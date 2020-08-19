Convertible Closed-End Fund And ETF Review

Current favorites: ICVT, BCV, and CCD. But this can vary in a day to day basis.

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

(This report was sent to members of Yield Hunting on Aug. 17. All data herein is from that date.)

Investors are currently uncertain about the market's future direction. Should you go into "risk on" mode with high equity exposure in the hope of a V-shaped recovery or instead play a defensive game with more bond holdings?

Another option is to take a middle of the road position with a single investment class - convertible bonds. Convertible bonds have, historically, provided some equity exposure but with higher yields and less risk of a large drawdown than with most stocks.

There are three different kinds of convertibles:

Busted convertibles: These are convertibles that are way "out-of-the-money". They behave much more like bonds than stocks. They have higher yields and little or no equity upside potential. These convertibles trade with a very high premium over conversion value - sometimes 100% or higher. Equity-Like Convertibles: These are the opposite of busted convertibles. They are way "in the money", have low yields, and tend to trade very closely with the underlying equity. They trade at a very low premium over the equity conversion value or even at a slight discount for liquidity reasons. Balanced Convertibles: These have both equity and fixed income characteristics - Their value goes up and down when the underlying stock price changes, but their debt-like structure creates an implicit floor price and dampens the volatility. They generally trade at a medium size premium over equity conversion value in the 20-50 percent range.

Since convertible bonds are specialized instruments, mainly traded by institutional investors, many retail investors are probably better off buying a convertible fund rather than try to pick individual issues themselves. In this article, I discuss a few alternatives in the closed-end fund and ETF universes.

In the tables below, I've listed a selection of CEFs and ETFs that have exposure to convertible securities.

For the closed-end fund table, I list the baseline expense ratio, current discount to NAV, 52-week average discount, percent exposure to convertible securities, and year-to-date performance.

For the ETF table, I list the expense ratio, percent exposure to convertibles, and year-to-date performance.

Convertible Closed-End Funds

Ticker Baseline Expense Ratio Discount 52-week Average Discount % Cvt. Exposure 2020 YTD Price Perf. 2020 YTD NAV Perf. AVK 1.57% -12.25% -10.57% 56% - 2.58% + 0.32% BCV 1.30% - 9.04% - 7.55% 93% +5.56% +15.10% CCD 1.50% - 8.30% - 2.21% 86% +14.98% +26.46% CHI 1.22% - 8.85% - 4.21% 66% +10.03% +19.25% CHY 1.22% - 7.64% - 3.90% 63% +13.38% +19.62% ECF 1.20% - 7.15% - 7.00% 78% + 8.02% +15.11% NCZ 1.41% - 9.79% - 4.48% 59% -10.52% - 1.66%

Convertible ETFs

Ticker Expense Ratio % Cvt. Exposure 2020 YTD Perf. Size in MM CWB 0.40% 75% 21.00% 5,100 FCVT 0.95% 79% 19.10% 270 ICVT 0.20% 94% 25.31% 892

The three ETFs listed above focus primarily on convertibles. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) is the largest of the three and was launched in 2009. It invests around 75% in convertibles with most of the remainder invested in preferred shares. CWB tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar convertibles with par amount outstanding above $250 million.

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) was launched in 2015 and is actively managed, which explains its higher expense ratio. It can also invest in non-US dollar issues.

Perhaps the best choice of the three convertible ETFs for buy and hold investors is the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) which was launched in 2015. It invests almost exclusively in convertible bonds and has the lowest expense ratio of only 20 basis points. The fund's index buys US-dollar denominated issues with par amount outstanding of $250 million or more.

Convertible Closed-End Funds - Short Capsule Reviews

Thus far in 2020, the convertible ETFs have had better performance than the convertible closed-end funds. Some of this is due to higher expenses, but most of the performance difference can be explained by widening of the CEF discounts. I've briefly reviewed some potential closed-end fund choices below.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income (AVK)

Fact Sheet

This leveraged fund has the highest discount in the group above and also has the highest expense ratio. Performance has been below average. As of June 30, its highest sector allocations were in technology, consumer discretionary, and health care. The fund also has a fairly low exposure to convertibles of 56%. I would pass on this fund now but would consider it for a trade if the discount rose to 14% or higher.

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

Fact Sheet

This leveraged fund has a long history and was founded in 1971. It was acquired by Gabelli Funds in 2015. BCV is more of a "pure play" fund and has a high 93% convertible exposure. The top sector allocations are in Computer Software and Services, Health Care, and Financial Services. BCV is a reasonable buy now at a 9% discount and would be a strong buy at a 12% discount or higher.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD)

Fact Sheet

This leveraged fund has the best NAV year-to-date performance among its CEF peers in 2020. Its top three holdings are convertible bonds of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). Its top three sector allocations are in Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care. CCD pays out a consistent $0.167 monthly distribution which has remained steady since the fund's inception in 2015.

CCD is attractive now at an -8% discount since its 52-week average discount is only -2%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunity Income (CHI)

Fact Sheet

This leveraged Calamos fund is somewhat similar to CCD, but it has a lower exposure to convertibles at 66% and more exposure to corporate bonds. Its expense ratio is somewhat lower than CCD, but its year-to-date NAV performance is also somewhat lower. Its top three sector allocations are Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care. Its top three holdings are also in convertible bonds of Tesla, Microchip Technology, and Splunk.

CHI is fairly attractive now at an -8.8% discount, with its 52-week average discount at -4.5%. I would probably give a slight edge now to CCD, but that can vary on a day to day basis.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

Fact Sheet

This is a leveraged multi-sector fund with exposure to convertibles and high yield. Its expense ratio and year-to-date NAV performance are quite similar to CHI which is somewhat of a "sister" fund. Its top three sector allocations are Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care. Its top three holdings are also convertible bonds of Tesla, Microchip Technology, and Splunk.

CHY is also a decent buy now at an -7.6% discount versus its 52-week average of -3.9%. But I would currently give a slight edge to CHI or CCD.

Ellsworth Growth & Income Fund (ECF)

Fact Sheet

This leveraged fund has a long history and was founded in 1986. It was also acquired by Gabelli Funds in 2015. ECF is somewhat similar to its sister fund BCV, but it is less of a "pure play" convertible fund and has some exposure to straight equities. The top sector allocations are in Computer Software and Services, Health Care, and Energy & Utilities. I would pass on ECF now but would consider it for a trade if the discount rose to 9% or higher.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Fact Sheet

NCV is a leveraged multi-asset fund that invests primarily in domestic convertibles and non-convertible high-yield bonds below investment grade. The top sector allocations are in Information Technology, Financials, and Communication Services.

Its performance has lagged somewhat in 2020 compared to some of its convertible CEF peers. The lagging performance has likely occurred because the fund has little or no exposure to hot convertible growth issues like Tesla or Splunk. I would pass on NCV for now but would consider it for a swing trade if the discount rises to 10% or higher.

Overall Assessment

At the present time, I would consider the ICVT ETF to get convertible exposure for longer term buy and hold investors. For more active closed-end fund traders, I would currently prefer BCV and CCD, but other candidates are similar, and valuations can vary on a day to day basis.

Disclosure: I currently do not own any of the funds in this article, but am considering a purchase of one or more in the near future.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service. This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.