study for our servers and are increasing the useful life from three years to four years for servers in January 2020, which, based on servers that are included in “Property and equipment, net” as of December 31, 2019, will have an anticipated impact to our 2020 operating income of $2.3 billion.

The reason for this was that depreciation will now be spread out over an additional year. As I mentioned in my Cloud PPE Accounting post, though depreciation is not a cash expense, it is an expense in the income statement, and so the effect of lengthening the PPE useful life will be to stretch the depreciation over an additional year, which doesn't sound like a lot but is really a 33% extension, hence the $2.3B in additional operating income.

How this could impact an already highly lucrative situation for Amazon's AWS segment can be illustrated quite simply:

With an organic increase last year of 26.1% YoY in operating income for AWS, which is already the most profitable segment, the extra $2.3B would bring operating income to $11.5B, not including the stellar results for Q2 I indicated above. A 25% growth in operating income simply by improving the tech in their vast data servers network is a catalyst that could not only continue (from 4 years to 5 years and then later), but also provide a significant competitive advantage if these technological improvements stay in-house.

Assuming that the quarterly results didn't include this PPE accounting update, of which there was no mention of PPE or data centers in the latest news release, we could easily be looking at an operating profit (taking Q2's stellar results into account) increase of 45% or higher YOY.

Note: To come at that estimate, I simply took Q2's operating profit increase, multiplied by 2, and added the $2.3B windfall to come up with around a $7B increase in total operating income for the year, compared to $14.5B in 2019.

AWS/Cloud Total Addressable Market, Which Could Also Swallow Traditional Servers and Vendors

Since AWS is undoubtedly the highest growth segment of the company, and has already surpassed the retail segments in operating profits for 2 years running, it's reasonable to estimate a valuation of Amazon based on this segment and its high growth potential rather than the growth potential of the entire business, with the retail segment facing much higher levels of saturation and a ceiling to the growth of Amazon Prime.

The scope of the possibilities for market share for AWS extend so much further than just the traditional "bricks and mortar" parts of IT infrastructure such as data servers for compute and storage, as you have so many varieties of software, platforms, security, analytics, and other use cases and possible services revenues, and the market itself is tough to project or quantify.

Gartner has a nice forecast for the Worldwide Cloud Services industry as a whole (with exponential growth through 2022 expected, I might add):

Somewhere between the $250-350B market size as the current TAM estimate doesn't seem unreasonable, and AWS should have a big piece of that pie whether through end use forms such as PaaS, SaaS, or IaaS (as the company gets placed in a natural position to market additional services and features to existing customers).

And then you also have the Worldwide Server Market vendors market analysis by IDC, who could be absolutely eaten by the move to cloud computing over traditional campus servers - and of course subsequently, AWS. For now, traditional servers are still growing as the machines do have their specific advantages and functions and cloud computing growth is limited by physical capacities, network loads, software or platform limitations, etc.

Looking at these quarterly figures and multiplying by 4 indicates somewhere around a $100B market. You can see the leaders HPE and Dell are experiencing shrinking market share and revenues, which lends doubt to the strength of those competitors compared to the dominance and ridiculous growth experienced by cloud computing peers Amazon and Azure.

To give one more visual context point on the differences between the two markets, and why cloud computing will probably eat this market over the long term, this chart by the Wall Street Journal says it all:

All of this to say, I think a reasonable TAM (Total Addressable Market) for AWS could roughly include the sum of these two markets, though I doubt the disappearance entirely of Data Center Hardware & Software, similar to how the emergence of the laptop didn't entirely unseat the desktop or workstation computer in the PC market.

This means a TAM today for the combined Cloud Infrastructure Services + Data Centers market of something like $400B, with $800B in 10 years not too far out of the range of possibilities (7% CAGR), which will be useful for our DCF valuation estimate below.

Valuation Implications - The AWS Business

Compare these market figures with the current revenue and trends for the AWS segment and you see an industry that is ripe for the picking, and still early in terms of AWS's ability to swallow swathes of it.

The bottom line is that AWS could certainly grow into something like a 40% market share of the combined Cloud Infrastructure Services + Data Centers market of $800B in 10 years, which would roughly come to something like $320B in revenue. Of course, these are wildly imprecise measurements, but the point remains that plenty of growth could still be on the table, and that's even ignoring the extremely attractive possibilities of a continued exponential growth of the industry as a whole and/or a higher than 40% market share for AWS in the mature stage of the industry life cycle.

In the attempt to be vaguely correct rather than precisely wrong, let's project a 25% growth rate for the operating segment of AWS. Compared with the historical achievements of the business, and the prevalence of COVID-19 accelerating the growth of the cloud industry as a whole, not to mention the significant cost savings implemented by AWS's technology wins (such as this $2.3 billion profit gain from the PPE adjustment), 25% might not be a crazy growth estimate for this business - and I can't believe that's coming out of my mouth (well, in the form of text for you).

Taking 25% growth over a 5-year period on the revenues for AWS today ($35,026) using a compound interest calculator would put revenues in 5 years at $106B, which falls well below the possible market position based on the pretty conservative assumptions made above. So, and again I can't believe I'm saying this, projecting 25% operating income growth over 5 years for valuation purposes on a company with a current market cap of over $1.5T might not be as crazy as it sounds, and in fact might even be very conservative for this fast-moving rocket we call AWS.

Putting revenue growth at 25% CAGR for 10 years (more in-line with traditional DCF models) would put AWS revenue at $326B, which would fall right in-line with the 40% market share estimate of $320B in revenue for the combined TAM discussed above.

The DCF Model Inputs for a Valuation for AWS

To come up with a reasonable FCF estimate for AWS, I'm going to err on the side of conservative and vaguely correct by subtracting capex (PPE adjustment clued us in that $2.3B over 4 years = $9.2B in PPE depreciation) from AWS operating income (with the perpetual $2.3B in operating income bump from improved server PPE life).

Then, using a DCF valuation, I'll use the FCF estimate with the 25% growth estimate to come up with a valuation estimate for the AWS business all on its own. For terminal growth rate, I'm going to use the current growth rate for general IT services, which is roughly 7% and could represent the growth of cloud services as they mature and possibly unseat traditional IT completely.

Possible AWS Capex roughly $9.2B

AWS projected 2020 Operating Income = $13.8B

AWS possible FCF estimate for DCF model = $4.6B

AWS possible FCF growth estimate for DCF = 25%

AWS possible FCF terminal growth for DCF = 7%

AWS possible discount rate = 6% (weight average cost of equity = 97%, assume a long term beta that starts to approach 1.0)

FCF / share calculated by taking half of diluted shares outstanding (representing half of AMZN's total valuation)

Using these rough inputs leaves an FCF/share estimate of $18.25 for AWS alone, leading to a DCF valuation estimate for AWS of $1,504.08 fair value per share. This would put AWS at 45.7% of Amazon's current valuation (share price close to $3300), which could lend credence to the argument that the company is currently fairly valued if the rest of the retail business accurately makes up the remaining valuation at fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.